Brayden Adams, Rock Hill; Kade Alderman, River Valley; Christian Blevins, Rose Hill Christian; Andrew Bloomfield, Lawrence County; Carson Blum, Russell; Tanner Boothe, South Gallia; Eli Chapman, Hannan; Eric Chapman, Point Pleasant; Jackson Clark, Hurricane; Ben Clayton, Tolsia; Will Davis, Fairland; Bubba Day, Fairview; Noah Doddridge, Rock Hill; Xander Dornon, South Point; Jason Ellis, Boyd County; Jordan Ermalovich, South Point; Ethan Gray, Wahama; Xathan Haney, South Point; Braylon Harrison, Meigs; Erikai Jackson, Ironton St. Joe; Owen Johnson, Coal Grove; Tanner Johnson, Fairview; Will Lafferty, Lawrence County; Christian Large, Raceland; Abe McBee, Green; Bray Mollette, Tolsia; Hayden Perry, Lawrence County; Blake Porter, Rock Hill; Caleb Rimmer, Russell; Sawyer Tomblin, Lincoln County; Jackson Schwamburger, Wheelersburg; Ethan Smith, Symmes Valley; Tamel Smith, Fairview; Hunter Staton, Ironton St. Joe; J.D. Thacker, Fairland; Phillip Thacker, Chesapeake; Sawyer VanMatre, Wahama; Parker Watts, Tolsia; Ethan White, Ironton; Colin Wilburn, Rose Hill Christian; Carson Wireman, Greenup County; Nolan Wright, Wheelersburg.
Player of the year: Zander Carter, Ashland.
Coaches of the year: Ryan Bonner, Ashland.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.