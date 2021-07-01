The 2021 West Virginia Class AAA All-State Baseball Team, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
First team
P — Ismael Borrero, Hurricane, Jr.
P — Quincy Thornton, Morgantown, Sr.
P — Riley Vadasz, Jefferson, Sr.
P — Logan Lingenfelter, Cabell Midland, Sr.
C — Trent Short, St. Albans, Sr.
IF — Cullen Horowitz, Jefferson, Sr.
IF — Ryan Goff, Bridgeport, Sr.
IF — Drew Whitman, St. Albans, Sr.
IF — Cam Cole, Bridgeport, Jr.
IF — Zac Rose, Jefferson, Sr.
OF — Nate Paulsen, Bridgeport, Sr. (captain)
OF — Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane, Jr.
OF — Blake Hartman, Musselman, Sr.
UTIL — Joel Gardner, Hurricane, Sr.
UTIL — Braden Shepherd, Huntington, Jr.
UTIL — Michael Bittinger, Wheeling Park, Jr.
UTIL — Tyson Burke, St. Albans, Sr.
UTIL — Grant Hussey, Parkersburg South, Sr.
Second team
P — Carter Williams, Huntington, Sr.
P — Branson McCloud, Spring Valley, So.
P — Evan Wilson, Capital, Fr.
P — Bradley Lokant, Oak Hill, Sr.
C — Noah Hanna, Greenbrier East, Sr.
IF — Kyle West, Hedgesville, Sr.
IF —Trace Adkins, Lincoln County, Sr.
IF — Bryson Rigney, Hurricane, Jr. (captain)
IF — Ben McPeek, Parkersburg South, Sr.
IF — Aaron Forbes, University, Jr.
OF — Austin Holley, Cabell Midland, Sr.
OF — Aiden Paulsen, Bridgeport, Jr.
OF — James Salvatori, Wheeling Park, Sr.
OF — Jordan Mize, Greenbrier East, Sr.
UTIL — Ben McDougal, Bridgeport, Jr.
UTIL — Isaac McCallister, George Washington, Jr.
UTIL — Zach Calif-Boring, Buckhannon-Upshur, So.
UTIL — Joel Wise, John Marshall, Sr.
Honorable mention
Connor Bailey, Jefferson; Gabe Bates, Lincoln County; Darris Boswell, Greenbrier East; Thomas Budka, Hedgesville; Grant Cochran, Princeton; Dustin Corley, Parkersburg South; Trent Dearth, Huntington; Caden Delauter, Hedgesville; Drew Elkins, Cabell Midland; Ty Galusky, Morgantown; Chris Harbert, Bridgeport; Drew Hogue, Bridgeport; Alex Holbert, Parkersburg; Grant Landis, Hampshire; Wes Landis, Hampshire; Justin Legg, Huntington; Logan Link, Washington; JD Love, Bridgeport; Austin Mann, Bridgeport; Jacob Miller, Musselman; Cameron Moore, Washington; Ty Nelson, Oak Hill; Grant Stratton, Spring Valley; Cory Sweeney, Cabell Midland; Caleb Thomas, Greenbrier East; Cooper Vaught, Woodrow Wilson; Frank Why, Bridgeport; Zane Wolfe, Oak Hill