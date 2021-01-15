COAL GROVE, Ohio — As if it needs one, Fairland might have found yet another basketball standout.
J.D. Thacker, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, came off the bench to scored 10 points and grab six rebounds to help the Dragons to a 54-39 victory over upset-minded Coal Grove in an Ohio Valley Conference boys game Friday.
Thacker, who has seen limited action on a deep, talented team that is 9-3 overall, 6-0 in the OVC and ranked 10th in Ohio Division III, did all his damage in the second half. One of his bigger plays was a steal with 3 seconds left in the third quarter. Thacker drove from near mid-court for a layup attempt and was fouled with no time on the clock. He made one free throw to put Fairland ahead 34-30.
That play was part of an 11-0 run during which the Dragons took control.
“I got called in, came in and that was my moment,” said Thacker, whose brother Nate is a senior on the team. “Practicing against our starters inspired me. It’s made me better.”
The younger Thacker provided a spark for a team that appeared sluggish at times, although the Hornets (5-4, 3-3) played well, especially defensively. Fairland’s usually crisp passing resulting in layups or open 3-pointers bogged down until Thacker came in.
“He played really well, rebounding, finishing at the rim, free throw shooting and on defense,” Dragons coach Nathan Speed said of the sophomore. “He played great.”
So did Coal Grove after the Dragons jumped to a 12-2 lead. The Hornets rallied to go in front 20-18 on Jarren Hicks’ drive and basket with 32 seconds left in the second quarter.
Coal Grove twice expanded its lead to four points in the third quarter, but Jacob Polcyn’s basket at 5:01 started a 20-5 run that put the game away.
Junior guard Aiden Porter led Fairland with 21 points. Clayton Thomas scored 10. Polcyn chipped in eight points and as many rebounds to help the Dragons to a 32-18 edge on the boards.
“Porter is just phenomenal,” Hornets coach Kevin Vanderhoof said.
Coal Grove had a standout of its own come off the bench as Braxton Horn scored a team-best eight points.
“We has about a four-minute stretch that killed us,” Vanderhoof said, referring to the 20-5 spurt. “We’ve talked to our team about playing hard for 32 minutes. If you don’t do that against Fairland, you’re not going to win.”
Vanderhoof said he was proud of his team’s effort, especially since on Dec. 8 Fairland scored 52 points in 11 minutes of an 89-64 triumph over the Hornets.
The Hornets return to action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, hosting Ironton St. Joe. Fairland resumes play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against the OVC’s second-place team South Point.
FAIRLAND 12 6 16 20 — 54: Polcyn 3-7 0-0 2-2 8, Porter 6-15 3-8 6-8 21, Hunt 2-5 1-3 0-0 5, J. Thacker 2-2 0-0 6-7 10, Williams 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, N. Thacker 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 4-12 2-6 0-0 10. Totals: 17-43 6-17 14-17 54.
COAL GROVE 9 11 10 9 — 39: Wheeler 2-8 0-0 1-2 5, Hicks 3-3 0-0 1-2 7, Hankins 1-1 1-1 0-0 3, Matney 1-6 0-2 2-3 4, Staton 2-5 1-2 0-0 5, Dillon 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Horn 3-6 2-3 0-0 8, Kingery 2-3 0-0 1-3 5. Totals: 15-34 4-8 5-10 39.
Rebounds: F 32 (Polcyn 8), CG 18 (Kingery 8). Steals: F 5 (Polcyn 3), CG 3 (Staton 2). Blocked shots: none. Fouls: F 13, CG 16. Fouled out: Wheeler. Technical fouls: None.