HUNTINGTON — Marshall head coach Charles Huff wants his high-powered offense to feature plenty of flash and flair as it continues to move forward.
In a sense, it could be said Huff needed some Hollywood from his next quarterback.
Huff got exactly that as former Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi committed to Marshall on Sunday following a weekend visit to Huntington.
The Hollywood, Florida, native joins a Marshall program that is looking for a starting quarterback after two-year starter Grant Wells entered the NCAA transfer portal and moved on to Virginia Tech two weeks ago.
Marshall’s 2022 recruiting class has three quarterbacks in it — Peter Zamora, Chase Harrison and Cole Pennington — and the Herd also returns scholarship quarterbacks Luke Zban and Cam Fancher.
However, the Thundering Herd did not have a quarterback with a college start to his credit in the quarterback room after Wells’ defection.
Colombi helps to bridge that gap while being well versed in up-tempo offensive schemes, having played at Texas Tech and Utah State during his collegiate career.
In all, Colombi has thrown for 2,816 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his collegiate career.
More than 2,300 of those 2,816 yards came in the last two seasons while at Texas Tech.
Last season, Colombi appeared in seven games for the Red Raiders, throwing for 1,291 yards and five touchdowns with five interceptions.
Colombi had a pair of 300-yard performances to his credit last season, throwing for 344 yards against TCU and going 17 of 23 for 324 yards with three touchdowns and an interception against Texas.
Colombi also was 23 of 34 for 266 yards in Texas Tech’s 23-20 win over West Virginia in Morgantown.
After spending two seasons at Utah State, Colombi transferred to Texas Tech in time for the 2020 season and was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
Colombi appeared in six games during his first year with the Red Raiders, throwing for 1,065 yards with eight touchdowns.
One of the most notable qualities about Colombi is his accuracy as he has completed 67% of his passes (257 of 383) in his collegiate career.
Colombi also brings a rushing presence to the fold, having rushed for 280 yards and five touchdowns.
A product of Chaminade Madonna Collegiate Prep in Florida, Colombi had offers from Arkansas and Iowa State out of high school before opting to join Utah State, where he served as backup to future NFL quarterback Jordan Love.
Colombi’s father, Henry, also played college football at Ole Miss.