ONA — Cabell Midland basketball players came out of the locker room at halftime Thursday appearing pleased to be tied 26-26 with defending state champion Huntington.
The Highlanders, though, emerged from their locker room angry about that score.
Class AAAA’s top-ranked Huntington (15-1) scored the first 15 points of the third quarter in defeating No. 3 Cabell Midland 60-48 at the Castle in a rematch of the 2021 girls basketball state championship game.
“We needed to step it,” said Highlanders sophomore forward Jada Turner of what was said at halftime. “We had to come out and play defense.”
Huntington did that, picking up its intensity and pace, forcing four quick turnovers and converting them to points. Turner scored 11 of her 17 points in the third period after scoring two in the first half.
“In the first half I wasn’t making any shots,” said Turner, who was 0 for 3 with a pair of free throws in the first two quarters. “At halftime when we came out, I shot a lot to get my shot back.”
Amara Jackson, who also scored 17 points, made a basket at 7:41 of the third period to give the Highlanders a lead they never lost. Imani Hickman then scored inside and hit a foul shot to make it 31-26, prompting the Knights to call time out. Turner then sandwiched two 3-pointers around a Dionna Gray basket before adding a layup off an assist from Gray to cap the 15-0 spurt.
Cabell Midland (11-4) pulled within 47-39 after a Jazmyn Wheeler basket with 6:13 left in the game but moved no closer.
“At halftime, I said ‘This is our game, let’s go play the way we’re supposed to play,’” Huntington coach Lonnie Lucas said. “We wanted to run and we did. I’m pleased with the way we came out the second half.”
Gray scored 13 points. Sophi Aldridge led the Knights with 13 points. Rylie Allie and Wheeler each scored 10.
The Highlanders were more efficient. Both teams took 42 shots, but Huntington made 21 to the Knights’ 16, and hit nine 3-pointers to the home team’s six. The Highlanders also owned a 26-17 rebounding edge, helping negate 15 turnovers.
Both teams return to action Friday. Huntington entertains South Charleston (8-8) at 6 p.m. Cabell Midland is home vs. St. Albans (12-7) at 7 p.m.
HUNTINGTON 13 13 21 13 — 60: Jackson 7-9 1-1 2-2 17, L. Smith 3-9 1-5 0-0 7, M. Smith 1-3 0-1 0-0 2, Hickman 1-1 0-0 2-2 4, Gray 4-9 3-6 2-3 13, Turner 5-11 4-7 3-4 17, Giles 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-42 9-20 9-14 60.
CABELL MIDLAND 18 8 8 14 — 48: Wheeler 3-6 0-0 4-6 10, Aldridge 4-13 2-8 3-3 13, Graves 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Potter 2-6 0-1 0-0 4, R. Allie 3-7 2-4 2-2 10, J. Allie 3-8 2-5 1-2 9. Totals: 16-42 6-18 10-13 48.