ONA — For J.J. Martin, Thursday’s game against Class AAAA Associated Press No. 2 Parkersburg South came down to the third quarter.
Martin, the coach of the No. 10 Cabell Midland boys basketball team, said the Knights didn’t execute during the third period — turning the ball over and committing other mistakes — that proved to be the difference in an 82-70 loss to the Patriots at The Castle.
The Knights were outscored 26-11 during the third quarter, allowing Parkersburg South (7-1) to widen its halftime lead.
Cabell Midland (4-3) led trailed 36-32 after two quarters and, led by Dominic Schmidt’s game-high 28 points, outscored South 27-20 in the final eight minutes.
But the third quarter was where the game got away and led to the Knights’ second consecutive defeat.
“We just didn’t execute very well in the third,” Martin said. “They’re going to press you full-court, but what we talked about was not turning the ball over.
“Coming out in the third, I think we threw it away four straight times.”
Martin called a timeout at 3:48 of the third after South put together a 17-5 run that broke the game open. At that point, Cabell Midland faced a 53-37 deficit.
“When I called that timeout after four minutes, we hadn’t run one play,” Martin said. “That third-quarter really beat us down.”
The Patriots were led by Cyrus Traugh’s 19 points, eight of which came during the third period. Three other players scored in double figures for the Patriots, who were rebounding from a 71-59 defeat to No. 1 Morgantown on Jan. 5.
The loss for Cabell Midland followed a 42-41 setback at South Charleston on Tuesday. The Knights will return to Mountain State Athletic Conference play on Saturday when they play host to Capital.
“I thought we did good other than the third,” Martin said. “For us, we saw a lot of good things. We got five guys out there that I think can score with the basketball.”
Parkersburg South will meet archrival Parkersburg in its next contest on Saturday on the Big Reds’ home court.
The game against Capital will begin the first of four games over six days in which Midland will host the Cougars, play at St. Albans, then serve as host to George Washington and Huntington.
