The Herald-Dispatch 2020-21 All Tri-State Girls Basketball Team

First team

Name Height Class Position School

Amya Damon 5-10 Jr. G Huntington St. Joe

Addi Dillow 5-8 Sr. G Coal Grove

Alana Eves 5-11 Sr. F Wayne

Dionna Gray 5-3 Jr. G Huntington High

Imani Hickman 6-0 Jr. C Huntington High

Tomi Hinkle 5-7 So. G Fairland

Autumn Lewis 6-0 Sr. F Cabell Midland

Harley Paynter 5-8 Sr. G Boyd County

Hannah Roberts 6-0 Sr. C Boyd County

Jazmyn Wheeler 6-1 So. C Cabell Midland

Second team

Name Height Class Position School

Bree Allen 6-0 Fr. F Fairland

Jayda Allie 5-7 So. G Cabell Midland

Carolina Asbury 5-10 Sr. F Spring Valley

Aubrey Hill 6-0 Sr. F Russell

Sydney Meredith 5-10 Sr. G Spring Valley

Kaleigh Murphy 5-10 Jr. F Coal Grove

Desiree Simpson 5-9 Fr. F Symmes Valley

Shaelyn Steele 5-5 Fr. Russell

Kaiti Swann 5-5 Sr. G Huntington High

Maddie Ward 5-10 F Chesapeake

Honorable mention

Rylee Allie Cabell Midland; Blake Anderson, Chesapeake; Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill; Audrey Biggs, Boyd County; Julie Boone, Tolsia; Kamren Bruton, South Point; Rachel Bush, Greenup County; Bailey Coleman, Hannan; Chanee Cremeens, Gallia Academy; Emily Duncan, Chesapeake; Hope Easterling, Rock Hill; Emma Gibbs, Wahama; Ravyn Goodson, Huntington High; Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove; Elli Holmes, Coal Grove; Hannah Jacks, River Valley; LaTahia Jackson, Huntington High; Gabby Karle, Rose Hill Christian; Ava Lee, Huntington St. Joe; Kiera Loving, Fairview; Avery Lucas, Lincoln County; Lillian Lucas, Hurricane; Morgan Lyons, Symmes Valley; Emma Marshall, Fairland; Mikayla Martin, Ashland; Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill; Emily Maynard, Greenup County; Sarah Mitchell, South Point; Isabel Morgan, Ironton; Josey Nelson, Fairview; Maggie Odour, Hurricane; Maddie Petro, Gallia Academy; K.K. Potter, Cabell Midland; Julie Preservati, Huntington St. Joe; Cabell Midland; Holly Riggs, Spring Valley; Kaeli Ross, Russell; Bailey Rucker, Boyd County; Jessie Rutt, South Gallia; Ella Sellars, Ashland; Kierston Smith, Raceland; Bellamee Sparks, Rose Hill Christian; Jasmine Tabor, Wayne; Baylee Trimble, Rose Hill Christian; Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joe; Evan Williams, Ironton; Kirsten Williams, Ironton.

