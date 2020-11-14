MIDDLE TENNESSEE (2-5, 2-3 in C-USA) at No. 15 MARSHALL (6-0, 3-0 in C-USA)
Noon, Saturday
Huntington, West Virginia (Joan C. Edwards Stadium)
Television: CBS Sports Network
Announcers: Carter Blackburn (PxP), Aaron Murray (AN), Jenny Dell (SL)
All-Time Series: Marshall leads 5-4
Last Meeting: at Middle Tennessee 24, Marshall 13 (Oct. 5, 2019)
FAST FACTS
- The game will take place 50 years to the day of the 1970 plane crash that took the lives of 75 people in the worst single air tragedy in NCAA sports history. Among the losses were nearly the entire Marshall University football team, coaches, flight crew, fans, and supporters.
- Middle Tennessee has won the last two meetings, including a 24-13 victory in Murfreesboro last season. Asher O’Hara had 337 yards of total offense, throwing one touchdown and running for another.
- Middle Tennessee redshirt junior QB Asher O’Hara, who became the second QB in program history to rush for 1,000 yards last season, currently ranks second nationally in rushing yards among QBs with 476. He leads in C-USA in total offense, averaging 283.6 yards per game, with 11 passing touchdowns and six rushing scores. Through seven games, O’Hara has accounted for 76.5% (1,985) of the team’s total yards (2,594). O’Hara has 1,509 yards passing and 476 yards on the ground.
- Senior WR Jarrin Pierce already has a team-high 46 receptions in eight games, surpassing his total of 42 from a year ago. His 46 grabs this year is tied for the C-USA lead and ranks fifth in the country entering this week. Pierce is second in C-USA and ranks 19th nationally in receptions per game with 6.6.
- Senior receiver CJ Windham enjoyed the best game of his career in the win over Rice. Windham hauled in a career-high seven receptions for a personal-best 107 yards and a touchdown. It went down as the first 100-yard game of his career. Windham enters the Marshall game with 23 receptions on the season which is just two shy of his career best of 25 set in 2017.
- Junior safety Gregory Grate continued his outstanding junior season with his team-leading third interception of the season in the first quarter against
Rice. The three interceptions are also tied for the national lead. Grate also established a new career high for total tackles with 14 at Rice to extend his team high season total to 61.
- The Blue Raiders are giving up just 197.3 yards passing per game on the season to rank fourth in C-USA and 26th nationally.
- Marshall remained 15th in the Amway Coaches Poll and 16th in the Associated Press Poll when each ranking was released Sunday. The Thundering Herd’s AP ranking is its highest since September 8, 2002. At 6-0, Marshall is one of seven undefeated teams that are 6-0 or better: BYU is 8-0, Coastal Carolina, Liberty and Notre Dame are 7-0 and Marshall, Alabama and Cincinnati are 6-0.
- Marshall is now allowing an average of 252.5 total yards per game, which ranks No. 3 in the nation — and is No. 2 among teams that have played more than one game. Among teams with multiple games played, the Thundering Herd leads the FBS in scoring defense (9.5 points per game) and rushing defense (66.8 yards per game).
- Redshirt freshman QB Grant Wells recorded 257 yards of total offense in Saturday’s 51-10 win over UMass and earned C-USA Offensive Player of the Week honors. He completed 21-of-30 passes to seven different receivers for 228 yards and three touchdowns (no interceptions) to go with 29 more yards on the ground. Wells had touchdown tosses of 19 yards to sophomore WR Corey Gammage in the second quarter and 13 and 16-yards to senior TE Xavier Gaines in the third quarter. The Charleston, West Virginia signal-caller led a Thundering Herd attack that registered 495 yards of total offense and clicked at an average of 6.8 yards per play. Through six games, he ranks in the top four in Conference USA in pass efficiency (2nd, 155.9), passing average (3rd, 223.0) and total offense (4th, 242.3).
- Senior LB Tavante Beckett had a league-high 11 tackles with a half-tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry in Marshall’s 51-10 win over UMass Saturday afternoon in Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Chesapeake, Va. native led a Thundering Herd defensive effort that limited the Minutemen to just 41 rushing yards on 29 carries (1.4 avg.) and 190 total yards. Beckett is fourth in C-USA in tackles, averaging 9.7 per game, and has 5.0 tackles for loss.
UTEP (3-3, 0-2 in C-USA) at UTSA (4-4, 2-2 in C-USA)
3 p.m., Saturday
San Antonio, Texas (Alamodome)
Television: ESPN+
Announcers: Lincoln Rose (PxP), Darrin McLane (AN)
All-Time Series: UTSA leads 5-2
Last Meeting: UTSA 26, at UTEP 16 (Oct. 5, 2019)
FAST FACTS
- UTSA has won three straight wins in the series, including the 26-16 victory last season in El Paso. Sincere McCormick set a then-single-game rushing record with 189 yards and a touchdown and Lowell Narcisse also topped the century mark on the ground to help lead the Roadrunners.
- UTEP has a chance to notch program win No. 400 when it visits UTSA.
- Due to having two home games postponed and a third canceled, this will be UTEP’s fourth straight road game. The last time the Miners played four in a row on the road was the 1986 season, when they played five straight on the road at NM State, Hawaii, #15 Iowa, Tennessee and New Mexico. The last time the Miners played at the Sun Bowl was a 17-13 win over Abilene Christian on Sept. 19.
- UTEP WR Jacob Cowing is currently ranked 25th in the nation and 2nd in Conference USA in receiving yards six games into the 2020 season. Cowing leads the Miners with 34 receptions for 515 yards in six games. The Arizona native is averaging 15.1 yards per catch and 85.8 yards per game this season. As for WR Justin Garrett, he is currently ranked 44th nationally and 6th in C-USA with 31 catches for 445 yards and 3 TDs. He is averaging 14.4 ypc and 74.2 yards per game.
- The UTSA defense has emerged as one of the best units in the nation when it comes to forcing turnovers. The Roadrunners have come up with 13 total takeaways through eight games, which leads Conference USA and stands fourth nationally. Eight of those turnovers have come in the form of an interception, including two apiece by junior CB Corey Mayfield Jr. and sophomore S Rashad Wisdom. UTSA’s eight picks pace C-USA and rank eighth in the FBS, while Mayfield Jr. and Wisdom are tied for third in the league and 20th in the country in INTs.
- Senior Hunter Duplessis leads all FBS kickers with 15 field goals in 2020, the third-best single-season total in UTSA history. The senior leads C-USA and ranks 10th nationally in field goals per game (1.9) and he also paces the league in field goal percentage (.938).
SOUTHERN MISS (2-5, 1-2 in C-USA) at WKU (2-6, 1-3 in C-USA)
3:30 p.m., Saturday
Bowling Green, Kentucky (Houchens Stadium)
Television: CBS Sports Network
Announcers: Dave Ryan (PxP), Corey Chavous (AN)
All-Time Series: WKU leads 3-0
Last Meeting: WKU 28, at Southern Miss 10 (Nov. 23, 2019)
FAST FACTS
- In last year’s meeting in Hattiesburg, Ty Storey threw two touchdowns and DeAngelo Malone turned in a dominant defensive performance with seven sacks, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble return for a touchdown.
- Redshirt senior RB Kevin Perkins had touchdown runs of 1, 11 and 17 yards in the Golden Eagles’ 24-13 win over North Alabama last Saturday. The three rushing scores were a career high for the second-year Golden Eagle who leads the team in touchdowns on the ground this season with five. Two of his touchdown runs came in the final quarter, which spearheaded a 17-point fourth period comeback for the Golden Eagles giving them the 24-13 victory over North Alabama.
- Golden Eagles RB Frank Gore Jr., has taken over the C-USA league lead in rushing among freshman with 476 yards through seven. That figure ranks fourth among all FBS freshmen. Incidentally, Gore, Jr. is 90 yards ahead of his future Hall of Fame father, who has 386 yards rushing in nine games for the New York Jets this season.
- The Golden Eagles finished the game with a total of 245 rushing yards, marking the most rushing yards for Southern Miss since tallying 252 on Nov. 24, 2018 at UTEP. The 245 rushing yards mark the third time in their last four games that they have run for 200-plus yards.
- Last week against North Alabama, junior LB Santrell Latham tied for the team-high in tackles with 10, including two tackles for loss for six yards. It was his second-straight double-digit tackle performance and third this season. Latham ranks fourth on the team in tackles with 45, while holding team bests for TFLs (6.5) and sacks (4.0). He helped the Golden Eagles limit the Lions to 175 yards of total offense, which is the fewest allowed by the Golden Eagles since holding UAB to 173 last season.
- Southern Miss has now recorded at least one sack and one turnover in each of its seven games. The Golden Eagles finished the North Alabama with two sacks and an interception.
- Senior DE DeAngelo Malone was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. Malone recorded season-highs in total tackles (12), quarterback hurries (3) and sacks (2.0) in WKU’s matchup at Florida Atlantic. His two sacks were the most by a Conference USA player last weekend and resulted in 14 yards of loss for the Owls, while one of his quarterback hurries led to an interception for the Hilltoppers. For the season, Malone currently ranks first on the team in both tackles for loss (9.0) and sacks (4.0), while ranking fourth in total tackles (53).
- Senior DB Devon Key led WKU with 12 tackles at Florida Atlantic for his fourth double-digit tackle game of the season and 11th of his career. He Leads the team
- with 65 tackles (37 solo, 28 assisted) this season. Key ranks No. 4 among active FBS defenders with 323 tackles. He also ranks No. 4 among active FBS defensive backs with 39 consecutive starts in the secondary.
- The WKU defense has 41 pass breakups this season, which leads the FBS. Junior DB Dominique Bradshaw and senior CB Dionté Ruffin are tied for the lead with 7, while senior Roger Cray has 6. The Hilltoppers are second in C-USA in pass defense, allowing 179.8 yards per game through the air. That average is ninth nationally among teams with multiple games.
- Graduate transfer QB Tyrrell Pigrome has 182 pass attempts this season without an interception. He is only one-of-three FBS quarterbacks with 8+ passing touchdowns without throwing a pick.
- Redshirt sophomore K Brayden Narveson converted field goal attempts from 49 and 32 yards against Florida Atlantic and is now 8-for-9 on the season for field goal attempts while being a perfect 14-for-14 on PATs.