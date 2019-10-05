WEEK SIX C-USA
FOOTBALL REVIEWS
MARSHALL (2-2, 0-0 in C-USA) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE (1-3, 0-0 in C-USA)
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium
Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
TV: CBS Sports Network on Facebook
FAST FACTS
n Marshall has won seven of its last eight Conference USA openers, with the only loss coming in 2016 at North Texas.
n Last Saturday’s game against Cincinnati was the 120th in Doc Holliday’s head coaching career at Marshall, making him the all-time leader in games coached in program history. Cam Henderson coached 119 games from 1935-1949. In his 10th season with the Thundering Herd, Holliday is 72-48 (.600), which includes a 6-0 record in bowl games.
n Middle Tennessee is 5-1 in conference openers since joining C-USA in 2013.
n Redshirt sophomore QB Asher O’Hara has led the Blue Raiders in rushing all four games this season, totaling 235 yards on 52 attempts. Throwing the ball, O’Hara has completed 70.3% of his passes for 895 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also not thrown an interception in his last 55 pass attempts.
n Senior WR Ty Lee, who has caught at least one pass in a nation-leading 44 consecutive games, is second in Middle Tennessee history with 22 career touchdown receptions. His next TD will tie him for the record with current San Francisco 49ers receiver Richie James. Lee comes into the Marshall game as the NCAA’s active leader in career receptions with 227. The next closest player behind Lee is SMU’s James Proche with 224 career receptions.
WKU (2-2, 2-0 in C-USA) at OLD DOMINION (1-3, 0-0 in C-USA)
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Saturday
Venue: S.B. Ballard Stadium
Location: Norfolk, Virginia
TV: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n Last year’s meeting in Bowling Green featured ODU scoring 18 unanswered points in the final 5:40 and three untimed downs to end the game. The unique series of events led to the game-winning, 26-yard field goal by Nick Rice in the Monarchs 37-34 win.
n Junior LB Kyle Bailey intercepted two passes and recorded 1.5 tackles for loss in WKU’s 20-13 victory vs. defending Conference USA champion UAB to earn C-USA Defensive Player of the Week honors. He finished with seven total tackles, while also adding a QB hurry that caused a rushed pass attempt and led directly to WKU’s fourth interception of the game. Bailey’s performance was the first multiple-interception game by a Hilltopper since Nick Holt on November 27, 2015 in a 49-28 victory vs. Marshall. It is one of only three two-interception games this year among Conference USA defenders.
n Arkansas graduate transfer QB Ty Storey made his first WKU start last week and was 15-of-24 for 189 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 26 rushing yards.
n Old Dominion is proving very difficult to run the ball against this season. The Monarchs are allowing just 2.8 yards per carry and 94.0 yards per game, both second only to UAB in each category among Conference USA teams and 19th nationally in both.
RICE (0-5, 0-1 in C-USA) at UAB (3-1, 0-1 in C-USA)
Kickoff: 7 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Legion Field
Location: Birmingham, Alabama
Stream: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n Rice junior LB Blaze Alldredge recorded a career-high 13 tackles vs. Louisiana Tech on Saturday. That gives him 42 stops on the season, which ranks second in C-USA. Alldredge is also second in the league in tackles for loss with 8.0.
n Three of the Owls five games have been decided by one possession, including last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to Louisiana Tech.
n UAB is 14-0 at Legion Field since the beginning of the 2017 season. Only six FBS schools have a longer active home winning streak than the Blazers.
n After becoming UAB’s career leading rusher last week at WKU (2,818 yards and counting), junior RB Spencer Brown can break another milestone against Rice. Brown needs one more 100-yard rushing game to become UAB’s career leader in that category. With 12 100-yard games, he and Joe Webb (2006-09) are currently tied at the top. Brown, who has 262 rushing yards through four games, will also be looking for his first 100-yard game of the season.
n UAB leads Conference USA and ranks 15th nationally in scoring defense. The Blazers have not allowed more than 20 points in any of their four games this year.
MASSACHUSETTS (1-4) at FIU (1-3, 0-2 in C-USA)
Kickoff: 7 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
Location: Miami, Florida
TV: ESPN3
FAST FACTS
n Graduate QB James Morgan finished the Louisiana Tech game on Sept. 20 with three touchdowns, two in the air and one on the ground, after he threw for 394 yards on 29-of-41 passing. The 394 yards were the second-most in a game at FIU, just six yards shy of the record of 400 by Paul McCall vs. Florida Atlantic in 2008.
n Senior WR Austin Maloney registered a career-high 113 yards receiving at LA Tech. He leads the Panthers with receiving 207 yards on the season.
n This is the second of three games for UMass against C-USA schools this season. The Minutemen lost at Charlotte, 52-17, on September 14th and will visit Louisiana Tech next week.
n QB Michael Curtis threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while CB Isaiah Rodgers returned an interception for a score as first-year head coach Walt Bell earned his first win at the helm of the UMass program in a 37-29 decision over Akron last Saturday.
UTSA (1-3, 0-1 in C-USA) at UTEP (1-3, 0-1 in C-USA)
Kickoff: 8 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Sun Bowl
Location: El Paso, Texas
Stream: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n UTSA has won all three previous meetings at the Sun Bowl.
n The Roadrunners have emerged as one of the top defenses in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed. UTSA leads Conference USA and ranks seventh among FBS teams — one spot ahead of Wisconsin and right behind Ohio State — in passing yards allowed per game. Through four games, the Roadrunners have surrendered a total of 588 yards through the air, an average of 147 yards per contest.
n Senior Andrew Martel spent his first three seasons as a safety and special teams standout for the Roadrunners. This year, he made the move to linebacker and has flourished in his new role, leading the team in total tackles with 28 and solo stops with 19. After registering four tackles in each of the first two contests, he has posted 10 stops in each of the last two games.
n UTEP is currently one of only eight FBS teams in the nation to put up perfect numbers in the red zone through the first five weeks of the college football season. The Miners enter Saturday’s home game versus UTSA a perfect 12-for-12 inside the 20-yard line. In four games, UTEP has six touchdowns (6 rushing) and six field goals a total of 59 points put on the board in the red zone thus far.
n Senior RB Treyvon Hughes currently leads the Miners in TDs with four rushing scores in four games, which ranks third in C-USA and 33rd nationally. Hughes scored his first two TDs of the season in the 2019 season opener versus Houston Baptist, while he followed that performance with another pair of scores in UTEP’s last home game versus Nevada.