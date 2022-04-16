The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State Boys Basketball Team
First team
Brady Bell 6-6 Sr. F Russell
Levi Blankenship 6-0 Sr. G Chesapeake
Mikey Johnson 6-0 So. G Huntington
Zavion Johnson 5-11 Sr. G Huntington St. Joe
Jesse Muncy 5-8 Sr. G Huntington St. Joe
Aiden Porter 6-1 Sr. G Fairland
Colin Porter 5-11 Sr. G Ashland
Ethan Sellars 5-10 Sr. G Ashland
Chandler Schmidt 6-1 Sr. G Cabell Midland
Cole Villers 6-2 Sr. G Ashland
Second team
Ben Bragg 6-0 Sr. G Chesapeake
Isaac Clary 6-8 Jr. C Gallia Academy
Rheyce DeBoard 6-2 Sr. G Boyd County
Nas’Jah Jones 5-10 Jr. G Hurricane
Mason Kazee 5-11 Sr. G South Point
Dannie Maynard 5-8 So. G Chesapeake
Dominic Schmidt 6-2 Jr. G Cabell Midland
Caleb Schneider 6-2 So. F South Point
Braden Schreck 6-2 Fr. G Ironton
J.D. Thacker 6-4 Jr. F Fairland
Honorable mention
Chase Allen, Fairland; Ben Bragg, Chesapeake; Kyle Broughton, Raceland; Zander Carter, Ashland; Eric Chapman, Point Pleasant; Will Davis, Fairland; Steve Day, Fairview; Xander Dornon, South Point; Jason Ellis, Boyd County; Jordan Ermalovich, South Point; Andrew Floyd, Raceland; Brayden Hammond, South Gallia; Owen Hankins, Rock Hill; Lucas Hazlett, Spring Valley; Owen Johnson, Coal Grove; Jance Lambert, River Valley; Jaxon Manning, Fairview; Malik McKneely, Huntington; Brad Newsome, Boyd County; Malik Pegram, South Point; Ty Perkins, Ironton; Jacob Spurlock, Boyd County; Skylar VanMatre, Wahama;
