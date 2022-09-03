HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s fan base had plenty of reason to jump around Saturday afternoon.
That’s because, for at least one day, Joan C. Edwards Stadium became the House of Payne.
Former Poca standouts Ethan and Toby Payne shined in their first game suiting up together with the Thundering Herd, accounting for three combined touchdowns.
In addition to the special nature of them suiting up together for the first time, there was another special aspect to the game on Saturday for their father, Brent Payne.
“It’s his birthday today,” Ethan Payne said.
The duo handed their father three gifted memories that he will keep for a long time with their scores on Saturday afternoon.
Ethan Payne set the tone early, scoring the Herd’s first touchdown of the season while later adding another just before halftime as Marshall built a commanding lead.
His first touchdown came on an outside run when he took a handoff and made one cut to avoid a defender before turning on the jets down the sidelines to reach the end zone on a 45-yard run.
Just before halftime, he added another touchdown on a 7-yard run when he bowled through the middle of the line, using his 213-pound frame to get across the goal line for a 38-0 halftime lead.
“He really took this summer and developed his body,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “He’s a lot more agile than he was, he’s trimmed down, his body fat is down and his muscle is up. I think you saw that today with some of the cuts and reads he was able to do.”
In the first extended action of his career, Ethan Payne led Marshall with 113 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
“We just went with the flow,” Ethan Payne said.
Once Ethan Payne got in the end zone for two scores, Toby Payne also started to get that end zone itch as well.
That itch was scratched early in the third quarter when Toby Payne caught a pass in the flat from quarterback Cam Fancher and darted 12 yards for a score to make it 55-0.
“I had to,” Toby Payne said. “I would’ve heard it forever.”
Huff joked that everyone was letting Toby know about Ethan’s pair of scores prior to Toby getting in the end zone.
“We started ribbing Toby like, ‘Well, is the other Payne going to show up today?’” Huff said. “Then, he got his touchdown and was like, ‘I’m here, coach!’ It was really good.”
It made for a Payne-ful and painful day for Norfolk State, which Marshall gashed for 380 yards on the ground en route to the lopsided win.
The Herd defense also outscored the Spartans’ offense after former Spring Valley standout Owen Porter scooped up a fumble and returned it 21 yards for a second-quarter score.
All together, it made for one heck of a birthday party for Brent Payne, who celebrated along with 24,607 fans at the stadium known for one day as the House of Payne.