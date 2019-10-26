WEEK NINE C-USA FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
SOUTHERN MISS . (4-3, 2-1 in C-USA) at RICE (0-7, 0-3 in C-USA)
1 p.m., Saturday
Location: Houston, Texas
Venue: Rice Stadium
TV: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n The winner of this matchup has scored 41 or more points in eight consecutive meetings.
n Southern Miss senior KR D’Michael Harris had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown Saturday at Louisiana Tech. That allowed USM to set a new school record with three kickoff return TDs this season, the most of any FBS team in 2019. It was the second time this season a Golden Eagles player returned a kickoff 100 yards (Jaylond Adams vs. Troy) and the seventh time in the school’s history. It also marked the second time that the Golden Eagles opened a game with a kickoff return for a touchdown in 2019 (Alcorn State).
n Junior WR Quez Watkins registered his second-straight 100-yard receiving game and third of the year with 102 yards on six catches at LA Tech. With eight career 100-yard showings, he trails only Sherrod Gideon (11) and Mike Thomas (9) for the most in Southern Miss history. In just 29 games, Watkins has moved up to sixth in Golden Eagles history with 1,856 yards receiving.
WKU (5-2, 4-0 in C-USA) at MARSHALL (4-3, 2-1 in C-USA)
2:30 p.m., Saturday
Location: Huntington, West Virginia
Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Broadcast: Stadium on Facebook
FAST FACTS
n Marshall has won by a touchdown or less in the last two meetings after WKU had won the first three meetings with both schools as members of Conference USA.
n Sophomore RB Brenden Knox rushed for a career-high 220 yards (the highest total in C-USA this season) and two touchdowns to lead the Thundering Herd to a crucial 36-31 win at Florida Atlantic last Friday night. He had just 10 yards on the ground before the final drive of the first half, when he gained 85 of Marshall’s 95 yards, culminating with his first touchdown. Knox’s second TD was a 17-yard scamper with 36 seconds left that gave the Herd a key road victory. Knox now has 719 rushing yards and seven TDs on the season. He also has 10 TDs in his last 10 games.
n The Marshall defense posted a season-high seven sacks last week at Florida Atlantic. Senior LB Tyler Brown had two of the sacks, including one for a safety, for his first career multi-sack game.
n With a win in this game, WKU would reach the six-win mark for the eighth time in the past nine seasons. The Hilltoppers have been to five bowl games since 2012 and own a 3-2 record.
n In WKU’s win over Charlotte last Saturday, junior DE DeAngelo Malone recorded two sacks (for 16 yards lost) and three quarterback hurries, to go along with five total tackles (four solo). Malone continues to lead the nation with 16.0 tackles for loss (for -90 yards) and stands atop Conference USA with 9.0 sacks on the season (tied for third in the FBS).
n Graduate senior QB Ty Storey completed 21-of-30 passes for a career-high 283 yards passing in WKU’s victory vs. Charlotte. Storey had two touchdown passes and no interceptions, while also catching an 8-yard TD pass from senior WR Lucky Jackson.
NORTH TEXAS (3-4, 2-1 in C-USA) at CHARLOTTE (2-5, 0-3 in C-USA)
3:30 p.m., Saturday
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Venue: Richardson Stadium
Broadcast: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n Charlotte is the only C-USA school that North Texas has never faced in football.
n A week after grabbing a career-high three touchdowns, North Texas junior WR Jaelon Darden followed that up with a career-best 13 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in the Mean Green’s 33-30 win over Middle Tennessee. Darden’s 13th catch of the game took North Texas to the four yard line with four seconds remaining, setting up the game-winning field goal as time expired. Darden now leads C-USA with 48 receptions on the season, totaling 478 yards and a league-high seven TD catches.
n A week after leaving the game with a shoulder injury, senior QB Mason Fine finished 33-for-45 passing for 375 yards and a touchdown pass. The TD pass allowed Fine to tie Mitch Maher (1991-94) for the program’s lead in career touchdowns responsible for with 85.
FIU (4-3, 2-2 in C-USA) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE (2-5, 1-2 in C-USA)
3:30 p.m., Saturday
Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Venue: Floyd Stadium
Broadcast: NFL Network
FAST FACTS
n FIU increased its winning streak to three games with a 32-17 victory over UTEP Saturday night. Leading the way during the win streak has been senior RB Anthony Jones, who has run for more than 100 yards in each of the three games. Against UTEP this past Saturday, Jones carried 15 times for 102 yards and one score, totaling 163 yards from scrimmage. Over the past three games, Jones has 334 rushing yards and five TDs. He has moved up to sixth in C-USA in rushing and his nine total TDs rank fourth.
n The Panthers are the only C-USA school with two players ranked in the top 10 of the league in rushing. While Jones is sixth with 512 yards, senior RB Napoleon Maxwell ranks 10th with 378. The duo have combined for 12 rushing touchdowns and 15 total TDs.
n FIU graduate senior QB James Morgan, who missed a game and a half with injury earlier this year, tossed his eighth touchdown pass of the season last week. That allowed him to move into third place at the school record for career TD passes at 34. Morgan, who has thrown just two interceptions in 146 attempts in 2019, reached third place in just 19 games as a Panther.
FLORIDA ATLANTIC (4-3, 2-1 in C-USA) at OLD DOMINION (1-6, 0-3 in C-USA)
3:30 p.m., Saturday
Location: Norfolk, Virginia
Venue: Foreman Field
Broadcast: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n Florida Atlantic sophomore QB Chris Robison has thrown for more than 300 yards in four of the last five games. He was 21-of-39 for 362 yards last Friday night in a narrow loss to Marshall. Robison is closing in on 2,000 yards for the season (1,923) and has 13 TD passes with just three INTs.
n Junior LB Akileis Leroy recorded his first career interception against Marshall, to go along with a career-high 10 tackles.
n Florida Atlantic is tied for the C-USA lead with nine interceptions on the season. Senior CB Meiko Dotson leads the way with four, while senior LB Rashad Smith has two.
n Due to injuries and inexperience, Old Dominion has started 39 different players so far this season. The 39 different starters is tied for third-most in FBS. Junior QB Messiah deWeaver and sophomore S Justinn Richardson were the newest starters this season, getting their first starts of the year last Saturday at UAB.
LOUISIANA TECH (6-1, 3-0 in C-USA) at UTEP (1-5, 0-3 in C-USA)
8 p.m., Saturday
Location: El Paso, Texas
Venue: Sun Bowl
TV: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n Louisiana Tech junior CB Amik Robertson was a defensive force once again during the Bulldogs 45-20 win over Southern Miss, earning C-USA Defensive Player of the Week honors and Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week recognition. He became the third LA Tech player and 12th player in C-USA history to intercept three passes in a game. That increased Robertson’s INT total to a league-leading total of five this season and extended his career total to 14, most among all active FBS players. Robertson’s 16 passes defended this season are the most for any player in the FBS.
n Graduate transfer Malik Stanley had a career day at wideout in LA Tech’s win over Southern Miss on Saturday – setting new career highs in receptions (8) and yards (212). Stanley entered Saturday’s contest with 11 receptions for 182 yards through Tech’s first six games. With his performance, Stanley became the 14th Bulldog in program history with a 200-yard receiving performance.