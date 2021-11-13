HUNTINGTON — There's a reason that third down is called the "money down" in football.
On Saturday afternoon in Huntington, UAB cashed in on many opportunities while the Thundering Herd left Joan C. Edwards Stadium broke as the Blazers walked away with a win.
UAB was 9 of 17 on third-down conversions while the Herd had just one of 12 third-down attempt end up in a first down.
"That's what happens in championship-type football games, man," Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. "You've got to be able to execute consistently. You don't have to play perfect, but you've got to be able to consistently execute, whether that's first down, whether it's making a big catch, whether that's stopping them on third down, whether that's converting a third down."
One of the game's most crucial plays was a third-down pass that could've gone for a big gain for the Herd when quarterback Grant Wells lofted a ball to Willie Johnson in one-on-one coverage after the Marshall offensive front picked up a blitz.
Johnson was not able to haul in the pass, though, and Marshall was forced to punt.
UAB then took possession at the 13:31 mark, nursing a 21-14 lead and converted four third-down conversions — all right at the line to gain — to run off 10 minutes of game clock.
"They were able to convert some crucial third downs in that last (10-)minute drive they had," Huff said.
On the offensive side, Wells lamented the execution in crucial situations.
"Our third down was atrocious tonight," Wells said. "I think it said we were 1 of 12, which you're not going to win any games like that. I need to manage third downs better."
The game's initial score was a direct result of the difference in third-down execution.
UAB faced a third-and-12 backed up on its opening drive, but UAB's Dylan Hopkins hit Trea Shropshire for a 64-yard gain in single coverage that preceded the Blazers' first touchdown run by DeWayne McBride.
It set the tone for the day as the Blazers made the money plays to win.
"Defensively, we did a good job of getting them to third down," Huff said. "We just weren't able to get them off the field."
ON TARGET: UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins completed all seven of his passes in the first half.
Against Marshall's top-ranked pass defense, Hopkins threw for 153 yards in the first half and 250 for the game.
Interestingly enough, though, Hopkins' first four throws of the second half all hit the turf for the Blazers after his strong start.
SHROPSHIRE LOVES HUNTINGTON: Fresh off winning the 2020 Conference USA Championship MVP honors last year, UAB wide receiver Trea Shropshire continued his strong play at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Shropshire had two catches for 100 yards — a 64-yard reception that set up the first UAB touchdown and a 36-yarder that set up the second score for the Blazers.
GAMMAGE FINDS END ZONE: Marshall's Corey Gammage had made plenty of catches in 2021, but none had led him into the end zone.
That streak stopped on Saturday when he hauled in a screen pass and followed blockers for a 17-yard score.
It was one day shy of exactly one year since his last touchdown, which came in a two-score performance in the "75" game win over Middle Tennessee.