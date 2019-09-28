MIDDLE TENNESSEE (1-2) at IOWA (3-0, 1-0 in Big Ten)
Kickoff: Noon, Saturday
Venue: Kinnick Stadium
Location: Iowa City, Iowa
TV: ESPN2
FAST FACTS
The game matches two of the most tenured head coaches in the FBS. Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz is in his 21st season at Iowa, the longest run of any current head coach, while Middle Tennessee’s Rick Stockstill is in his 14th season with the Blue Raiders, making him the sixth-longest tenured.
Senior WR Ty Lee has caught a pass in 43 consecutive games, is third all-time in receiving yards at Middle Tennessee (2,672) and second in touchdown receptions (22), one away from the record of 23, held by current San Francisco 49ers WR Richie James.
Junior S Reed Blankenship has a team-high 29 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a blocked kick in the first three Blue Raiders outings.
The Iowa offense, led by senior QB Nate Stanley, who has six TD passes and has not thrown an interception in his last 111 attempts, has scored in all 12 quarters this season and averages 405 total yards per game.
FLORIDA ATLANTIC (2-2, 0-0 in C-USA) at CHARLOTTE (2-2, 0-0 in C-USA)
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Richardson Stadium
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
TV: NFL Network
FAST FACTS
The visiting team has won all four meetings in the series. Last year, K Jonathan Cruz kicked a school-record 56-yard field goal with 25 seconds left to give Charlotte a 27-24 win that allowed the school to set a program record for wins (five) since moving to the FBS level in 2015.
Graduate transfer WR Deangelo Antoine caught a school-record four TD passes in the Wagner contest to earn C-USA Offensive Player of the week honors. Antoine became just the eighth player in Conference USA history to catch at least four TD passes in a game and the first since 2016. He finished with 11 receptions for 173 yards on the night.
Charlotte senior DE Alex Highsmith has been the productive leader of the 49ers defense. Highsmith recorded his fifth sack of the season at No. 1 Clemson last Saturday, tying the 49ers single-season school record (5.0, Larry Ogunjobi, 2016) in just the fourth game of the year. That figure ranks sixth nationally, while his 6.5 tackles for loss rank 24th in the FBS.
CINCINNATI (2-1) at MARSHALL (2-1)
Kickoff: 5 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Location: Huntington, West Virginia
TV: CBS Sports Network on Facebook
FAST FACTS
Junior LB Tavante Beckett is averaging a C-USA-best 10.3 tackles per game after posting back-to-back games with double-digit stops.
Marshall was penalized only twice for a total of 20 yards in the win over Ohio. The two penalties are the fewest the Herd has incurred in a game since drawing only two flags against Miami (Ohio) in 2014.
Marshall has won 11 consecutive games when winning the turnover battle.
Cincinnati junior RB Michael Warren II led all the rushers with 113 yards and three scores on 12 carries in the Bearcats win over Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 14. He has eight career games with multiple touchdowns.
EAST CAROLINA (2-2, 0-1 in American) at OLD DOMINION (1-2)
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Saturday
Venue: S.B. Ballard Stadium
Location: Norfolk, Virginia
TV: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
At No. 21 Virginia, the Monarch defense allowed the fewest total yards vs a top-25 ranked team in week 4 with 244. Wisconsin was next closest, allowing 299 vs. Michigan. Additionally, ODU’s defense allowed a first down only once on 11 Virginia third down plays.
Junior QB Stone Smartt rushed for his fourth touchdown of the season last week, giving ODU a 10-0 first quarter lead at Virginia. He also threw his first career touchdown pass, a 47-yarder to sophomore RB Matt Geiger, his first career touchdown reception.
East Carolina is now 2-2 on the season following a 19-7 win over William & Mary last week. That marked the first time since 2009 that the Pirates won a game when scoring less than 20 points.
LOUISIANA TECH (3-1, 1-0 in C-USA) at RICE (0-4, 0-0 in C-USA)
Kickoff: 7 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Rice Stadium
Location: Houston, Texas
Stream: ESPN3
FAST FACTS
Louisiana Tech has won five straight in the series, which is the longest current winning streak among all series between Conference USA teams.
Against FIU, junior RB Justin Henderson rushed 15 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first C-USA RB with a three-touchdown game this season.
Junior LB Blaze Alldredge keyed a Rice defense effort that held the nation’s top scoring offense (59.5 points per game entering the contest) to just 21 points and none in the second half—the first time Baylor has been blanked in the second half in its last 20 games. He matched his season high with eight tackles, including a pair for loss, to increase his season total to 7.5 TFL’s.
UTEP (1-2, 0-0 in C-USA) at SOUTHERN MISS (2-2, 0-0 in C-USA)
Kickoff: 7 p.m., Saturday
Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Stream: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
Senior RB Treyvon Hughes accounted for both first-half touchdowns for UTEP last week, giving him four scores in two home games this season. He rushed five times for 41 yards on the Miners’ first TD drive, and four times for 14 yards on their second TD drive. Hughes is the first Miner to score multiple touchdowns in the first two home games of a season since current Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones in 2014 (versus Texas Tech and New Mexico State).
Senior DB DQ Thomas collected a career-high 10 tackles (eight solo) against No. 2 Alabama last week, including three for loss for eight yards. He also collected his second interception of the year for the Golden Eagles. Thomas leads the team with 34 total stops, including a team-best 7.0 TFLs and two sacks, to go along with a pair of interceptions.
Southern Miss has the top two C-USA leaders in receiving yards. Senior WR Jordan Mitchell is first with 18 receptions for 322 yards, while sophomore WR Jaylond Adams places second with 23 catches for 274 yards.
UAB (3-0, 0-0 in C-USA) at WKU (1-2, 1-0 in C-USA)
Kickoff: 7 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Houchens Stadium
Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky
TV: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
In his past two games, sophomore QB Tyler Johnston III has thrown for 632 yards and seven touchdowns. He is now 7-1 as a starter and has thrown for over 300 yards in four of eight career starts. Johnston III currently ranks fourth nationally in yards per pass attempt (10.66).
WKU head coach Tyson Helton spent the 2007-12 seasons at UAB, the first five as the quarterbacks coach, and then 2012 coaching the running backs and serving as the recruiting coordinator.
Junior DE DeAngelo Malone recorded 10 tackles in the Hilltoppers last game vs. Louisville, giving him a team-high 27 stops on the season. He led C-USA through the first three weeks with 6.0 tackles for loss.
HOUSTON (1-3, 0-1 in American) at NORTH TEXAS (2-2, 1-0 in C-USA)
Kickoff: 8 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Apogee Stadium
Location: Denton, Texas
TV: CBS Sports Network on Facebook
FAST FACTS
North Texas has now won 14 of its last 15 games at Apogee Stadium dating back to 2016 and is 16-4 under head coach Seth Littrell at home.
Mean Green sophomore LB KD Davis registered a team-high nine tackles, recovered a fumble, added a pair of tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries against UTSA. Davis leads C-USA in total tackles with 41.
Houston will be starting a new quarterback against the Mean Green. Four days after breaking Tim Tebow’s FBS Record for consecutive games with a passing TD and a rushing TD, redshirt senior D’Eriq King (6 passing TDs, 6 rushing TDs through four games) announced that he is redshirting the rest of the season.