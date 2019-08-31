FLORIDA ATLANTIC (0-0) at (5) OHIO STATE (0-0)
When: Noon, Saturday
Venue: Ohio Stadium
Location: Columbus, Ohio
TV: FOX
All-Time Series: First Meeting
FAST FACTS
n This marks the second straight season that Florida Atlantic will open the season at a top 5 opponent. Last year, the Owls fell at No. 5 Oklahoma.
n Senior Harrison Bryant is expected to be the Owls' starting tight end for the third consecutive season. Bryant started each of the team's 12 games a year ago and finished his junior campaign with career-highs of 45 receptions for 626 yards with four TD catches.
n Senior LB Rashad Smith will return as the Owls' top tackler (with a team-high 86, including 5.5 for a loss of 16 yards), while also providing his "ball hawk" skills (a team-high four interceptions, one fumble recovery, a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries last season).
INCARNATE WORD (0-0) at UTSA (0-0)
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Alamodome
Location: San Antonio, Texas
TV: ESPN3
All-Time Series: First Meeting
FAST FACTS
n This is the first meeting between these cross-town rivals. UTSA began football in 2011 and moved to the FBS level in 2012, while Incarnate Word started playing in 2009 and moved to FCS in 2013.
n The Roadrunners led C-USA and ranked eighth in the FBS in fewest penalty yards (499) and second in the league and 16th in the country in fewest penalty yards per game (41.6) last season.
n UTSA junior DE Lorenzo Dantzler posted 27 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries, a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery last season.
NORFOLK STATE (0-0) at OLD DOMINION (0-0)
7 p.m., Saturday
Venue: S.B. Ballard Stadium
Location: Norfolk, Virginia
TV: ESPN3
All-Time Series: Old Dominion leads 3-0
FAST FACTS
n This will be the first game in the new S.B. Ballard Stadium following a $65 million construction project. The stadium will now feature enhanced seating (including all new sideline seating on both sides) and several modern amenities added throughout the venue. Since the program began in 2009, Old Dominion has played in front of sellout crowds in 62 of 66 home games, producing a 47-19 record.
n Senior RB Kesean Strong played in nine games in 2018, making five starts at running back and one at wide receiver. He scored a team-best 11 touchdowns, leading ODU in rushing with 499-yards on 106 carries and nine rushing scores. Strong also caught 21 passes for 177-yards and two TDs.
ALCORN STATE (0-0) at SOUTHERN MISS (0-0)
7 p.m., Saturday
Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
TV: ESPN3
All-Time Series: Southern Miss leads 2-0
FAST FACTS
n Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson was the head coach at Alcorn State for four season before returning to Southern Miss where he had been an assistant coach for seven seasons.
n The Southern Miss defense finished third in the FBS last season, allowing 278.4 yards per game, and holding three opponents to less than 200 yards of total offense. The group was sixth in rushing defense, allowing just 102.3 yards an outing. The 161 first downs allowed ranked No. 1 in the country
n In his first season as the Southern Miss starting QB, junior Jack Abraham led the nation in completion percentage (73.1) and was fourth in completions per game (22). He completed 223-of-305 passes for 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (0-0) at
(7) MICHIGAN (0-0)
7:30 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Michigan Stadium
Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: Big Ten Network
All-Time Series: First Meeting
FAST FACTS
n Middle Tennessee won the East Division, hosted the C-USA Championship game and played in a bowl game for the fourth straight season in 2018.
n Standout senior WR Ty Lee is on the cusp of breaking every major career receiving category at Middle Tennessee, ranking third all-time in receptions (213), fifth in receiving yards (2,537) and third in touchdown receptions (21). He led the team with 71 receptions for 883 yards and seven TDs last season, producing six or more catches in a game five times.
n Blue Raiders junior LB Khalil Brooks earned Second Team All-C-USA honors last season after ranking fifth on the team with 68 tackles and sharing the team lead with 14.5 TFLs. He also had 6.5 sacks, a team-best 14 hurries, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (0-0) at NORTH
TEXAS (0-0)
7:30 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Apogee Stadium
Location: Denton, Texas
TV: ESPN+
All-Time Series: North Texas leads 15-8-1
FAST FACTS
n The Mean Green return 98% of their passing yards, 89% of their receiving yards and 95% of their total offense from last year's squad that averaged a league-high 34.6 points per game.
n Senior QB Mason Fine enters his fourth season as a starter as the FBS' active national leader in career passing yards (9,417) and is the two-time reigning Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year. Fine threw for 3,793 yards, 27 touchdowns to just five interceptions, completed 64.6% of his passes and added two more scores on the ground in 2018.
LOUISIANA TECH (0-0) at (10) TEXAS (0-0)
8 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium
Location: Austin, Texas
TV: Longhorn Network
All-Time Series: First meeting
FAST FACTS
n Senior QB J'Mar Smith is expected to start at QB for the Bulldogs, making him a rare four-year starter. In 33 games over his first three seasons at Louisiana Tech, he has thrown for 6,546 yards and 33 touchdowns, while rushing for 592 yards and 11 scores.
n Playmaking junior sophomore S Amik Robertson earned First Team All-Conference USA honors after totaling 61 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and 12 pass break-ups last season. He also had three QB hurries, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two blocked kicks in 2018.
n After finishing last season with a Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia, Texas is ranked No. 10 in the preseason polls. However, the Longhorns must replace six starters on offense and eight starters on defense.
HOUSTON BAPTIST (0-0) at UTEP (0-0)
8 p.m., Saturday
Venue: Sun Bowl
Location: El Paso, Texas
TV: ESPN3
All-Time Series: UTEP leads 1-0
FAST FACTS
n UTEP returns 48 letterwinners and a total of 12 starters, including seven on offense, four on defense and one on special teams.
n For the second straight year, senior Darren Gatewood has been named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, presented to the nation's top center. He is making a comeback in 2019 after missing all of last season with a torn ACL and MCL.
n Senior S Justin Rogers played in all 12 games in 2018, starting seven at the nickel position. He registered 53 tackles (30 solo), tallied one tackle for loss, an interception and six pass breakups.