The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State Boys Basketball Team

First team

Brady Bell 6-6 Sr. F Russell

Levi Blankenship 6-0 Sr. G Chesapeake

Mikey Johnson 6-0 So. G Huntington

Zavion Johnson 5-11 Sr. G Huntington St. Joe

Jesse Muncy 5-8 Sr. G Huntington St. Joe

Aiden Porter 6-1 Sr. G Fairland

Colin Porter 5-11 Sr. G Ashland

Ethan Sellars 5-10 Sr. G Ashland

Chandler Schmidt 6-1 Sr. G Cabell Midland

Cole Villers 6-2 Sr. G Ashland

Second team

Ben Bragg 6-0 Sr. G Chesapeake

Isaac Clary 6-8 Jr. C Gallia Academy

Rheyce DeBoard 6-2 Sr. G Boyd County

Nas’Jah Jones 5-10 Jr. G Hurricane

Mason Kazee 5-11 Sr. G South Point

Dannie Maynard 5-8 So. G Chesapeake

Dominic Schmidt 6-2 Jr. G Cabell Midland

Caleb Schneider 6-2 So. F South Point

Braden Schreck 6-2 Fr. G Ironton

J.D. Thacker 6-4 Jr. F Fairland

Honorable mention

Chase Allen, Fairland; Ben Bragg, Chesapeake; Kyle Broughton, Raceland; Zander Carter, Ashland; Eric Chapman, Point Pleasant; Will Davis, Fairland; Steve Day, Fairview; Xander Dornon, South Point; Jason Ellis, Boyd County; Jordan Ermalovich, South Point; Andrew Floyd, Raceland; Brayden Hammond, South Gallia; Owen Hankins, Rock Hill; Lucas Hazlett, Spring Valley; Owen Johnson, Coal Grove; Jance Lambert, River Valley; Jaxon Manning, Fairview; Malik McKneely, Huntington; Brad Newsome, Boyd County; Malik Pegram, South Point; Ty Perkins, Ironton; Jacob Spurlock, Boyd County; Skylar VanMatre, Wahama;

Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley.

