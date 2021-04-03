It happens every spring.
Just like the daffodils and Bradford pear trees in bloom, collegiate football fan bases across the country are budding with one question.
How are the quarterbacks doing?
It’s no different in Morgantown.
Sure, West Virginia University has a returning starter in senior Jarret Doege, who completed 239 of 374 passes (.639) for 2,587 yards and 14 touchdowns with just four interceptions while leading the Mountaineers to a 6-4 record.
But just like every other fan base, Mountaineer fans are enamored with the new kid in town — redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Greene.
The 5-11, 192-pound Greene is a dual-threat quarterback, who can make as much happen with his legs as his arm. Perhaps, more of the former than the latter, actually. At any rate, the native of Tallahassee, Florida, completed 3 of 4 passes for 24 yards and had six carries for 40 yards during cameo appearances in 2020.
But, now, it’s spring football. And that means “The Kid” gets to show what he’s got.
“They’re both getting a ton of reps,” said third-year head coach Neal Brown, during a Zoom call on Thursday. “Today was a really good learning day for Garrett. The thing about him is he has this ability to extend plays. He has this ability to get out of the pocket and he makes some wild throws and some wild runs.
“But the flip-side to that is he also makes some major mistakes. And, so, as a coach it’s kind of like where you start on an official visit. When do you decide to bring them in? It’s kind of like that with Garrett. You don’t want to put your thumb on him because what makes him special is his ability to ad-lib, so you don’t want to put your thumb on him. But he’s got to understand when to harness it.”
As luck would have it, Brown found a perfect teaching moment during practice on Thursday.
“Today, we had a great example,” he said. “We were doing a ‘coming out’ (of the end zone) segment where coming out you can’t take a sack. And he took a safety because he was running around and trying to extend the play. Sometimes the best thing is just throw the ball out of bounds and live to play another day.
“I always say this: The great thing about offense is you can punt. If you have a bad play on offense, you can punt. On defense, if you have a bad play you lose some points. So, we get to punt on offense. He has to learn that. But he had some really highs today, and he had some mistakes that he’ll learn from.”
That’s the raison d’etre for spring football.
“Again, I know you guys get tired of me telling you,” said Brown, “but in the spring I think it’s great because we’ve got video. And that video tells the story. In spring, that video is a great learning tool because we can’t afford to make those mistakes in games because we’ll lose.”
But rest assured, WVU’s spring drills haven’t been just the “Garrett Greene Show.” Doege also is getting his share of the repetitions.
“Jarret is progressing,” said Brown. “He’s going into what will be his third full year (at WVU), but his fifth in college football. And, so, he’s experienced. He’s handling himself well.
“Things that we thought it was really important for him to get better at, he’s showing improvement. His pocket movement — that’s being able to break the pocket when necessary and make throws on the run — and he did both those things today.”
And so the pendulum swings, to and fro.
Yet, there’s just something appealing about “The Veteran vs. the Young Gunslinger” scenario.
It makes spring football a lot more interesting.