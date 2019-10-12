OLD DOMINION (1-4, 0-1 C-USA) at MARSHALL (2-3, 0-1 C-USA)
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Location: Huntington, West Virginia
TV: Stadium
FAST FACTS
n Junior LB Lawrence Garner had a game-high 12 tackles in ODU’s 20-3 loss to WKU. Garner added one tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a QB hurry. He leads ODU with 47 tackles on the season, ranking third in C-USA. Garner has at least eight stops in every game and has increased his tackle total in each of the last four outings.
n Old Dominion has the second-ranked run defense in C-USA, allowing 100.6 yards per game on the ground. Opponents are averaging just 2.94 yards per carry against the Monarchs.
n Marshall ranks second in C-USA in total offense, averaging 427.4 yards per game. The balanced Thundering Herd attack averages 221.8 yards through the air and 205.6 yards on the ground.
n Marshall sophomore QB Isaiah Green had a big day of yardage at Middle Tennessee last week – 365 through the air and a career-high 95 on the ground. He completed 24 of 40 passes with one touchdown against three interceptions, and also carried the ball 16 times. Green’s 95 rushing yards are the third-most by a quarterback in 10 seasons under head coach Doc Holliday.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (2-3, 1-0 C-USA) at FLORIDA ATLANTIC (3-2, 1-0 C-USA)
Kickoff: 4 p.m., Saturday
Venue: FAU Stadium
Location: Boca Raton, Florida
TV: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n Middle Tennessee has won 10 of the last 11 meetings in the series, dating back to 2005.
n The Blue Raiders have now won nine of its last 10 conference games. This will be MT’s 50th conference game as a member of C-USA and the Blue Raiders have a 34-15 all-time mark in league play.
n Middle Tennessee has excelled this season in protecting the football with only four giveaways to rank eighth nationally. In fact, MT has not committed a turnover in three straight games, which is its longest streak since going three straight outings in 2012.
n Senior S Jovante Moffatt was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week following the win over Marshall. He registered a career-high 13 solo tackles and 14 total, which intercepting two passes.
n Florida Atlantic comes into the game on a three-game winning streak. The Owls have scored more than 40 points in each of the three victories.
n During the current winning streak, redshirt sophomore QB Chris Robison has been outstanding. He has completed 75% of his passes (78-104) for 1,057 yards (352.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns with just one interception. Robison has 12 touchdown passes on the season, which matches his total from all of last season when he was named C-USA Co-Newcomer of the Year.
n After being together at Middle Tennessee for the past six seasons, Blue Raiders head coach Rick Stockstill and his son, Brent, will be on opposite sidelines of a game. Brent Stockstill, the record-setting quarterback from Middle Tennessee and 2018 C-USA MVP, is in his first season on the Florida Atlantic coaching staff, serving as an Offensive Player Personnel Assistant.
UAB (4-1, 1-1 C-USA) at UTSA (2-3, 1-1 C-USA)
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Alamodome
Location: San Antonio, Texas
TV: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n Three UAB receivers combined for 257 of the Blazers 282 receiving yards in Saturday’s 35-20 win over Rice. Senior WR Kendall Parham posted three catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns, junior WR Austin Watkins Jr. had a team-high five catches which went for 78 yards and a TD, while junior WR Myron Mitchell added 70 receiving yards on three catches, along with 35 kickoff yards. That trio has combined for 48 catches for 994 yards and 10 touchdown receptions on the season. Those figures represent 62% of the team’s catches, 82% of its receiving yards and 91% of its scoring receptions.
n UAB enters the game ranked ninth nationally in total defense, allowing 274.0 yards per game. The Blazers are also ninth in sacks per game (3.75), 12th in third down defense (27.1), 18th in scoring defense (16.4) and 24th in TFL’s per game (7.6).
n Freshman RB Sincere McCormick earned C-USA Offensive Player of the Week honors after breaking UTSA’s single-game rushing record in the Roadrunners’ 26-16 victory at UTEP on Saturday night. The true freshman tailback rushed for 189 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries to help UTSA pile up 320 yards on the ground. McCormick averaged 8.6 yards per carry en route to eclipsing the previous school standard of 186 yards set by Jarveon Williams in 2015 against Charlotte. He leads UTSA and ranks third in C-USA with 439 rushing yards through five games and his 6.6 yards-per-carry average stands second in the league and 25th nationally.
CHARLOTTE (2-3, 0-1 C-USA) at FIU (2-3, 0-2 C-USA)
Kickoff: 7 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
Location: Miami, Florida
TV: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n While FIU is 4-0 all-time in this East Division series, the Panthers have won by a touchdown or less in each of the last three seasons.
n Charlotte senior DE Alex Highsmith has been the productive leader of the 49ers defense. Highsmith recorded his sixth sack of the season against Florida Atlantic on September 28, setting a new 49ers single-season school record in just the fifth game of the year. That figure ranks sixth nationally, while his 7.5 tackles for loss rank third in C-USA.
n As a team, Charlotte is second in the league in sacks with 18 (3.60 per game). Last season the Niners had 19 sacks all season. Charlotte has put up 4.0 sacks or more in three games.
n FIU posted just the second shutout in program history and its first since its inaugural 2002 season with a 44-0 win over Massachusetts last Saturday night. The Panthers set a new program record by allowing just 115 yards of total offense, beating the previous low of 154 yards allowed against FAMU in 2005.
n On the other side of the ball, the FIU offense rolled up 527 total yards vs. UMass. Graduate QB James Morgan led the Panthers with 263 yards passing and two touchdowns. Since returning from an injury that caused him to miss a game-and-half, Morgan has 659 yards and four TD passes the last two weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS (1-4) at LOUISIANA TECH (4-1, 2-0 C-USA)
Kickoff: 7p.m., Saturday
Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
Location: Ruston, Louisiana
TV: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n Senior QB J’Mar Smith, who scored the game-winner on a 12-yard TD run in the first overtime at Rice in the Bulldogs last outing, is third in the conference in passing, averaging 263.6 yards per game through the air. The four-year starter has thrown six touchdown passes and has only two interceptions in 282 passing attempts this season.
n Four different LA Tech players lead in the top four receiving categories through five games. Junior Cee Jay Powell in catches (25), junior Adrian Hardy in receiving yards (291), graduate Malik Stanley in yards per catch (16.9) and Griffin Hebert in touchdown receptions (two). Five players have at least 10 receptions.
n Junior CB Amik Robertson leads C-USA and is tied for third nationally with 2.00 passes defended per game (10 total). He also has 32 tackles, three TFL’s, an interception and two touchdowns (one on an interception and another on a kickoff return).
n This is the third game for UMass against C-USA schools this season. The Minutemen lost at Charlotte, 52-17, on September 14th and at FIU, 44-0, last week.
NORTH TEXAS (2-3, 1-0 C-USA) at SOUTHERN MISS (3-2, 1-0 C-USA)
Kickoff: 7 p.m., Saturday
Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Broadcast: Stadium on Facebook
FAST FACTS
n North Texas is averaging 451.4 yards per game of total offense, which leads Conference USA through its first five games of the season. UNT also ranks 36th nationally in that category.
n Senior QB Mason Fine is the active FBS leader in career passing yardage (10,710) and he has extended his own program record for career touchdown passes to 75. He attempted a career-high 55 passes in the Mean Green’s last game (vs. Houston on Sept. 28) and his 353 yards passing against the Cougars gives him 15 career games of more than 300 yards passing, which is the most in program history.
n Senior S Khairi Muhammad surpassed 200 career tackles in his last appearance and enters this week with 205 stops in a Mean Green uniform. He has 29 tackles on the season through five games.
n Southern Miss has produced plenty of big offensive plays in the first five games of the season. The Golden Eagles lead Conference USA in the number of plays of 20 yards or longer (33), 40 yards or longer (10), 50 yards or more (7) and 60 yards or longer (4).
n Senior DB DQ Thomas leads the way for the Golden Eagles on defense this season. His 40 tackles and 7.0 tackles for loss both rank first on the squad. He also has posted a team-leading two interceptions and a team-best tying 2.0 sacks. He recorded a career-best 10 stops at Alabama and has led the team in tackles in three of five games this season.
n The Southern Miss defense has held two opponents under 300 yards of total offense this season and is 15-3 under head coach Jay Hopson when limiting the opposition to less than 300.
ARMY (3-2) at WKU (3-2, 3-0 C-USA)
Kickoff: 7 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Houchens Stadium
Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky
TV: Stadium
FAST FACTS
n The Hilltoppers haven’t allowed a single point in the fourth quarter of the last four games. That’s the first time since 2007 that WKU’s defense has accomplished that feat. On the season, the Hilltoppers are second in scoring defense in C-USA, allowing 20.6 points per game.
n WKU junior DE DeAngelo Malone turned in a dominant performance in Saturday’s win at ODU. He recorded a career-high three sacks (for 26 yards lost), becoming the first WKU defender to reach that for a single-game mark since 2016. Malone also registered nine total tackles, four TFL’s and three quarterback hurries. He has 46 total tackles (fourth in the league), leads C-USA and ranks third in the FBS in sacks (7.0), while topping the nation in tackles for loss (13.0).
n Junior RB Gaej Walker rushed 25 times for 114 yards and one touchdown in WKU’s 20-3 victory at Old Dominion last Saturday. It was his third 100-yard performance of the season, tying Charlotte’s Benny LeMay for the most among Conference USA running backs. Coming into the game, the Monarchs had allowed only 94 yards rushing per game and not given up more than 64 yards to a single player in a game this season.
n Army WR Camden Harrison caught five passes for 103 yards last week vs. Tulane to become the first Black Knights player to have a 100-yard receiving day since 2015.
n This will be Army’s third game against a C-USA school this season. The Black Knights defeated Rice at home in the season opener, 14-7, and won at UTSA on Sept. 14, 31-13.