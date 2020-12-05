RICE (1-2, 1-2 in C-USA) at No. 15 MARSHALL (7-0, 4-0 in C-USA)
Noon, Saturday
Huntington, West Virginia (Joan C. Edwards Stadium)
Television: ESPN+
Announcers: Jake Griffith (PxP), Dave Wilson (AN)
All-Time Series: Marshall leads 5-2
Last Meeting: Marshall 20, Rice 7 (Nov. 2, 2019)
FAST FACTS
- Marshall won last season’s meeting at Rice, 20-7. Brenden Knox ran for 130 yards and a touchdown, while Armani Levias caught seven passes for 96 yards to lead the Herd offense.
- Graduate transfer QB Mike Collins was 23-of-34 for 327 yards and two touchdowns at North Texas. Collins’ 23 completions tied a career-high and the 327 passing yards are the most since Tyler Stehling had 407 against Prairie View A&M on Oct. 22, 2016 and the most in a conference game since Driphus Jackson’s 359 at UTSA on Nov. 21, 2015. Collins leads C-USA with an average of 267.3 yards passing and is fourth in touchdown passes with 10, despite playing just three games.
- Rice senior WR Austin Trammell caught six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown at North Texas last week. It was Trammell’s second 100-yard game this year and the fourth of his career. He became the first Owls player with consecutive 100-yard games since Jorden Taylor in 2014. Trammell now has 13 receiving touchdowns in his career, tying him for eighth-place on Rice’s all-time list.
- Sophomore WR Jake Bailey set career-highs with four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown vs. Nort Texas. It is his second touchdown of the season. Bailey’s 35-yard reception in the first quarter was the longest of his career.
- Senior LB Blaze Alldredge recorded 11 tackles, his second double-digit tackle game this year and seventh in his career. He has 32 tackles through the first three games with one sack and two TFLs. Alldredge’s 10.7 tackles per game ties for the C-USA lead and ties for 22nd nationally.
- Redshirt freshman DE Josh Pearcy recorded a career-high seven tackles at UNT to give him 10 stops on the season. He has one sack and a team-high 2.5 tackles for loss.
- Marshall will be seeking its 10th straight home win when it host Charlotte on Saturday. That streak is currently tied for the 10th-longest in the FBS.
- Marshall (7-0, 4-0 in C-USA) remained 15th in the Amway Coaches Poll and moved up one spot to 15th in the Associated Press Poll when each ranking was released on Sunday. The Thundering Herd’s AP ranking is its highest since September 8, 2002. With a 7-0 mark, Marshall is one of six undefeated teams that are 7-0 or better this season: BYU, Liberty and Notre Dame are 8-0, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina and Marshall are all 7-0.
- On an emotional day during a 50th anniversary tribute to its players lost in the 1970 plane crash, Marshall overwhelmed Middle Tennessee in a 42-14 home win. For remaining undefeated at the top of the Conference USA standings and in honor of its special occasion, the Thundering Herd has earned the Reveal Suits National Team of the Week honor for games of the weekend of Nov. 14, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. This is the second time for Marshall (7-0) to earn the Team of the Week honor and first since 2003, the second year of the award when the Herd earned its first win over a ranked FBS team (Kansas State).
- Marshall is now allowing an average of 259.7 total yards per game, which ranks No. 4 in the nation — and is No. 3 among teams that have played more than one game. The Thundering Herd lead the FBS in rushing defense (65.3 yards per game), are second in scoring defense (10.1 points per game) and 13th in third down conversions (29.6%).
- Redshirt freshman QB Grant Wells earned C-USA Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second straight week and third time this season Monday. He was also named to The Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 list, was listed as a Manning Award Star of the Week and was named the National Offensive Freshman of the Week by Athlon’s. Wells completed 25-of-37 passes for 336 yards and five touchdowns (most ever by a Thundering Herd freshman) in a 42-14 victory over Middle Tennessee, also adding 39 rushing yards. Wells’ banner day marked the 20th five-touchdown game in Marshall history, but from that list the last quarterback to also throw for at least 300 yards without an interception was by Byron Leftwich in 2001.
- Redshirt senior WR Willie Johnson caught eight passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns, establishing new career highs in all three categories. It was a breakout performance for Johnson, who entered the game with seven catches for 70 yards in five games this season.
- Redshirt senior S Nazeeh Johnson had a game-high 13 tackles (with a league-high nine solo) with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Saturday’s 42-14 win over Middle Tennessee. On his 200th career tackle, Johnson chased down the Blue Raiders’ Marquel Tinsley at the Thundering Herd’s 8-yard line, punched the ball free and fell on it at that spot. Marshall then scored four plays later to go up 28-7.
FLORIDA ATLANTIC (5-1, 4-1 in C-USA) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN (6-4, 4-3 Sun Belt)
6 p.m., Saturday
Statesboro, Georgia (Edwin Jackson Memorial Stadium)
Television: ESPN3
Announcers: Matt Stewart (PxP), Danny Waugh (AN)
All-Time Series: First Meeting
FAST FACTS
- This game was re-scheduled from September 19 when COVID-19-related issues caused the postponement of the first meeting between the schools.
- Florida Atlantic has won four straight games to move to 5-1 on the season and the Owls defense has played a large role in that success. FAU has allowed just six touchdowns in six games and rank second nationally in scoring defense, allowing 11.2 points per game. The unit is eighth in total defense, surrendering an average of 293.8 yards per game.
- With three sacks against UMass on Nov. 20, the team is up to 22 sacks this year. The Owls are averaging 3.67 sacks per game, tops in C-USA and tied for eighth among all FBS teams.
- The Owls used a dominating defensive performance to defeat Massachusetts, 24-2, last Friday night. The FAU defense held the Minutemen to 147 total yards: 62 rushing (2.5 per carry) and 85 passing. UMass was 3-of-14 on 3rd down and 0-2 on 4th. UMass’ 14 drives were 10 punts, two that ended on a turnover-on-downs and the two interceptions.
Senior LB Leighton McCarthy is tied for second in the FBS with 8.0 sacks per game and is 17th in tackles for loss with 10.0. He has at least one sacks in five of six games, has added seven quarterback hurries and posted 26 total tackles.
- Last week, redshirt sophomore DE Jalen Joyner was added to the watch list for the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the nation’s top defensive end. He is tied for second in C-USA with 6.0 sacks, has 24 total tackles and one forced fumble.
- Redshirt freshman QB Javion Posey is 2-0 as the Owls starting quarterback after he threw for 203 yards on just 13 completions and rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown in a 24-2 win over Massachusetts last Friday night. His 70-yard touchdown run was the longest rush by a quarterback in FAU history. Posey has run for 332 yards and three touchdowns in nine quarters of action this season.
- Georgia Southern has played an FBS-high eight one-possession games this season, winning five of them.