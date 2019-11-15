LOUISIANA TECH (8-1, 5-0 in C-USA) at MARSHALL (6-3, 4-1 in C-USA)
Friday, November 15
7 p.m. ET
Huntington, West Virginia (Joan C. Edwards Stadium)
Television: CBS Sports Network
FAST FACTS
n The teams’ only previous meeting as members of Conference USA came in the 2014 C-USA Championship Game in Huntington. Justin Haig was named MVP after he kicked four field goals in helping the Thundering Herd to their first C-USA title with a 26-23 victory.
n Louisiana Tech’s eight-game winning streak is tied for the sixth-longest active streak in FBS. The eight-game streak is the Bulldogs longest since 1999 and its last nine-game win streak came all the way back in 1974. The team’s 8-1 start is its best start to a season since 2012 (9-1).
n In last week’s win over North Texas, senior QB J’Mar Smith became just the fourth LA Tech quarterback to reach 9,000 career passing yards, and is currently just 34 yards away from passing Jason Martin for 3rd all-time with 9,029. He is currently seventh among all active FBS players in career passing yardage.
n Junior CB Amik Robertson leads all FBS players with 19 passes defended in 2019. His five interceptions are tied for the third-most nationally. For his career, Robertson has secured 14 interceptions – good for fifth most in program history, and most among FBS active career leaders. He also leads the FBS in active career pick-sixes with three.
n Marshall sophomore RB Brenden Knox is closing in on 1,000 yards for the season, having gained 933 through nine games. His average of 103.7 yards per game leads C-USA and he has also rushed for eight touchdowns. Knox has been even better against league foes, averaging 127.4 yards against C-USA competition. He has topped the 100-yard mark in four outings,
n Sophomore QB Isaiah Green is coming off one of his best games in nearly two seasons as Marshall’s starting signal-caller in the win at Rice on Nov. 2. He completed 12-of-13 passes for 229 yards in the first half (finishing 17-of-22 for 269 yards and one TD), while averaging a career-best 12.2 yards per completion for the game.
n Senior LB Omari Cobb and junior LB Tavante Beckett each rank in the top five in C-USA in tackles on the season. Cobb is second with 79 tackles, while Beckett is third with 78 stops.
n Marshall senior K Justin Rohrwasser has been selected as a semifinalist for the 2019 Lou Groza Award. He has made 13 of 14 field goals this season (14 of his last 15, dating back to last season) and 25 of 26 extra points. Rohrwasser was named C-USA’s Special Teams Player of the Week (and a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week) following Marshall’s 26-23 victory over WKU in which he booted four field goals, including a game-winning, career-long 53-yarder as time expired.
UTEP (1-8, 0-6 in C-USA) at UAB (6-3, 3-2 in C-USA)
Saturday, November 16
12 p.m. CT
Birmingham, Alabama (Legion Field)
Television: ESPN3
FAST FACTS
n UAB has won the last four meetings in the series and have held the Miners to seven points or less in the last three matchups.
n UAB comes into the game with a 16-game home winning streak, the fifth-longest active streak in the FBS. The Blazers have not lost at Legion Field since the program resumed action in 2017.
n Senior RB Treyvon Hughes leads the Miners in touchdowns with 11 rushing scores in nine games, which ranks second in C-USA and 14th nationally. He has scored a touchdown in all but two games this season, including scoring in each of the last five outings.
n Freshman WR Jacob Cowing set a UTEP freshman record with 145 yards receiving on six catches in Saturday’s game versus Charlotte. His previous best was 70 yards receiving versus Louisiana Tech on Oct. 26. Cowing is the first UTEP freshman to post a 100-yard receiving game since Eddie Sinegal recorded 102 yards at Louisiana Tech on Oct. 1, 2016.
*Junior WR Justin Garrett has 17 receptions over the past two games to lead the Miners with 28 catches on the season. He also scored his first touchdown of the season last week vs. Charlotte.
RICE (0-9, 0-5) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE (3-6, 2-3)
Saturday, November 16
3:30 p.m. CT
Murfreesboro, Tennessee (Floyd Stadium)
Broadcast: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n Though this is Middle Tennessee’s seventh season as a member of Conference USA, this will be the first time these schools have played each other in football.
n Sophomore QB Asher O’Hara has accounted for 20 touchdowns this season – 13 through the air and seven on the ground. He is just one of three Blue Raider QBs with multiple 100-yard rushing games in their career after he surpassed the century mark for the third time this season with 148 against Charlotte on Nov. 2. O’Hara has 304 yards rushing in the past two games (156 against FIU on Oct. 26) and 757 on the season (fourth-most by a QB in C-USA history). He has led the Blue Raiders in rushing in eight of nine games and has at least 50 yards on the ground in seven of nine games, including five straight. Against C-USA opponents, O’Hara is averaging 104.4 yards per game with six touchdowns.
n Seven of Rice’s first nine opponents have already reached bowl eligibility (Baylor, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Southern Miss, Texas, UAB and Wake Forest) while the other two (Army and UTSA) remain in contention with four wins each. Those opponents are a combined 50-23 this year.
n Rice junior LB Blaze Alldredge has at least one tackle for loss in each of the last eight games and ranks second in C-USA and third nationally with 16 TFL’s on the season. The 16.0 tackles for loss this year are the second-most by a Rice linebacker in a season since 1981, the year they starting tracking the stat. Allredge has posted eight more tackles in six games and has a total of 74 on the season (seventh in C-USA).
n Rice ranks fifth in total defense in C-USA in conference games (363.8 per game), despite facing three of the top five offenses in the league through the first five games (1. LA Tech, 4. Marshall, 5. Southern Miss). Overall, the Owls are allowing 151.8 rushing yards per game and 28.1 points per game through the first nine games. Their rushing total is their best since 2014 when they gave up 152.5 per game on the ground while the scoring average is the best since they allowed 24.4 per game in 2013.
SOUTHERN MISS (6-3, 4-1 in C-USA) at UTSA (4-5, 3-2 in C-USA)
Saturday, November 16
5 p.m. CT
San Antonio, Texas (Alamodome)
Broadcast: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n Southern Miss has won the last two meetings, including a 27-17 victory in Hattiesburg last year. Golden Eagles QB Jack Abraham was 28-of-33 for 269 yards with one passing touchdown and one rushing score.
n Last Saturday’s 37-2 victory over UAB marked the 600th victory in the 103-year history of the Southern Miss program.
n In five C-USA games, Southern Miss ranks second in total defense (292.0 yards per game) and scoring defense (18.6 points per game). The Golden Eagles defense has not allowed a point in the last five quarters.
* The Golden Eagles limited UAB to 173 total yards last Saturday, marking the fourth time this season the defense held their opponent to under 300 yards. Southern Miss is 4-0 when they do not give up 100 yards on the ground in 2019 as well as when they hold them under 300 total offensive yards. Southern Miss also improved to 13-0 under Hopson when they limit their opponent to under 20 points in a contest.
n Southern Miss junior WR Quez Watkins averages a league-high 112.0 receiving yards per game (tied for fifth in the FBS), having posted three 100-yard games in seven played. He also averages 21.2 yards per catch (11th nationally) with 37 receptions for 784 yards and four touchdowns.
n UTSA freshman RB Sincere McCormick carried 23 times for 137 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the Roadrunners 24-23 victory at Old Dominion last week. This was his second 100-yard rushing performance and second contest with two scores on the ground. McCormick’s eight rushing TDs in a single-season is one off the school mark set by Jalen Rhodes in 2016 and his 747 rushing yards place him fourth on the UTSA single-season list. Among the nation’s freshmen running backs, he is third in rushing (83.0 ypg) and third in rushing TDs (8).
n Sophomore QB Lowell Narcisse enjoyed his best passing performance in a UTSA uniform to help the Roadrunners rally for a 24-23 road win over Old Dominion on Saturday. He completed 18-of-23 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown to help UTSA to its best total yardage output since the season opener. A native of St. James, La., Narcisse engineered a pair of second-half drives that took nearly 11 minutes off the clock to help the Roadrunners overcome a 13-point, second-half deficit. Narcisse was 8-of-10 for 93 yards through the air and he added 30 yards on the ground combined on the final two drives to spearhead the comeback.