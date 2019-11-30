FIU (6-5, 3-4 in C-USA) at MARSHALL (7-4, 5-2 in C-USA)
Saturday, November 30
12 p.m. ET
Huntington, West Virginia (Joan C. Edwards Stadium)
Television: CBS Sports Network
FAST FACTS
n This is the second straight year these teams will close the regular season against each other. Last year in Miami, Brenden Knox ran for 109 yards and Tyre Brady caught two touchdowns as Marshall posted a 28-25 victory.
n The FIU Panthers earned their first win over an ACC opponent and only the second win over a current Power-5 opponent, with an intra-city win over Miami, 30-24, at Marlins Park. The win gives the Panthers (6-5) six wins in a season for a school-record third consecutive year, and earned them the FWAA Reveal Suits National Team of the Week honor for games of the weekend of Nov. 23. This is the first time for FIU to earn the Team of the Week honor and the second straight year a C-USA school has been recognized (Old Dominion on Sept. 24, 2018).
n Senior RB Napoleon Maxwell and senior RB Anthony Jones (7) have combined for 15 of the team’s 20 rushing scores and have also helped FIU to its No. 3 ranking in C-USA in rushing offense at 175.8 yards per game.
n FIU’s offensive line has allowed just 13 sacks on the season, tied for first in Conference USA and 10th among all FBS teams.
n Marshall sophomore RB Brenden Knox leads C-USA with 1,138 yards through the first 11 games, an average of 103.2 per game and has also rushed for 10 touchdowns. Knox has been even better against league foes, averaging 120.3 yards against C-USA competition with six scores in seven games. In 16 career games with the Herd, he has 1,716 yards (107.3 per game) and 14 TDs. Knox is the 17th player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
n Junior LB Tavante Beckett registered a career-high 15 tackles at Charlotte last week to give him a league-best 106 stops on the season. He has 28 tackles in the last two games and has reached double-digit stops in five games this season.
n Senior LB Omari Cobb is tied for the league lead in tackles in conference games with 69 and is third in all games at 97, reaching double-figure stops four times. He has also posted 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one interception.
n Marshall senior K Justin Rohrwasser is 16-of-18 on field goal attempts and is 30-of-31 on extra points for 78 points on the season. His 16 field goals are tied for the league lead.
CHARLOTTE (6-5, 4-3 in C-USA) at OLD DOMINION (1-10, 0-7 in C-USA)
Saturday, November 30
2 p.m. ET
Norfolk, Virginia (Ballard Stadium)
Broadcast: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n The 49ers earned their first win in the series last year in a game that was moved up to a Thursday afternoon in Charlotte due to an incoming hurricane. Chris Reynolds was 24-of-34 for 202 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Niners, while Lala Davis ran for two TD’s for ODU.
n Charlotte posted its school-record sixth win against Marshall last Saturday to clinch bowl eligibility for the first time in school history. The 49ers tied their high mark for C-USA wins in a season (4), with one game remaining. The victory was a school-record fourth in a row for Charlotte.
n In its current four-game win streak, Charlotte has outscored its foes, 80-33 in the second half and allowed just three second-half points in the last two games.
n Sophomore QB Chris Reynolds has engineered three game-winning fourth quarter touchdown drives during the four-game winning streak. Reynolds has had at least 295 yards of total offense in each of the last four wins and has thrown a TD pass in seven straight games.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (4-7, 3-4 in C-USA) at WKU (7-4, 5-2 in C-USA)
Saturday, November 30
3:30 p.m. ET
Bowling Green, Kentucky (Houchens Stadium)
Television: ESPN+
Announcers: Graham Doty (PxP), Brandon Doughty (AN)
All-Time Series: WKU leads 2-0
Last Meeting: at WKU 45, Southern Miss 28 (C-USA Championship — Dec. 5, 2015)
FAST FACTS
n Last year in Murfreesboro, Middle Tennessee snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with a 29-10 victory. The Blue Raiders generated 474 yards of total offense, RB Chaton Mobley ran for 198 yards and Crews Holt tied the school record with five field goals in the win.
n The Blue Raiders are one of just 10 teams nationally to have four different players rush for 100 or more yards in a game during the 2019 season.
n Sophomore QB Asher O’Hara needs 86 more rushing yards to reach 1,000 on the season.
n Senior WR Ty Lee has hauled in at least one reception in 51 straight games which is the longest streak in MT history and is currently the longest in the nation. His 23 career scoring receptions tie him with Richie James (2015-17) for the all-time record at MT. Lee extended his school record for receptions with seven last week and now has 257 in his career (11th in C-USA history).
n The Tops have eight consecutive victories on Senior Day. The last time WKU failed to send its senior class out with a home win was a 27-26 loss to Middle Tennessee in 2010.
n WKU graduate senior QB Ty Storey was named the Manning Award National QB of the Week for his performance in WKU’s 45-19 win at Arkansas on Nov. 9. After the Hilltoppers bye week, he returned to action at Southern Miss last Saturday and completed 20-of-30 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-10 win. Of his 225 yards passing, Storey had 208 of those in the first half, when he was 15-of-24 with 208 yards and both of his touchdowns as the Hilltoppers built a 21-7 lead. Overall, Storey completed 66.7% of his passes, marking the seventh consecutive game in which he has completed at least 2/3 of his attempts.
RICE (2-9, 2-5 in C-USA) at UTEP (1-10, 0-7 in C-USA)
Saturday, November 30
3 p.m. ET
El Paso, Texas (Sun Bowl)
Television: ESPN3
FAST FACTS
n Last year in Houston, Quardraiz Wadley and Kai Locksley each ran for two scores as UTEP posted a 34-26 win. Wiley Green passed for 313 yards and two TD’s for Rice.
n Rice will be looking to end the 2019 season with three consecutive wins for the time since the Owls wrapped the 2013 regular season with four straight wins. The last time the Owls concluded a full season (regular and postseason) with at least three wins was in 2012, when they won their last four in the regular season and capped the year with a win over Air Force in the 2012 Armed Forces Bowl. The last time Rice won its final two conference road games was also in 2012 as they wrapped the road schedule with wins at Tulane and UTEP.
n Rice’s win over North Texas last week was the Owls’ sixth game this year decided by one score, the most games of that type since 2013. The last time Rice played seven one-score games in a season was 1994.
SOUTHERN MISS (7-4, 5-2 in C-USA) at FLORIDA ATLANTIC (8-3, 6-1)
Saturday, November 30
3:30 p.m. ET
Boca Raton, Florida (FAU Stadium)
Broadcast: NFL Network
FAST FACTS
n The only previous meeting between the teams came in 2013, Florida Atlantic’s first season in C-USA.
n Southern Miss junior WR Quez Watkins averages a league-high 112.3 receiving yards per game (tied for sixth in the FBS), having posted four 100-yard games in nine played. He also averages 19.4 yards per catch (20th nationally) with 52 receptions for 1,011 yards and five touchdowns. Watkins has the most plays from scrimmage of 40+ yards (7), 50+ yards (5) and 60+ yards (4) in C-USA and is second in 30+ yard plays (11). Watkins also became the eighth Golden Eagle to register 1,000 receiving yards in a season with his current 1,011 yards. For his career, he moved into third place for receiving yards with 2,237, moving past DeAndre Brown (2,207 yards/2008-10) and into fourth in catches with 147, passing Ito Smith (140 catches/2014-17).
n The Southern Miss offense has produced 65 explosive plays (13 rush, 52 pass) of 20 or more yards, including 17 touchdowns of that length or longer. Senior RB De’Michael Harris has four touchdowns of 50 or more yards this season (two rushing, one receiving, one kickoff return).
n Junior QB Jack Abraham became one of only three Southern Miss quarterbacks to throw for over 3,000 yards in a season, after producing 223 passing yards against WKU last weekend to give him a league-high 3,147 on the year. He leads Conference USA in passing average per game (286.1) and pass efficiency (155.9) and has converted 67.9 percent of his throws. In 2019, Abraham has had at least one touchdown pass in 10 of 11 games and threw for over 200 yards (9 times), 300 yards (4 times) and 400 yards (twice).
n Florida Atlantic senior TE Harrison Bryant has been named one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate tight end. Bryant ranks fifth in Conference USA in receptions (58) and second in receiving yards (890), with both figures tops among all FBS tight ends. Bryant has posted multiple catches in each game and six games with five or more grabs, including last Saturday at UTSA when he caught a game-high 10 passes for a career-best 192 yards and his third TD of the season.
UTSA (4-7, 3-4 in C-USA) at LOUISIANA TECH (8-3, 5-2 in C-USA)
Saturday, November 30
3:30 p.m. ET
Ruston, Louisiana (Joe Aillet Stadium)
Television: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n Louisiana Tech carries a five-game winning streak in the series into this game. In last year’s meeting at the Alamodome, J’Mar Smith threw for 309 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bulldogs to a 31-3 victory.
n UTSA sophomore QB Lowell Narcisse has thrown for 953 yards and seven TDs on 75-of-105 passing (71.4%) in his last five contests, with 863 of those yards and all seven scores coming in league play. With one game left on the fall slate, he is only 53 yards shy of UTSA’s single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback of 545 set by Dalton Sturm in 2017.
n Through 11 games, UTSA freshman RB Sincere McCormick has rushed 160 times for 864 yards and eight touchdowns, all team highs. He is posting 78.5 rushing yards per contest, good for sixth overall in the league and first among freshmen. In fact, McCormick stands fourth among all FBS freshmen in both rushing yards and rushing yards per game.
n The Louisiana Tech offense ranks in the upper echelon in C-USA in scoring offense (2nd — 33.4 PPG), rushing offense (5th — 167.9 YPG), total offense (2nd — 440.3 YPG), pass offense (4th — 272.3 YPG) and first downs (1st — 262).
n Louisiana Tech junior RB Justin Henderson has been a scoring machine in his first season as a Bulldog. He has scored at least once in seven of his last eight games and has posted six multiple touchdown games. Henderson has a league-high 15 rushing scores on the season (tied for seventh nationally). He ranks seventh in C-USA with 862 rushing yards and averages 5.90 yards per carry (third in the league).
UAB (8-3, 5-2 in C-USA) at NORTH TEXAS (4-7, 3-4 in C-USA)
Saturday, November 30
3 p.m. CT
Denton, Texas (Apogee Stadium)
Broadcast: Stadium
FAST FACTS
n In last year’s meeting, UAB scored the game’s final 17 points to post a 29-21 victory. Spencer Brown ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns for the Blazers, while Mason Fine threw for 336 yards and three TD’s for the Mean Green.
n UAB’s win over Louisiana Tech last Saturday improved its record to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in C-USA action. The Blazers, Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech all share a 5-2 league record and UAB can make it back to the championship game with a win over North Texas and a Southern Miss loss at Florida Atlantic. If those two things happen, UAB would travel to Boca Raton to face Florida Atlantic for the 2019 C-USA title.
n The Blazers’ win last Saturday also gave UAB its 18th straight victory at Legion Field and extended the nation’s fourth longest active home winning streak into next season. The victory tied the C-USA record for consecutive home wins, set by Houston from Oct. 13, 2007 to Sept. 25, 2010.
n Redshirt freshman QB Dylan Hopkins led the Blazers to a huge home victory over Louisiana Tech and is now 2-1 as the starter after back-to-back wins. Following the USM loss on Nov. 9, Hopkins rushed for 163 yards in a win against UTEP, and then was 11-of-21 vs. Louisiana Tech for 185 yards and a touchdown, while adding 35 rushing yards. In replacement of an injured sophomore QB Tyler Johnston III, Hopkins has thrown for 384 yards and has rushed for 175.
n North Texas senior QB Mason Fine will play his final game in a Mean Green uniform on Saturday and will leave the school owning virtually every passing record, including: career passing yards (12,074), career completions (1,000), career passing attempts (1,589), career passing efficiency (141.76), career 300-yard passing games (18), career total plays (1,896), career Passing TDs (91) and career TDs responsible for (97). He is the seventh C-USA player to throw for 12,000 yards and his 91 TD passes rank seventh in league annals. This season, Fine leads C-USA and is tied for 14th nationally with 27 TD passes this season, while averaging 256.4 yards per game through the air.