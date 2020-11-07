MASSACHUSETTS (0-1) at (15) MARSHALL (5-0, 3-0 in C-USA)
2:30 p.m., Saturday
Huntington, West Virginia (Joan C. Edwards Stadium)
Television: ESPN+
Announcers: Mark Martin (PxP), Jake Griffith (AN)
All-Time Series: Marshall leads 1-0
Last Meeting: at Marshall 49, Massachusetts 20 (Sept. 8, 2001)
FAST FACTS
Marshall (5-0, 3-0 in C-USA) climbed to 15th in the Amway Coaches Poll and 16th in the Associated Press Poll when each ranking was released Sunday. The Thundering Herd’s AP ranking is its highest since September 8, 2002. Marshall was scheduled to travel to FIU last Friday, but the Panthers postponed that game as they did not have enough available scholarship student-athletes as a result of quarantining of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing.
Marshall ranks in the top five nationally in scoring defense (third-9.4 ppg, but second among teams with more than one game played), rushing defense (third-72.0 ypg), and total defense (fifth-265.0 ypg, but fourth among teams that have played more than one game). The Thundering Herd have not allowed an opponent to rush for 100 yards as a team through five games. Marshall is ranked sixth in opponent third down conversions (fifth among teams with more than one game), allowing just 17 conversions in 64 attempts (26.6%) this season. The Herd has 11 sacks in their last two games.
Marshall junior RB Brenden Knox posted his fourth consecutive 100-yard game against Florida Atlantic on Oct. 24, gaining 101 yards on 25 carries, along with a 58-yard scoring reception in the 20-9 win over Florida Atlantic that snapped the Owls eight-game winning streak. Knox has now topped 100 yards in 14 of his 23 career games. In helping the Thundering Herd improve to 5-0, he is averaging 111.2 yards per game with seven rushing TDs and one receiving score. With 2,521 yards in 23 games, he ranks eighth on MU’s all-time list.
Senior LB Tavante Beckett had a game-high 13 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, a half sack and two quarterback hurries in Marshall’s 20-9 win over Florida Atlantic on Oct. 24. He led a Herd defense that allowed just 86 yards rushing to the Owls, the fifth consecutive opponent that has failed to exceed 100 rushing yards against Marshall as a team. Beckett is sixth in C-USA in tackles, averaging 9.4 per game, and has 4.5 tackles for loss.
NORTH ALABAMA (0-1) at SOUTHERN MISS (1-5, 1-2 in C-USA)
3 p.m., Saturday
Hattiesburg, Mississippi (M.M. Roberts Stadium)
Television: ESPN3
Announcers: Jason Baker (PxP), Dustin Almond (AN)
All-Time Series: First Meeting
FAST FACTS
Southern Miss junior LB Santrell Latham has registered three sacks in the last two games and is now tied for fourth in Conference USA with 4.0 on the season.
Southern Miss junior WR Jason Brownlee has seven pass receptions of 20 or more yards this season and has two of the team’s three longest receptions of 88 and 68 this season. He has 27 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns.
Southern Miss has forced at least one turnover in each game and have generated nine total on the season. The Golden Eagles are currently a +1 in turnover margin, a dramatic improvement from last season when they forced 15 turnovers, but committed 26 (-11).
Redshirt sophomore LB Hayes Maples has a team-high 53 tackles on the season, including 4.0 tackles for loss. His 9.3 tackles per game rank fifth in C-USA. At Liberty on Oct. 24, he had his first career sack and first career fumble recovery.
This is the second of three games that North Alabama has scheduled this fall. The Lions are slated to finish their fall season on Nov. 21 at No. 11 BYU.
WKU (2-5, 1-2 in C-USA) at FLORIDA ATLANTIC (2-1, 2-1 in C-USA)
6 p.m., Saturday
Boca Raton, Florida (FAU Stadium)
Television: Stadium
Announcers: Chris Hassel (PxP), A.J. Hawk (AN)
All-Time Series: Florida Atlantic leads 8-3
Last Meeting: Florida Atlantic 35, at WKU 24 (Nov. 2, 2019)
FAST FACTS
Last year in Bowling Green, WKU led 14-0 midway through the second quarter before FAU scored 28 points in 10 minutes of game clock to take control and win 35-24. Owls LB Akileis Leroy recorded a new career high of 12 tackles, including two sacks, and had a pass breakup and a forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown.
WKU’s pass defense is second in C-USA and 20th in the FBS in pass defense, allowing 190.0 yards per game through the air. The Hilltoppers lead the league with 38 passes defended (seven more than any other C-USA school) and ranked fourth nationally in that category.
Graduate transfer QB Tyrrell Pigrome completed 19-of-30 attempts for 106 pass yard with one touchdown pass at BYU. He has 143 pass attempts this season without an interception, the fourth-longest streak in the nation.
Senior RB Gaej Walker, junior RB Jakairi Moses and junior RB C.J. Jones combined for 28 carries for 135 yards (4.8 yards per carry), with none of their attempts going for negative yardage. Walker has rushed for 163 yards over the past two games. WKU’s 156 rush yards as a team were the most allowed by BYU this season.
Florida Atlantic has allowed three passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown for four total touchdowns over its first three games. That total is the fewest among C-USA teams with three-plus games played.
Junior RB Malcolm Davidson drew the start versus UTSA last Saturday and was given the ball 14 times which he used to tally a game-high 115 yards for an average of 8.2 yards per carry. His longest rush of the day was 30 yards and he also added a 14-yard reception. On the season, Davidson is averaging 7.5 yards per carry, seventh nationally among rushers with 20-plus carries.