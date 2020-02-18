Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.