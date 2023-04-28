Marshall's Brooklyn Ulrich (49), left, attempts to out Texas State's Sara Vanderford (26) at second base as the Marshall University softball team takes on Texas State on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Megan Smith Lyon said her team lacked fight in a 3-0 loss to Texas State in the opener of a three-game series in Huntington on Friday.
That proved true in the fifth inning, when three Bobcats (30-20-1, 10-7-1 Sun Belt) reached on errors and a one-out, bases-clearing double provided the necessary run support for Texas State to hand Marshall (39-8, 13-4 SBC) just its eighth loss of the season.
The Herd was shut out for the first time in 89 games. It last happened against Kent State on Feb. 25, 2022.
"Today wasn't a good day, obviously, but give the pitcher credit because she is very talented and we knew that," Smith Lyon said of Bobcats starter Jessica Mullins. "But to be quite honest, we didn't show up today in any aspect, so we can't expect to beat a team like Texas State when you're showing up that way."
Mullins gave up a leadoff single to Alex Coleman and walked Autumn Owen, which put two of the first three batters on base for the Herd, but they were left stranded. Just four Herd batters reached base safely after the first inning and Mullins settled in to strike out seven and allow just three hits in the complete-game shutout.
Marshall ace Sydney Nester also went the distance, allowing seven hits and striking out three batters, but a fifth inning full of defensive mishaps in the infield were too much to overcome.
Megan Kelnar reached on an error at second base, Piper Randolph singled and Ciara Trahan reached on an error at third base to load the bases with one out in the top of the fifth inning. Texas State's Sara Vanderford doubled down the third-base line and plated all three runs.
The third error came against Nester, who ultimately stranded two runners and got out of the inning.
"In these types of ball games, the key hit is going to win it, either way. You can't afford to leave baserunners on for either team," Texas State coach Ricci Woodard said. "I knew both pitchers were going to throw the heck out of it today and thought they did a good job."
Every other half-inning was played scoreless and featured several highlight plays from both sides. For the Bobcats, Trahan made a diving catch in the seventh to prevent the tying run from coming to the plate,and Randolph's diving catch in center field ended the sixth inning and stranded a runner in scoring position.
For the Herd, Nester cut a runner down at third base on a fielder's choice bounced back to her in the circle in the second inning. She saved a run in the third frame by throwing out Vanderford at the plate, ending the inning.
After the run-scoring double, Brooklyn Ulrich prevented a base hit and saved a run when she gloved a grounder which ricocheted off Rielly Lucas' glove and threw the runner out at first.
But the good plays weren't enough to overcome the bad as the Herd suffered just its third home loss of the season.
"That's the great thing about our sport, is that we get another chance tomorrow and the game tomorrow has no clue what happened today," Smith Lyon said. "So we can show up and get back to how we do things."
That game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon as the Herd goes for its 40th win of the season, a mark it has only reached three times in program history, and its 21st win at home, which would be a single-season record at Dot Hicks Field.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
