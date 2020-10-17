WKU (1-3, 1-1 in C-USA) at UAB (3-1, 1-0 in C-USA)
1:30 p.m., Saturday
Birmingham, Alabama (Legion Field)
Television: Stadium
Announcers: Chris Hassel (PxP), A.J. Hawk (AN)
All-Time Series: WKU leads 4-3
Last Meeting: at WKU 20, UAB 13 (Sept. 28, 2019)
FAST FACTS
- WKU won last year’s game in Bowling Green, as Ty Storey threw two touchdown passes and The Hilltoppers defense intercepted four passes in a 20-13 victory. WKU head coach Tyson Helton spent the 2007-12 seasons at UAB, the first five as the quarterbacks coach, and then 2012 coaching the running backs and serving as the recruiting coordinator.
- Last week vs. Marshall, WKU committed zero penalties for the first time since at least 2007. It was the first time an FBS team did not commit a penalty so far in 2020.
- Redshirt sophomore QB Kevarius Thomas came into the game in the third quarter and completed 9-of-18 attempts for 148 pass yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions. The touchdown — a 26-yarder to Dalvin Smith with 0:06 remaining in the game — was his first collegiate passing score. He also carried seven times for 30 yards and one touchdown, including WKU’s game-long 13-yard rush in the fourth quarter.
- UAB senior RB Spencer Brown tallied his third 100-yard rushing game of the season and the 16th of his career in the 21-13 win over UTSA on Oct. 3. Brown finished with 26 carries for 144 yards, increasing his school-record career total to 3,572 rushing yards.
- UAB is now 17-of-18 in the red zone this season. The Blazers have found their way into the red zone for a touchdown in 16 of those red zone appearances.
ARMY (4-1) at UTSA (3-2, 1-1 in C-USA)
1:30 p.m., Saturday
San Antonio, Texas (Alamodome)
Television: CBS Sports Network
Announcers: Dave Ryan (PxP), Corey Chavous (AN), Justin Walters (SL)
All-Time Series: Army leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Army 31, at UTSA 13 (Sept. 14, 2019)
FAST FACTS
- Teams are meeting in San Antonio for the second straight season after this game was added to the schedule in August. Last year, Army QB Jabari Laws rushed for 137 yards and the Black Knights ran for 340 yards in a 31-13 win. Lowell Narcisse and Sincere McCormick each ran for TDs for UTSA.
- Junior QB Lowell Narcisse came off the bench to throw for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-20 passing in UTSA’s narrow 27-20 loss at No. 15 BYU last Saturday.
- UTSA has been nearly perfect in the red zone this season. The Roadrunners have reached the opponent’s 20-yard line 21 times through the first five contests and they have scored on 20 of those trips with 11 touchdowns and nine field goals.
- The Roadrunners have come up with 10 total takeaways through the first five contests, which leads Conference USA and stands fifth nationally. Seven of those turnovers have come in the form of an interception, which trails only Syracuse (8) among all FBS teams.
- At 4-1 Army is off to its best start since the 1996 team opened 5-0. Among teams that have played multiple games, Army is averaging a nation’s-best 311.0 yards per game rushing with 17 touchdowns on the ground.
NORTH TEXAS (1-3, 0-2 in C-USA) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE (1-4, 1-2 in C-USA)
5 p.m., Saturday
Murfreesboro, Tennessee (Floyd Stadium)
Television: Stadium
Announcers: Chris Vosters (PxP), Max Starks (AN)
All-Time Series: Middle Tennessee leads 8-7
Last Meeting: at North Texas 33, Middle Tennessee 30 (Oct. 19, 2019)
FAST FACTS
- Last year in Denton, Ethan Mooney booted a 22-yard field goal as time expired to give North Texas a 33-30 victory. Mason Fine finished 33-for-45 for 375 yards with one passing touchdown and one rushing score for the Mean Green, while Crews Holt booted three field goals for the Blue Raiders.
- North Texas senior WR Jaelon Darden continued his strong start to the season with a career-best performance against Charlotte last Saturday, hauling in 13 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns. This marked Darden’s fourth career three-touchdown game and his 244 receiving yards gave him the second-highest single-game total in program history and tied for the sixth-most receiving yards in a single game in Conference USA annals.
- Redshirt sophomore QB Austin Aune threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-43 passing last week against Charlotte in just his second career start. He is 70-of-126 for 1,108 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
- Middle Tennessee redshirt junior QB Asher O’Hara produced four total touchdowns and 374 yards of total offense in the Blue Raiders’ 31-28 win at FIU last Saturday. O’Hara was responsible for 247 of MT’s 249 first half yards and finished with all but 30 yards of MT’s total offense. Through the air, O’Hara finished 23-of-42 with two touchdown passes, including the game-winner to Jarrin Pierce with 1:20 remaining. On the ground, O’Hara accounted for both MT rushing touchdowns in his 23 carries and 106 yards.
MARSHALL (3-0, 1-0 in C-USA) at LOUISIANA TECH (3-1, 2-0 in C-USA)
6 p.m., Saturday
Ruston, Louisiana (Joe Aillet Stadium)
Television: CBS Sports Network
Announcers: Rich Waltz (PxP), Aaron Murray (AN), A.J. Ross (SL)
All-Time Series: Marshall leads 2-1
Last Meeting: at Marshall 31, Louisiana Tech 10 (Nov. 15, 2019)
FAST FACTS
- The only previous meeting between the teams in Ruston came in 1942 when Louisiana Tech posted a 42-0 shutout victory over Marshall.
- In last year’s game in Huntington, Brenden Knox ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns to lead Marshall to a 31-10 win. Justin Henderson ran for 87 yards and a TD for LA Tech.
- Marshall redshirt senior LB Tavante Beckett has been named the C-USA Defensive Player of the Week following each of his last two games. Beckett tied a school record with three fumble recoveries in Marshall’s 38-14 win at WKU last Saturday, the final resulting in a 38-yard touchdown return in the third quarter.
- Marshall is tied for the national lead in scoring defense, allowing just 7.0 points per game. The Thundering Herd did not allow a point for 97:49 from the first quarter of the Appalachian State game until the third quarter at WKU. The unit ranks 10th in total defense, allowing 274.7 yards per game and have forced six turnovers in three games.
- Junior RB Brenden Knox, the 2019 C-USA Most Valuable Player, is off to a strong start in 2020. In last Saturday’s 38-14 win at WKU, he ran 15 times for 107 yards and his first career three touchdown game. Knox became the 15th player in school history with 20 career rushing touchdo
- wns and moved into 10th place on the school’s all-time rushing list with 2,295 yards in less than two full seasons.
- Sophomore WR Broc Thompson established a new career-high with 94 receiving yards on four catches — all in the first half — in the WKU game.
- Marshall leads C-USA in third down conversions at 51.3 % (20-of-39) and is third in fourth down conversions at 67% (4-of-6). The Herd is 14th nationally in third down conversions.
- The Bulldogs have won eight straight games inside The Joe after defeating Houston Baptist (66-38) and UTEP (21-17) so far in the 2020 season. Louisiana Tech was an undefeated 6-0 mark inside Joe Aillet Stadium in 2019. The eight game winning streak is tied for the fourth longest home winning streak at The Joe.
- Senior RB Israel Tucker became the fifth LA Tech skill player to record multiple touchdowns in a single game this season when he ran for a pair of scores in the 21-17 win over UTEP last Saturday.
- Senior LB Trey Baldwin recorded a season-high-tying nine tackles in the win over UTEP. He also had two pass breakups on UTEP third down plays during
- the third quarter to force the Miners to punt on one drive and take a field goal on another.
SOUTHERN MISS (1-3, 1-1 in C-USA) at UTEP (3-2, 0-1 in C-USA)
Cancelled Due to the coronavirus
FIU (0-2, 0-1 in C-USA) at CHARLOTTE (1-2, 1-1 in C-USA)
8 p.m., Saturday
Charlotte, North Carolina (Richardson Field)
Television: ESPNU
Announcers: Mike Couzens (PxP), Rene Ingoglia (AN)
All-Time Series: FIU leads 5-0
Last Meeting: at FIU 48, Charlotte 23 (Oct. 12, 2019)
FAST FACTS
- FIU extended its series winning streak to five games in Miami last October, exploding for 350 yards on the ground in posting a 48-23 victory. Anthony Jones and Napoleon Maxwell each crossed the century mark on the ground, as Jones had 117 yards and four scores, while Maxwell earned 114 yards and one touchdown.
- FIU senior RB D’vonte Price has topped the 100-yard mtark in each of the first two games of the season, marking his first career back-to-back 100-yard efforts. He followed up a career-high 148 yards in the opener at Liberty with 112 yards on 13 carries on Saturday vs. Middle Tennessee along with a touchdown. In two games he has 26 carries for 260 yards (10.0 yards per carry) and three scores.
- FIU sophomore CB Josh Turner recorded his first career interception and had two pass-breakups last Saturday vs. Middle Tennessee. He also has nine tackles in the first two games.
- Senior DB Richard Dames has registered a team-high eight tackles in each of the first two games. Twelve of his 16 stops have been solo and he has added 1.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups.
- After opening the season with three road games, along with a pair of postponements, Charlotte will play its first home game of the season.
- Charlotte set school records for points (49), touchdowns (7) and total offense (599) in a Conference USA game in a 49-21 road victory at North Texas last Saturday night. The 49ers balanced offense included 308 yards and three touchdowns from the passing game and 291 yards and four TDs from the running game.
- Senior RB Aaron McAllister was named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week Monday after he powered a record-setting offensive performance with a pair of breakaway touchdowns and a career-best 214 yards of total offense at North Texas. Transfer RB Tre Harbison III scored on an 11-yard run at North Texas — his third straight game with a rushing touchdown. The last time a 49er rushed for a TD in three straight games was 2016 (QB Hasaan Klugh with five 5 straight). Harbison finished with 51 rushing yards.
- Junior QB Chris Reynolds completed 15-of-22 passes (68%) for 290 yards and two TDs at UNT, including a 71-yard TD pass to Aaron McAllister that matches the longest pass of Reynolds’ career. Reynolds also caught a 15-yard TD pass for his first receiving score.