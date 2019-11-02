OLD DOMINION (1-7, 0-4 in C-USA) at FIU (4-4, 2-3 in C-USA)
Noon, Saturday
Location: Miami, Florida
Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
TV: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n Due to injuries and inexperience, Old Dominion has started 42 different players so far this season. The 42 different starters is second only to BYU’s 45 among all FBS schools.
n ODU junior LB Lawrence Garner continues to lead C-USA with 73 stops on the season. He also moved into 10th all-time on the ODU charts with 186 career tackles.
n The FIU offensive line is tied for second in C-USA and 14th nationally in sacks allowed this season with nine.
n FIU graduate senior QB James Morgan, who threw a pair of touchdown in the loss at Middle Tennessee, has thrown multiple TD passes in four of the last five games. Morgan has multiple TD passes in 14 of the 19 games he has played as a Panther. His 36 career touchdown passes already rank third in FIU history.
UTSA (3-4, 2-2 in C-USA) at TEXAS A&M (5-3, 3-2 in SEC)
Noon, Saturday
Location: College Station, Texas
Venue: Kyle Field
Broadcast: SEC Network
FAST FACTS
n This will be UTSA’s eighth consecutive game played in the state of Texas. The Roadrunners will leave the Lone Star state for the first time this season when they visit Old Dominion on Nov. 9.
n UTSA freshman RB Sincere McCormick helped the Roadrunners to a 31-27 win over Rice on Oct. 19, carrying the ball 14 times for 94 yards and one touchdown, while adding two receptions for 39 yards. He has tallied a rushing TD in three straight games and five of the last six. McCormick ranks fifth in C-USA in rushing at 81.0 yards per game and is fourth nationally among all freshman runners.
n A victory would make Texas A&M (5-3) bowl-eligible for the 11th consecutive season. All three of the Aggies losses this season have come to top 10 teams at the time they played (Clemson, Alabama, Auburn).
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (3-5, 2-2 in C-USA) at CHARLOTTE (3-5, 1-3 in C-USA)
3:30 p.m., Saturday
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Venue: Richardson Stadium
Broadcast: ESPN3
FAST FACTS
n Middle Tennessee has done an exceptional job all season of protecting the football. The Blue Raiders enter the Charlotte game ranked tied for 10th nationally and first in C-USA in turnover margin at +7, 16th in turnovers gained (15) and 21st in turnovers lost (8). The Blue Raiders are +7 in turnover margin against C-USA foes and have not lost a fumble in six straight games.
n Sophomore QB Asher O’Hara has been wreaking havoc this season with his arm and legs. He has totaled four games this year with at least 200-yards passing and 50 yards rushing. That total ranks No. 2 nationally behind Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts who has seven.
n Sophomore QB Chris Reynolds was named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week on Monday following his career-best performance in the win over North Texas. His 34-yard TD pass to sophomore WR Victor Tucker in the end zone with 18 seconds capped a comeback that saw Charlotte rally from a 14-point fourth quarter deficit. Reynolds finished the day with a school-record 432 yards of total offense with career-bests of 336 passing and 96 rushing.
UTEP (1-6, 0-4 in C-USA) at NORTH TEXAS (3-5, 2-2 in C-USA)
3:30 p.m., Saturday
Location: Denton, Texas
Venue: Apogee Stadium
Broadcast: NFL Network
FAST FACTS
n Miners senior QB Kai Locksley opened the Louisiana Tech game last week going 8-of-9 through the air and finished 17-of-30 for 227 yards with one passing touchdown and one rushing score. His completions, attempts and yards were all season highs.
n Freshman WR Jacob Cowing registered UTEP bests with two receptions for 70 yards against Louisiana Tech and also scored a touchdown for the second straight week.
n The Miners were 3-for-3 converting fourth downs vs. LA Tech. They improved to 13-for-14 on fourth down conversions this season (third-best in the FBS).
n North Texas senior QB Mason Fine turned in his finest performance of the season at Charlotte Saturday. He threw passes to nine different receivers and finished the game 26-for-38 through the air for 394 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes (three to freshman WR Jyaire Shorter). Fine leads C-USA and is tied for 10th nationally with 20 TD passes on the season. Fine extended his program records for career completions (968), career touchdown passes (84), career passing yards (11,694) and career 300-yard passing games (17).
MARSHALL (5-3, 3-1 in C-USA) at RICE (0-8, 0-4 in C-USA)
3:30 p.m., Saturday
Location: Houston, Texas
Venue: Rice Stadium
Broadcast: Stadium on Facebook
FAST FACTS
n Senior K Justin Rohrwasser earned C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week recognition following his huge day for the Thundering Herd when he booted four field goals, including a game-winning, career-long 53-yarder as time expired to lift Marshall to a 26-23 win over WKU. During the game, he connected on a (then-) career-long 46 yarder in the second quarter, followed by kicks from 31 and 43 yards prior to the game-winner. Rohrwasser is a perfect 11-for-11 on field goals this season, and has made 12 consecutive field goals dating back to last season.
n The Owls have played smart football this season, committing the fewest penalties (26) in the FBS this year, while throwing just three interceptions (only six schools in the country have less).
n Rice junior LB Blaze Alldredge recorded seven tackles last week, including 1.5 for loss. He now has 14.0 tackles for loss this year, second in C-USA and fifth nationally. Alldredge’s 14.0 TFL’s this year move him past Larry Izzo (1994) for the third-most by a linebacker since 1981.
FLORIDA ATLANTIC (5-3, 3-1 in C-USA) at WKU (5-3, 4-1 in C-USA)
4 p.m., Saturday
Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky
Venue: Houchens Stadium
Television: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n Florida Atlantic is second in Conference USA in scoring offense at 32.9 points per game, while WKU is second in scoring defense, allowing 18.9 per game.
n Senior TE Harrison Bryant led the Owls with 92 yards receiving on eight catches in the 41-3 win at Old Dominion. Bryant, who has been double teamed throughout the season, also recorded his first TD of the season. His 38 receptions rank sixth in Conference USA.
n WKU senior WR Lucky Jackson turned in a career best performance at Marshall last Saturday. He caught a WKU program record 16 passes for a career-high 168 yards, becoming the first FBS receiver since SMU’s Trey Quinn on Oct. 21, 2017, with 16+ receptions in a game. With 161 career receptions, Jackson passed Jared Dangerfield (151) for sixth place on WKU’s all-time charts. Jack Doyle (162) stands 5th in program history. With 2,119 career receiving yards, Jackson passed Keith Paskett (2,117) for sixth on WKU’s all-time charts. Willie McNeal (2,181) stands fifth in program history.
n Junior RB Gaej Walker posted his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season last week, tying him for the most in C-US this season. He carried 12 times for 102 yards and two scores vs. Marshall, giving him a team-best six TDs.
UAB (6-1, 3-1 in C-USA) at TENNESSEE (3-5, 2-3)
7 p.m., Saturday
Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
Venue: Neyland Stadium
TV: ESPNU
FAST FACTS
n A win would allow UAB to go undefeated in non-conference play for the first time since joining C-USA Football in the 1999 season.
n UAB’s defense shined again in its last game on Oct. 19, limiting Old Dominion to 150 total yards while picking up five sacks, 14 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception. The Blazers rank fifth nationally in total defense, allowing 248.6 yards per game.