The Herald-Dispatch 2020-21 All Tri-State Girls Basketball Team
First team
Name Height Class Position School
Amya Damon 5-10 Jr. G Huntington St. Joe
Addi Dillow 5-8 Sr. G Coal Grove
Alana Eves 5-11 Sr. F Wayne
Dionna Gray 5-3 Jr. G Huntington High
Imani Hickman 6-0 Jr. C Huntington High
Tomi Hinkle 5-7 So. G Fairland
Autumn Lewis 6-0 Sr. F Cabell Midland
Harley Paynter 5-8 Sr. G Boyd County
Hannah Roberts 6-0 Sr. C Boyd County
Jazmyn Wheeler 6-1 So. C Cabell Midland
Second team
Name Height Class Position School
Bree Allen 6-0 Fr. F Fairland
Jayda Allie 5-7 So. G Cabell Midland
Carolina Asbury 5-10 Sr. F Spring Valley
Aubrey Hill 6-0 Sr. F Russell
Sydney Meredith 5-10 Sr. G Spring Valley
Kaleigh Murphy 5-10 Jr. F Coal Grove
Desiree Simpson 5-9 Fr. F Symmes Valley
Shaelyn Steele 5-5 Fr. Russell
Kaiti Swann 5-5 Sr. G Huntington High
Maddie Ward 5-10 F Chesapeake
Honorable mention
Rylee Allie Cabell Midland; Blake Anderson, Chesapeake; Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill; Audrey Biggs, Boyd County; Julie Boone, Tolsia; Kamren Bruton, South Point; Rachel Bush, Greenup County; Bailey Coleman, Hannan; Chanee Cremeens, Gallia Academy; Emily Duncan, Chesapeake; Hope Easterling, Rock Hill; Emma Gibbs, Wahama; Ravyn Goodson, Huntington High; Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove; Elli Holmes, Coal Grove; Hannah Jacks, River Valley; LaTahia Jackson, Huntington High; Gabby Karle, Rose Hill Christian; Ava Lee, Huntington St. Joe; Kiera Loving, Fairview; Avery Lucas, Lincoln County; Lillian Lucas, Hurricane; Morgan Lyons, Symmes Valley; Emma Marshall, Fairland; Mikayla Martin, Ashland; Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill; Emily Maynard, Greenup County; Sarah Mitchell, South Point; Isabel Morgan, Ironton; Josey Nelson, Fairview; Maggie Odour, Hurricane; Maddie Petro, Gallia Academy; K.K. Potter, Cabell Midland; Julie Preservati, Huntington St. Joe; Cabell Midland; Holly Riggs, Spring Valley; Kaeli Ross, Russell; Bailey Rucker, Boyd County; Jessie Rutt, South Gallia; Ella Sellars, Ashland; Kierston Smith, Raceland; Bellamee Sparks, Rose Hill Christian; Jasmine Tabor, Wayne; Baylee Trimble, Rose Hill Christian; Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joe; Evan Williams, Ironton; Kirsten Williams, Ironton.