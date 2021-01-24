Just like No. 14 West Virginia, which ended a two-week span of no games on Saturday with a 69-47 win at Kansas State, No. 12 Texas Tech will end its own game drought with a trip to Morgantown for a Big Monday showdown on ESPN. The game will tip at 9 p.m.
The Red Raiders’ last contest came in a 68-60 loss to No. 2 Baylor on Jan. 16, with scheduled games against TCU and Iowa State having been postponed since. Those postponements, however, weren’t due to COVID-19 issues within Tech’s program, but because of issues with the Horned Frogs and Cyclones, respectively.
That is likely the biggest difference heading into Monday’s game, at least for WVU Bob Huggins. The Mountaineers were shut down for 10 days with only four players available for much of that time according to Huggins.
“I don’t think [the layoff] plays in, I think what plays in is how much they were able to practice, which we obviously don’t have any idea,” Huggins said. “I know the little bit that we were able to practice wasn’t very much. Theirs wasn’t near as long as what ours was either.”
There is certainly plenty of uncertainty heading into Monday on both sides. WVU was successful in its return to the court on Saturday, forcing 28 turnovers to overcome some rust on the offensive end in its win against Kansas State. But will the Mountaineers be better, and how much rust will the team be able to knock off in just a couple of days? And what effect if any will a nine-day break in the game schedule have on Texas Tech?
At least in terms of scouting and preparation, Huggins said he doesn’t expect much to change on either side.
“I doubt that we do anything that surprises [Texas Tech coach] Chris [Beard] and I’d be surprised if Chris does anything that surprises us,” Huggins said. “That’s league play. You get into league play and so you kind of know what you’re getting into. I just can’t see Chris making wholesale changes, and we’re certainly not going to make wholesale changes.”
Junior guard Mac McClung has been outstanding so far this season for the Red Raiders (11-4 overall, 4-3 Big 12 Conference). In fact, no one during Big 12 play has been better offensively, as McClung is averaging 19.7 points in Tech’s seven conference contests. For the season, McClung is averaging 16.3 points to lead four double-figure scorers with Terren Shannon Jr. (12.8), Kevin McCullar (11.2) and Kylar Edwards (10.1) each making significant contributions as well.
But the Red Raiders have hung their hats under Beard, now in his fifth season, and this year is no different as Texas Tech is 10th nationally in team defense, allowing just 59.9 points per game.
That defense could loom as a significant challenge for a West Virginia offense that has struggled at times this season. The Mountaineers (10-4, 3-3) have drawn the ire of their coach with quick possessions and inadequate passing, and that continued on Saturday. And while point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride and freshman wing Jalen Bridges were fairly efficient, combining for 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting, the rest of the team was just 10 for 32 from the floor.
“Offensively, I didn’t think we were very good,” Huggins said. “We got to not sharing the ball very much and that’s a sure recipe for disaster. If you look at how we scored, we scored when we passed the ball. We’ve got good kids, it’s not like they’re selfish or anything like that, they get to a point where they think they can make a play and it’s hard to make a play one on five. So, you’ve got to move the ball and move those people.”
Particularly concerning are the shooting woes of junior forward Derek Culver, who is just 8 for 24 from the floor in the team’s last two games despite taking his shots close to the rim. That included just eight points on 2-for-8 shooting on Saturday.
“He’s too valuable to us not to score the ball better than what he did today,” Huggins said. “Derek was really frustrated. He’s scored it so well around the rim and he couldn’t make one and couldn’t make a free throw.”
But while WVU continues to try and get itself back into game shape before a rugged schedule down the stretch and also continues to try and work the offensive kinks out, Huggins was pleased with what he saw defensively on Saturday. If the Mountaineers are able to maintain that, Huggins feels confident the rest will work itself out.
“I felt really good about what we did defensively,” Huggins said. “We wouldn’t be sitting here with three league losses if we would have guarded as well in some of those games as we did tonight.”