FLATWOODS, Ky. — Pete Fraley said his Boyd County Lions didn’t have anything to prove against Russell on Monday.
However, the Lions proved they may be the team to beat in Region 16 girls’ basketball after they defeated the Red Devils at Marvin Meredith Gymnasium by a score of 70-57.
“I’m too old for monkeys on my back,” Fraley said. “We just go out and play. I didn’t know how many games it had been. I know they beat us at our place last year.”
Jasmine Jordan led the Lions with a game-high 22 points, 16 of which came in the second half.
Emilee Neese led the charge for Fraley and Boyd County after it trailed Russell 34-28 at halftime. Neese finished the game with 15 points, but she connected on three 3-pointers in the third quarter to rally Boyd into the lead.
The first 3-pointer by the sophomore guard came on the first play of the third quarter when her jump shot pulled Boyd to within 34-31.
A triple by Taylor Bartrum tied the game before Bella Quinn briefly put Russell back into the lead with a 3-pointer of her own.
Jordan sparked a Lions’ run with a traditional 3-point play followed by Neese’s second 3-pointer. Another field goal in the paint by Jordan gave Boyd a 14-3 run to start the second half.
The momentum shift was the exact opposite of what it had been in the first half.
The Lions started with a 6-1 lead before Russell (15-9) battled back behind jump shots by Quinn and Shaelyn Steele, who led Russell with 19 points.
Steele’s shot was a 3-pointer that tied the game at 6-6 and was part of a 13-3 Russell run. Boyd would fight back to take a 17-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second period, the Red Devils would lead by 34-26 before Bella Opell scored her only field goal of the game to conclude the first half.
Trailing 54-48 at the end of three quarters, Russell would cut the deficit to 57-51 on a 3-pointer by Quinn but head coach Mandy Layne’s team would get no closer.
“We got in a little foul trouble, and I think we became a little hesitant,” said Layne whose team lost Steele when she fouled out with 1:08 to play.
Steele sat drew her fourth personal at 2:02 of the third period and did not return until 5:10 left to play in the game.
The two teams will meet again on Feb. 13 on the Lions’ home floor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.