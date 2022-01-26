ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- J.D. Thacker scored 30 points Tuesday night to lead Fairland to a 67-45 victory over Gallia Academy in a key Ohio Valley Conference boys high school basketball game at the Carl York Center.
Thacker, a 6-foot-4 junior, made 14 of 16 shots, including both 3-point attempts, as the Dragons (13-3 overall, 7-1 OVC) maintained a two-game lead in the league.
Aiden Porter scored 18 points and issued 10 assists as Fairland made 29 of 50 shots (58 percent). Chase Allen scored 13 points. Kenyon Franklin led the Blue Devils (10-4, 4-4), who played without injured 6-8 center Isaac Clary, with 18 points. Brody Fellure scored 12.
GALLIA ACADEMY 10 11 11 13 -- 45: Franklin 18, Saunders 2, Fellure 12, Darnbrough 5, Sheets 0, Phillips 0, Wamsley 0, Mock 0, Call 6, Loveday 2.
FAIRLAND 16 10 25 16 -- 67: Davis 0, Porter 18, Martin 0, Thacker 30, Tooley 0, Allen 13, Lucas 2, Southard 0, Leep 0, Hunt 0, Buchanan 4, Smith 0.
CHESAPEAKE 80, COAL GROVE 37: The Panthers (10-5 overall, 7-3 OVC) stayed in the hunt for a league title with a rout of the visiting Hornets. Chesapeake jumped to a 27-10 lead and never was seriously challenged. Levi Blankenship led the Panthers with 21 points. Ben Bragg and Dannie Maynard each scored 16. Owen Johnson and Perry Kingrey paced Coal Grove (6-9, 3-6) with 10 points, each.
COAL GROVE 10 12 10 5 -- 37: Hawkins 7, Davis 4, Staton 3, Dillon 2, Owen Johnson 10, Horn 0, Gipson 1, Kingrey 10.
CHESAPEAKE 27 19 27 7 -- 80: Cox 9, Blankenship 21, Maynard 16, Shockley 2, Daniels 6, Henderson 6, Oldaker 0, Bragg 16, Collins 2.
IRONTON 66, SOUTH POINT 62: Matt Sheridan scored 19 points in the Fighting Tigers' victory over the Pointers in the Conley Center. Braden Schreck scored 15, Ethan White 12 and Aaron Masters 10 for Ironton (6-7 overall, 4-3 OVC). Caleb Schneider led South Point (9-7, 5-4) with 21 points.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 51, COVENANT 44: Austin Baughman scored 19 points to lead the Tartans (3-8) past the host Eagles (5-8). Ryan Beilstein led Covenant with 12 points.
FLEMING COUNTY 66, RUSSELL 61: Adam Hargett scored 20, Larkin McKee 15, Lucas Jolly 12 and Seth Hickerson 11 as the Panthers (14-5) slipped past the Red Devils in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Griffin Downs scored 15 for Russell (10-4). Brady Bell and Carson Patrick each scored 13 and Bradley Rose 12.
POINT PLEASANT 53, RIVER VALLEY 51: Grayson Tucker scored 15 points, Peyton Murphy 12 and Eric Chapman 11 as the host Big Blacks (5-8) held off the Raiders (2-13). Jance Lambert led River Valley with 20 points. Kade Alderman scored 15.
WAHAMA 70, SHERMAN 68: The White Falcons (6-5) outscored the Tide 11-9 in overtime for a win in Mason, West Virginia. Wahama trailed by 12 entering the fourth quarter. Josiah Lloyd led the White Falcons with 25 points, 15 in the fourth quarter. Sawyer VanMatre scored 21 and Harrison Panko-Shields 13. A.J. Skeens scored 23 and Dalton Tollo 17 for Sherman.
WEST CARTER 86, RACELAND 82: Jackson Bond scored 41 points and Blake McGlone 24 as the Comets (9-7) beat the Rams in triple-overtime in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Andrew Floyd led Raceland with 32 points.
CLC 67, OVC 39: Jon Dillon scored 17 to help host Cross Lanes Christian beat Ohio Valley Christian. Bradley Haley and Austin Beaver each scored 13 for the Defenders.
Girls basketball
COVENANT 35, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 32: The Eagles (1-5) overcame an early seven-point deficit to defeat the visiting Tartans. AnnaBella Spaulding led Covenant with nine points. Felicia Smith and Peyton Johnson each scored eight for Sciotoville East.
PND 62, SYMMES VALLEY 31: The Titans (11-3 overall, 8-0 Southern Ohio Conference) won their 98th straight SOC Division I game, beating the visiting Vikings (11-8, 9-2). Ella Kirby led Portsmouth Notre Dame with 14 points. Gracie Ashley scored 13. Kylee Thompson paced Symmes Valley with 17 points.
MINFORD 59, GREEN 25: Bella Reffit scored 17 and Kynedi Davis 13 as the host Falcons (8-7) topped the Bobcats (4-7). Kasey Kimbler scored 13 and Anna Knapp 12 for Green.
WHEELERSBURG 46, OAK HILL 16: The Pirates, top ranked in Ohio Division III, won their 54th consecutive SOC Division II game in a rout of the host Oaks. Alaina Keeney scored 17 for Wheelersburg (15-0 overall, 10-0 SOC). Madison Rucker chipped in 11 points.
CLC 52, OVC 17: The Warriors used a 28-3 run to take control and beat the visiting Defenders. Megan Walker scored 18 points for Cross Lanes Christian. Madeline Young scored eight for Ohio Valley Christian.
Wrestling
POINT WINS TRI: Point Pleasant defeated Legacy Christian Academy of Xenia, Ohio, 48-20, and Huntington 46-30, in a home tri-match. Big Blacks Gunner Andrick, Ciah Nutter, Justin Bartee, Derek Raike, Josh Woyan and Colby Price went 2-0.
