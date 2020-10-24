UTEP (3-2, 0-1 in C-USA) at CHARLOTTE (1-2, 1-1 in C-USA)
Noon, Saturday
Charlotte, North Carolina (Richardson Field)
Television: ESPN+
Announcers: Dave Friedman (PxP), Reggie Walker (AN)
All-Time Series: Charlotte leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Charlotte 29, at UTEP 21 (Nov. 9, 2019)
FAST FACTS
- Both schools had their games last Saturday postponed due to COVID-19-related issues. It was the first UTEP game affected by the pandemic, while the 49ers have had one cancellation and two postponements.
- Charlotte won the first meeting between the schools last year in El Paso, 28-21. Chris Reynolds threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns to lead the 49ers, while Justin Garrett had six receptions, including a touchdown grab for the Miners.
- Improvement on defense has been a big key for UTEP this season. The Miners are third in C-USA and 16th nationally in total defense, allowing 326.0 yards per game. That figure is down from an average of 430.8 yards per game in 2019. UTEP is allowing 22.6 points per game this season, which is down from 35.6 last season. If you remove the one-sided loss at Texas (59-3), that figure drops to 13.5 per game.
- UTEP sophomore DE Praise Amaewhule wreaked havoc on Louisiana Tech’s offense for the entirety of the game on Oct. 10. He recorded career-highs for tackles (5), sacks (3.5 for 27 yards), tackles for loss (3.5) and pass breakups (four). Amaewhule now leads C-USA in sacks (6.0) an average of 1.20 sacks per game (11th in the nation).
- Senior RB Aaron McAllister was named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 12 after he powered a record-setting offensive performance with a pair of breakaway touchdowns and a career-best 214 yards of total offense at North Texas. Charlotte set school C-USA records for points scored (49) and total offense (599).
- Transfer RB Tre Harbison III scored on an 11-yard run at North Texas — his third straight game with a rushing touchdown. The last time a 49er rushed for a TD in three straight games was 2016 (QB Hasaan Klugh with five 5 straight).
SOUTHERN MISS (1-3, 1-1 in C-USA) at LIBERTY (5-0)
1 p.m., Saturday
Lynchburg, Virginia (Williams Stadium)
Television: ESPN3
Announcers: Matt Warner (PxP), Joe Jauch (AN), Emily Austen (SL)
All-Time Series: First meeting
FAST FACTS
- Southern Miss has not played the last two weeks due to games against Florida Atlantic and UTEP being postponed due to COVID-19-related issues.
- Southern Miss junior WR Jason Brownlee is making an impact in his first season as a Golden Eagle. He has scored in three straight games and has topped the 100-yard mark in back-to-back weeks after catching four passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Golden Eagles’ 41-31 win at North Texas on Oct. 3.
- Freshman RB Frank Gore Jr., registered his career-high of 130 rushing yards on 23 carries in the win at North Texas. It was his first career 100-yard game rushing.
Liberty is 5-0 for the first time since 2008 after the Flames ran for 338 yards in a 38-21 win at Syracuse last Saturday, the program’s first-ever win over an ACC opponent.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (1-5, 1-3 in C-USA) at RICE (0-0, 0-0 in C-USA)
3:30 p.m., Saturday
Houston, Texas (Rice Stadium)
Television: ESPN3
Announcers: David Saltzman (PxP), Taylor McHargue (AN)
All-Time Series: Rice leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Rice 31, at Middle Tennessee 28 (Nov. 16, 2019)
FAST FACTS
- Rice won the first-ever meeting between the schools last year in Murfreesboro, 31-28. Tom Bradley threw three first half touchdown passes to Bradley Rozner (8 catches for 130 yards) to lead the Owls to the win. Asher O’Hara threw one touchdown and ran for two scores for MT.
- Middle Tennessee is one of just six teams nationally to have played six games this year. UTSA, Army, Duke, Pittsburgh and Texas State are the others.
- Blue Raiders redshirt junior QB Asher O’Hara, who became the second QB in program history to rush for 1,000 yards last season, currently ranks first nationally in rushing yards among QBs with 407.
- Senior WR Jarrin Pierce already has a team-high 40 receptions, which is just two shy of his total of 42 from a year ago. His 40 grabs this year ranks fifth in the country entering the Rice game. Pierce ranks 21st nationally in receiving yards (389) and 16th in receptions per game (6.7).
- Junior safety Gregory Grate ranks eighth nationally in interceptions and ninth in forced fumbles. He had his first fumble recovery against North Texas last week and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown. Grate leads the team lead in tackles this season with 47, a new career high.
- Rice senior LB Blaze Alldredge received four major preseason honors, being named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, and appearing on the watch lists for the Bednarik, Butkus and Nagurski Awards while also earning consensus preseason all-conference honors.
- Senior S George Nyakwol was one of five Owls to start all 12 games last year, finishing fourth on the team with 57 tackles, while tying for the team lead with seven passes defended. He also picked up his third career interception at UAB.
CHATTANOOGA (0-0) at WKU (1-4, 1-2 in C-USA)
4 p.m., Saturday
Bowling Green, Kentucky (Houchens Stadium)
Television: ESPN3
Announcers: Graham Doty (PxP), Brandon Doughty (AN)
All-Time Series: Chattanooga leads 8-5
Last Meeting: WKU 28, at Chattanooga 21 (Nov. 3, 2007)
FAST FACTS
- This will be the 14th all-time meeting between the Hilltoppers and Mocs, but the first since WKU has been an FBS program. Most recently, WKU swept Chattanooga in a home-and-home series in 2006 and 2007.
- Sophomore WR Daytion Wade has 19 receptions over the past three games against MTSU, Marshall and UAB. Before those contests, Wade had only one career catch for 10 yards in 15 games.
- At UAB last Saturday, sophomore TE Joshua Simon led WKU with season-highs of six receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown — all of which came in the first half. The score was the sixth of his Hilltopper career.
- Sophomore QB Kevaris Thomas made his first career start at UAB last week, completing 16-of-35 attempts for 162 pass yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The two picks were the first thrown by a Hilltopper quarterback this season.
- This will be the only game that Chattanooga will play this fall. A member of the Southern Conference, the Mocs are scheduled to play the balance of their schedule in the spring of 2021.
LOUISIANA TECH (3-2, 2-1 in C-USA) at UTSA (3-3, 1-1 in C-USA)
8 p.m., Saturday
San Antonio, Texas (Alamodome)
Television: ESPNU
Announcers: Mike Couzens (PxP), Jay Walker (AN)
All-Time Series: Louisiana Tech leads 7-1
Last Meeting: at Louisiana Tech 41, UTSA 27 (Nov. 30, 2019)
FAST FACTS
Last season, Louisiana Tech closed out the regular season with a 41-27 win in a game that was delayed nearly three hours due to lightning. J’Mar Smith passed for 331 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Griffin Hebert, for LA Tech, while Sincere McCormick ran for 119 yards and caught a TD for UTSA.