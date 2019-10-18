MARSHALL (3-3, 1-1 in C-USA) at FLORIDA ATLANTIC (4-2, 2-0 in C-USA)
Friday, October 18
6:30 p.m. ET
Boca Raton, Florida (FAU Stadium)
Television: CBS Sports Network
FAST FACTS
n Florida Atlantic’s only win in the series came in the last meeting in Boca Raton, as the Owls RB Devin Singletary rushed for 203 yards and Jalen Young intercepted three passes in a 30-25 win.
n This game features a matchup of last season’s C-USA co-Freshmen of the Year in Thundering Herd QB Isaiah Green and Owls QB Chris Robison. Green has 1,416 yards of total offense with six touchdowns in the first six games in 2019, while Robison is averaging 259.5 yards per game through the air with a league-high 13 touchdown passes.
n Sophomore DL Darius Hodge was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week after he tied a school record with 4.5 sacks to go with his seven tackles in Marshall’s 31-17 home win over Old Dominion. Hodge’s 4.5 sacks tied a school record set by Cecil Fletcher in 1986 and he also tied two others for the third-most sacks in Conference USA history.
n Marshall junior LB Tavante Beckett set a career-high with 14 tackles vs. Old Dominion and leads C-USA with 60 stops on the season (tied for 17th nationally).
n After being the only team in the FBS to open with back-to-back games against Top 20 teams (Ohio State and UCF), Florida Atlantic has won four straight games and at 4-2 is off to its best six-game start since the 2004 season.
n Redshirt freshman RB Malcom Davidson drew his first start at running back last weekend vs. Middle Tennessee and carried the ball 21 times for a career-high 149 yards, an average of 7.1 yards per carry, while finding the end zone once. He became the first Owl to rush for 100 yards in a game since Devin Singletary on Nov. 10, 2018 vs. WKU.
n Florida Atlantic leads C-USA and are tied for 11th nationally with eight interceptions. The Owls also lead the league and place sixth among all FBS teams with a +8 turnover margin (13 gained, five lost).
SOUTHERN MISS (4-2, 2-0 in C-USA) at LOUISIANA TECH (5-1, 2-0 in C-USA)
Saturday, October 19
3:30 p.m. ET
Ruston, Louisiana (Joe Aillet Stadium)
TV: NFL Network
FAST FACTS
n This is the second most-played series in Conference USA, as the teams will be meeting for the 51st time. Southern Miss has won four straight years, including a one-point victory last year and a double-overtime triumph in 2017.
n In last year’s game in Hattiesburg, Steven Anderson rushed for two touchdowns for Southern Miss and the Golden Eagles defense held LA Tech to just two field goals in their final three trips in the red zone in a 21-20 victory.
n Louisiana Tech is off to a 5-1 start for the first time since 2012 and can become bowl-eligible for the sixth straight season with a victory over Southern Miss.
n Junior QB Jack Abraham was named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks on Monday following the 45-27 win over North Texas. He threw for over 400 yards for the third time in his career, and the second time this season, as he completed 29-of-36 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
n Louisiana Tech junior RB Justin Henderson continues to make quite an impact in his first season in a Bulldogs uniform. The junior transfer ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns and caught another score in LA Tech’s 69-21 win over Massachusetts last Saturday. Henderson now has eight TD’s over the last three games and a league-high eight rushing scores on the season (tied for eighth nationally). With 478 rushing yards on just 58 carries, he is averaging a league-best 8.4 yards per carry. That average ranks ninth nationally.
n Senior QB J’Mar Smith became the fourth QB in program history to eclipse 8,000 for his career (now 8,103) and the seventh to throw 40 touchdowns (now 42).
CHARLOTTE (2-4, 0-2 in C-USA) at WKU (4-2, 3-0 in C-USA)
Saturday, October 19
4 p.m. ET
Bowling Green, Kentucky (Houchens Stadium)
Broadcast: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n Senior RB Benny LeMay rushed for a season-high 144 yards and added 90 receiving yards to compile a career-best 234 yards of total offense at FIU last Saturday. It was LeMay’s fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season and pushed his single season average to a league-best 103.7 yards per game.
n Responsible for 86 points through six games, sophomore QB Chris Reynolds ranks second in C-USA and 30th in the FBS. He’s also third in the league in passing efficiency (151.5). Reynolds has thrown for 952 yards, this season, 48 shy of his second straight 1,000-yard passing campaign. He is trying to become the third signal-caller in Charlotte history to reach that mark.
n The Hilltoppers have scored exactly 20 points in each of their three league victories, including two on the road. More impressively, WKU has allowed just 30 total points (10.0 per game) en route to the first place standing in the East Division. The Toppers are allowing an average of 225.0 total yards per game vs. C-USA opponents.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (2-4, 1-1 in C-USA) at NORTH TEXAS (2-4, 1-1 in C-USA)
Saturday, October 19
4 p.m. ET
Denton, Texas (Apogee Stadium)
TV: Stadium
FAST FACTS
n Middle Tennessee has won seven of the last nine meetings in the series.
n Sophomore QB Asher O’Hara was 4-for-4 for 117 yards on passing attempts of 20-yards or longer in the first quarter at Florida Atlantic last week. For the game, he had eight completions of 20 yards or longer to six different players.
n North Texas junior WR Jaelon Darden caught five passes for 87 yards at Southern Miss on Saturday night and three were for touchdowns, establishing a new career high. He now has a league-high six touchdown receptions on the season (14th nationally). Darden also tops C-USA in receptions per game at 5.8.
n Three of senior QB Mason Fine’s 11 completions went for touchdowns last week before he left in the third quarter with a left shoulder injury. That allowed him to take over the C-USA lead with 14 TD passes for the season.
OLD DOMINION (1-5, 0-2 in C-USA) at UAB (5-1, 2-1 in C-USA)
Saturday, October 19
4 p.m. ET
Birmingham, Alabama (Legion Field)
Broadcast: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n UAB has won 15 consecutive games at Legion Field, the sixth-longest active streak in the FBS. The Blazers have not lost a home game since the program was reinstated for the 2017 season.
n Junior QB Messiah deWeaver came off the bench last week at Marshall and completed 8-of-14 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. His scoring strike was a 44-yarder to redshirt freshman WR Aaron Moore.
n The Old Dominion defense ranks third in C-USA and 35th nationally in total defense. The Monarchs are surrendering 331.3 yards per game.
n Redshirt freshman KR Blake Watson returned three kickoffs for 166 yards last week. His returns set up two of the Monarchs scores vs. Marshall. Watson now ranks second in C-USA and ninth in the FBS with a kick return average of 29.3.
RICE (0-6, 0-2 in C-USA) at UTSA (2-4, 1-2 in C-USA)
Saturday, October 19
6 p.m. ET
San Antonio, Texas (Alamodome)
Broadcast: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n UTSA has won four straight in the series after Rice had won the first three.
n Rice junior LB Blaze Alldredge has been added to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. Alldredge leads the Owls with 53 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss through six games. His 11.5 tackles for loss are currently second in the nation while his average of 1.92 per game ranks seventh.
n Junior RB Aston Walter has run for more than 100 yards in each of the Owls’ last two games, the first Rice player to run for 100 yards in back-to-back games since Jowan Davis in 2014. He also has four rushing scores and six total TDs on the season.
n UTSA senior S Carl Austin III posted 35 tackles, including 23 solo stops and three tackles for loss, while providing leadership for a unit that ranks third in C-USA and ranks 16th nationally in passing defense (177.2 ypg).
UTEP (1-4, 0-1 in C-USA) at FIU (3-3, 1-2 in C-USA)
Saturday, October 19
7 p.m. ET
Miami, Florida (Riccardo Silva Stadium)
TV: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n UTEP senior RB Treyvon Hughes has scored five rushing touchdowns in the first five games of the season. He ran 10 times for 62 yards against UTSA in the Miners last game on Oct. 5 to give him a team-high 314 rushing yards on the season.
n UTEP ranks third in C-USA in red zone offense. In 16 trips inside the red zone this season the Miners have scored eight touchdowns and are 7-for-7 on field goal attempts (93.8% success rate).
n FIU will be seeking its fourth straight home victory and its third in as many weeks.
n FIU is the only C-USA team that has topped 30 points in each of its last four games.
n Senior RB Anthony Jones had 117 yards and four scores, three on the ground and one through the air in the Panthers win over Charlotte last week.