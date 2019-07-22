In just over a week's time, beginning July 30, some of the state's best golfers will tee it up at The Greenbrier, seeking a West Virginia Amateur golf title.
This year's tournament reaches a major milestone, as the West Virginia Golf Association's keystone event will be played for the 100th time.
In the 99 tournaments over the course of 106 years, the competition has been through venue and format changes and has seen some of the legends of West Virginia golf come and go.
Following is part two of a timeline highlighting some of the West Virginia Amateur's biggest moments.
• • •
1964: Huntington's Jim Ward finally broke the stranglehold held on the event by Bill Campbell and Ed Tutwiler as he topped A.J. Gray Jr. 2 and 1. Tutwiler moved to Indiana and did not defend his crown, while Campbell was ousted by Gray in the semifinals.
1966: For the first time, the Amateur changed its format to stroke play for the championship flight with Barboursville's Barney Thompson claiming the first of his three titles at the age of 17. Thompson remains the youngest player to win the West Virginia Amateur, beating Ward by eight strokes. Campbell missed the 24-player cut and won the first flight, decided by match play.
1968: Campbell won his 10th title with a four-shot win over Lou Cuffaro, but it was WVGA President C.M. "Ding" England who made history by registering the tournament's first hole-in-one, acing the ninth hole from 205 yards.
1969: A record field of 200 golfers turned out with Thompson setting a tournament scoring record of 274 over four rounds including a record-tying single round of 64. It was enough to hold off Campbell by five shots. Harold Payne, then playing out of South Charleston, made his first West Virginia Amateur appearance at the age of 14.
1970: Campbell tied Tutwiler with 11 titles with the assistance of Tutwiler himself, who helped Campbell with a swing issue on the practice tee. Campbell rallied past Thompson, who double-bogeyed the final hole. Paired with a birdie by Campbell, the result was a two-shot gap. Also making waves was Wheeling's Larry Murphy, who played a shot from an island in the lake on the 16th hole after using a rowboat to get there.
1972: After missing the 1971 Amateur because of throat surgery, Campbell picked up his record-breaking 12th win in dominant fashion, besting Ward by 10 shots. The tournament was delayed three weeks due to flooding, and after a third-day rainout the field played the final 36 holes on the fourth and final day.
1974: The West Virginia Amateur made another format change with all flights being decided by stroke play. Campbell picked up Amateur No. 14 with a nine-shot win over Payne, who was 19 and playing for Marshall University.
1975: Campbell claimed his 15th and final title at age 52 with an eight-shot win over Joe Feaganes. He claimed all of his Amateur titles in a 27-year span, and with his final victory became the first player to win four straight tournaments. Along with the legendary Sam Snead, Campbell would become West Virginia's most recognized ambassador of the sport. Campbell won the 1979 and 1980 U.S. Senior Amateurs, finished second in the 1980 U.S. Senior Open, was a two-time president of the United States Golf Association and served as captain of The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, making him the first man to front both of golf's governing bodies. He and Snead were the lone members of the West Virginia Golf Association Hall of Fame's inaugural class in 2009. Campbell also was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1990.
(One final piece of Campbell trivia. He would marry Joan Mavis Felton, who had a son named Brad Dourif. Dourif, Campbell's stepson, would later find fame as an actor, appearing in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. He is perhaps most famous for being the voice of the murderous doll Chucky in the "Child's Play" movie series.)
1979: The tournament moved from the Old White to the Greenbrier course to coincide with Ryder Cup matches held at The Greenbrier. Payne, an eventual five-time winner of the Amateur, picked up his first title by four shots over Scott Davis as scores skyrocketed on the unfamiliar course in windy conditions. Davis, who along with Payne would go on to win four West Virginia Open crowns, won his lone Amateur title in 1978.
1982: The Amateur began alternating rounds on the Old White and Greenbrier courses. Greg Meade, a 21-year-old student at Marshall from Chapmanville, bested Jack Shamblin of South Charleston in a playoff to win the championship.
1987: Payne won his third Amateur title in a one-shot battle with brother-in-law Steve Fox of Huntington. An eagle for Payne on the 17th hole provided the difference. A then-19-year-old Pat Carter finished fifth and set the Greenbrier Course record with an opening-round 68. Those three men would largely dominate the Amateur in the years to come with Fox winning twice (1988, 1994) and Carter going on to win 13.
1989: Carter claimed his first of those crowns, sending a warning shot across the bow as to what was to come. A senior at Marshall at the time, he used birdies on the final two holes to hold off Floyd Shuler by a single shot.
1993: Payne claimed his fifth and final Amateur title at age 38 by two shots over Fox and Hobe Bauer. Payne's four West Virginia Open titles are the most of any multiple winner of the Amateur. He also has three West Virginia Senior Amateur titles. Fox would add his second of two Amateur titles a year later. Payne (2011), Carter (2013), Fox (2015) and Davis (2017) are all WVGA Hall of Famers.
This timeline of highlights of the West Virginia Amateur golf tournament concludes Tuesday in The Herald-Dispatch. For more facts about the West Virginia Amateur, check out Bob Baker's "West Virginia Amateur History" found at http://wvga.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/WV_Am_Complete_History.pdf.