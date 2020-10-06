CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — In August, one of Todd Knipp’s buddies kidded him that even in a year when everyone reaches the playoffs he couldn’t make them.
Knipp gets the last laugh. The Chesapeake High School football coach leads the 19th-seeded Panthers (2-4) into a Division V, Region 19 first-round playoff game at No. 14 seed Portsmouth West (3-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Chesapeake is extra thankful for the postseason berth considering that the Lawrence County Board of Education voted not to play fall sports because of the potential strains caused by requirements associated with COVID-19. When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine eased those restrictions, the BOE reversed its decision and the Panthers were back on the field.
“We’re grateful to play every day we’re out there,” Knipp said. “Our season was taken away, then given back. We’re going to enjoy every minute we get to play.”
Chesapeake would love to continue well into November, but first must contend with the Senators. The winner of Saturday’s game advances to the second round to play No. 3 seed Wheelersburg (5-1), which is ranked eighth in the Associated Press poll and received a first-round bye. Knipp said he and his team are focused on Portsmouth West.
“They’re a good football team,” Knipp said of the Senators. “They’ve played a tough schedule. They have a lot of experience and have been able to make plays.”
Portsmouth West opened with a 28-7 victory over Portsmouth Notre Dame, then lost to Southern Ohio Conference Division II champion Waverly 49-13 and Minford 35-14. The Senators bounced back with a 28-14 triumph over Lucasville Valley and beat Oak Hill 21-14 before falling 28-0 to Wheelersburg last week.
Chesapeake opened with a 28-13 loss at Fairland and a 14-10 setback to Rock Hill before defeating South Point 42-0 and Portsmouth 49-38. The Panthers closed with losses to Ironton 58-10 and Coal Grove 42-35.
When the Panthers are good is during games they’ve played well in both halves. They fell behind Fairland 28-0 before a late rally and trailed Coal Grove 35-21 before a comeback fell just short.
“Too little, too late,” Knipp said.
Chesapeake has suffered some injuries, but Knipp said he and his players and staff are persevering.
“Other kids have stepped in,” Knipp said. “A long time ago I adopted the next-man-up philosophy. We’re not much on quitting.”
The Panthers have heavily relied on senior quarterback Donald Richendollar, one of the faster players in the Tri-State. Richendollar ran for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries last week and threw for another 40 yards. Ian Hicks has developed as a runner and a receiver, with Dilen Caldwell and Hunter Livingston also carrying the ball. Thomas Sentz has become a dangerous pass catcher.
Portsmouth West’s quarterback, too, is a threat. Sophomore Mitchell Irwin has completed 75 of 130 passes for 990 yards and nine touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. Senior Luke Bradford is Irwin’s favorite receiver, having caught 29 passes for 390 yards and four touchdowns. Freshman Jeffrey Bishop has emerged as a big-play threat with 10 receptions for 226 yards and three TDs.
The Senators’ running game has been lackluster, averaging 3.0 yards per attempt. Hunter Brown, a 5-foot-10, 177-pound senior, leads Portsmouth West in rushing, with 333 yards and one touchdown on 86 carries. Bishop has carried 25 times for 125 yards.
Sophomore linebacker Ryan Sissel leads the Senators defense with 86 tackles, six for losses.