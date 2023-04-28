The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Megan Smith Lyon said her team lacked fight in a 3-0 loss to Texas State in the opener of a three-game series in Huntington on Friday.

That proved true in the fifth inning, when three Bobcats (30-20-1, 10-7-1 Sun Belt) reached on errors and a one-out, bases-clearing double provided the necessary run support for Texas State to hand Marshall (39-8, 13-4 SBC) just its eighth loss of the season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

