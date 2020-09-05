EASTERN KENTUCKY (0-0)
at MARSHALL (0-0)
Saturday, September 5
1 p.m. ET
Huntington, West Virginia (Joan C. Edwards Stadium)
Television: ESPN
Announcers: Jason Benetti (PxP), Andre Ware (AN), Katie George (SL)
All-Time Series: Marshall leads 11-8-1
Last Meeting: at Marshall 32, Eastern Kentucky 16 (Sept. 8, 2018)
FAST FACTS
n Marshall carries a seven year opening game winning streak into this contest.
n Junior RB Brenden Knox was chosen as the preseason Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year. The reigning C-USA MVP was also selected to the watch lists for the Maxwell Award, Wuerffel Trophy and the Doak Walker Award. Knox rushed for 1,387 yards and scored 11 touchdowns a year ago. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry and 106.7 yards per game.
n Redshirt freshman Grant Wells has been named the starting quarterback for the Thundering Herd. The Charleston native will become the first in-state quarterback to start for the Herd since Mark Zban did so Sept. 16, 1995
n Game marks the debut of Walt Wells as EKU’s head coach. The former EKU assistant spent the past two years on the staff at Kentucky.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (0-0)
at ARMY WEST POINT (0-0)
Saturday, September 5
1:30 p.m. ET
West Point, New York (Michie Stadium)
Television: CBS Sports Network
Announcers: Ben Holden (PxP), Ross Tucker (AN) Tina Cervasio (SL)
All-Time Series: First Meeting
FAST FACTS
n Middle Tennessee sophomore QB Asher O’Hara ran for 1,058 yards last season become just the second QB in school history to reach 1,000 yards (Dwight Dasher 2009) and the third in C-USA annals. His yardage total of 1,058 yards was the second-most in league annals by a quarterback. O’Hara led the Blue Raiders in rushing in 11 of 12 games last season and averaged 88.2 yards per game on the ground.
n Senior LB DQ Thomas currently ranks in the top 10 all-time at Middle Tennessee in both sacks and tackles for loss. Thomas owns 12.0 sacks to rank 8th all-time and needs one more to move into 7th and two more to tie for 6th. He is 9th in tackles for loss with 29.0 and needs two more to surpass Jamari Lattimore for 8th.
n Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill begins his 15th season at the helm of the Blue Raiders. His 15 seasons make him the longest tenured coach in Conference USA while ranking 6th nationally.
n This is the second straight year that Army has opened the season hosting a C-USA school. The Black Knights, who were members of C-USA from 1998-2004, defeated Rice, 14-7 to begin the 2019 season. Army will also visit C-USA member UTSA on Oct. 17.
HOUSTON BAPTIST (0-0)
at NORTH TEXAS (0-0)
Saturday, September 5
6:30 p.m. CT
Denton, Texas (Apogee Stadium)
Television: ESPN3
Announcers: Doug Anderson (PxP), LaDarrin McLane (AN)
All-Time Series: First Meeting
FAST FACTS
n North Texas has won its last three home openers and six of the last eight.
n Senior WR Jaelon Darden, a 2019 first team all-conference selection, led the Mean Green in every major receiving category and was among the nation’s most productive receivers. He finished with 76 receptions for 736 yards and 12 touchdowns. Darden’s 12 receiving scores ranked 12th in FBS (his 12 touchdowns were three more than anyone else in the conference), and he ranked 21st in the country in receptions per game (6.3).
n Senior Dion Novil finished with 61 total tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks at nose tackle in 2019 for the Mean Green. Throughout his career in Denton, Novil has appeared in 29 games, posting 98 tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
n Houston Baptist, which is beginning its seventh season of football, is playing a three-game non-conference schedule this fall after the Southland Conference moved its league schedule to the spring. The Huskies will visit Texas Tech next week, along with a trip to C-USA member Louisiana Tech on Sept. 26.
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (0-0)
at UTEP (0-0)
Saturday, September 5
7 p.m. MT
El Paso, Texas (Sun Bowl)
Television: ESPN3
Announcers: Erik Elken (PxP), Trevor Vittatoe (AN)
All-Time Series: UTEP leads 1-0
Last Meeting: at UTEP (Nov. 5, 2016)
FAST FACTS
n The season-opening contest was just added to the schedule on Aug. 21 after UTEP’s previously schedule home-opener versus Texas Tech was canceled.
n UTEP will have a total of 13 newcomers on the depth chart when the 2020 season begins on Saturday. The Miners have eight new faces on the defensive two-deep, three on offense and two newcomers on special teams.
n Redshirt sophomore Gavin Hardison was named the Miners starting quarterback ahead of the 2020 season. Hardison played in two games for the UTEP last season and was able to redshirt after seeing action against UAB and Rice. In those two games, Hardison was 27-of-61 passing for 335 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.
n This is the first of two straight non-conference games for SFA against C-USA schools, as the Lumberjacks will play at UTSA Sept. 19. Although the Southland Conference postponed football to the spring, the Lumberjacks are playing a five-game fall non-conference schedule.