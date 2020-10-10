CHARLOTTE (0-2, 0-1 C-USA) at NORTH TEXAS (1-2, 0-1 C-USA)
Saturday, 8 p.m.
Denton, Texas (Apogee Stadium)
Television: ESPNU
Announcers: Roy Philpott (PxP), Kelly Stouffer (AN)
All-Time Series: Charlotte leads 1-0
Last Meeting: at Charlotte 39, North Texas 38 (Oct. 26, 2019)
FAST FACTS
n n Charlotte erased a 14-point deficit going into the fourth quarter to win last season’s meeting, 39-30. A 34-yard touchdown pass from Chris Reynolds to Victor Tucker with 18 seconds left provided the game-winning score. Reynolds threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns, while North Texas QB Mason Fine passed for 394 yards and five TD’s.
n n In the league opener at FAU, junior QB Chris Reynolds completed 75% of his passes (24-of-32 for 314 yards and a touchdown, notching his third career 300-yard passing game. In doing so, Reynolds became the second player in school history to surpass 4,000 career passing yards (currently at 4,191).
n n Redshirt junior WR Victor Tucker had a team-best nine catches for 118 yards at Florida Atlantic, including a 48-yard reception that put Charlotte in the red zone in the final minute as the 49ers fought for a possible game-winning TD.
n n Graduate senior RB Tre Harbison has led Charlotte in rushing in each of his first two games as a 49er, scoring a touchdown in each game.
n n North Texas enters the game with the third-ranked total offense in the nation, and top total offense in Conference USA at 573.7 yards per game. UNT totaled 483 yards of total offense last week against Southern Miss in the league opener.
n n The Mean Green posted eight offensive plays of 15-plus yards last week against Southern Miss, three of which resulted in touchdowns. Thus far this season, UNT has 29 plays of 15 or more yards (23 of which have gone for 20-plus), and 12 of those have resulted in touchdowns.
n n Redshirt sophomore QB Austin Aune earned the first start of his collegiate career last week against Southern Miss and finished 28-of-47 for 339 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The 27-year old former minor league baseball player is the oldest quarterback in the FBS.
n n Sophomore WR Deonte Simpson caught a career-best five passes for a career and team-high 113 yards and a touchdown last week against Southern Miss. He has grabbed nine passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns through the first three games of 2020.
UTSA (3-1, 0-1 C-USA)
at (15) BYU (3-0)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Provo, Utah (Lavell Edwards Stadium)
Television: ESPN2
Announcers: Anish Shroff (PxP), Tom Luginbill (AN), Taylor McGregor (SL)
All-Time Series: First Meeting
FAST FACTS
n n UTSA sophomore Lucas Dean has been named the Ray Guy National Punter of the Week. Dean averaged 45.0 yards on six punts at UAB last Saturday. Five of his kicks were downed inside the UAB 20-yard line, including a 55-yarder that pinned the Blazers at their 1, and the sixth punt settled at the 21. For the season, Dean ranks second in C-USA and eighth in the FBS with a 46.5 punting average.
n n UTSA senior K Hunter Duplessis was 2-for-2 in field goal attempts at UAB on Oct. 3. Duplessis leads the FBS with nine field goals made on the year and has the longest active streak of field goals made with 18.
n n The Roadrunners are tied with Cincinnati and Syracuse for the most interceptions in the FBS with seven and they stand third in the nation with nine total takeaways. Thanks to the nine takeaways, the Roadrunners also pace C-USA and stand 11th in the FBS in turnover margin (1.25/+5).
n n Sophomore RB Sincere McCormick leads the FBS in rushing yards (527) and ranks second in rushing yards per game (131.8). He notched the fifth 100-yard performance of his 16-game career with 150 yards and a TD on 22 totes against UAB last Saturday. The 2019 Freshman All-American leads the FBS in rushing yards with 527 and he stands fourth nationally with 131.8 yards per game, ninth with 151.8 all-purpose yards per contest, 12th with four rushing TDs and 20th with a 5.92 yards-per-carry average.
n n No. 15 BYU will be playing a C-USA opponent for the second straight week after defeating Louisiana Tech last week, 45-14. The Cougars are 3-0, having outscored its opponents 148-24 (an FBS-leading scoring margin of 41.3 points per game).
n n Zach Wilson paces a potent BYU offense that is averaging 585.7 yards and 49.3 points per contest, as the junior quarterback has completed 60 of 71 passes (84.5%) for 949 yards and six touchdowns.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (0-4, 0-2 C-USA) at FIU (0-1, 0-0 C-USA)
Saturday, 4 p.m.
Miami, Florida (Riccardo Silva Stadium)
Television: ESPNU
Announcers: Clay Matvick (PxP), Rocky Boiman (AN)
All-Time Series: Middle Tennessee leads 11-4
Last Meeting: at Middle Tennessee 50, FIU 17 (Oct. 26, 2019)
FAST FACTS
n n Playing in a driving rainstorm, Middle Tennessee won last year’s meeting in Murfreesboro by rushing for 316 second-half yards and 471 total in a 50-17 final. Asher O’Hara led three 100-yard rushers for the Blue Raiders with 159 yards and two touchdowns, while Javy McDonald had 138 yards and a TD and Terrelle West ran for 130 yards and three scores.
n n Senior QB Asher O’Hara ranks third nationally in rushing yards among quarterbacks with 222 yards.
n n Blue Raiders senior WR Jarrin Pierce leads C-USA and ranks ninth nationally in receptions per game with 7.8. He has 31 catches for 286 yards on the season.
n n Senior LB DQ Thomas led the defense at WKU last week with 10 tackles, tying his career high, to go with 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.
n n Dating back to last season, Middle Tennessee has scored 32 times in their last 33 red zone appearances. The Blue Raiders ended 2019 with 25 straight red zone scores before failing in their lone appearance at Army in the season opener.
n n Lexington “Flex” Joseph was named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week after he opened FIU’s 2020 campaign with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown at Liberty on Sept. 26. Overall, the Miami native finished the game with 255 yards in kickoff returns, earning a 42.5 average per return.
n n Senior RB D’Vonte Price is coming off the best game of his career in the opener at Liberty. Price earned 148 yards rushing on 13 carries, while scoring on runs of 30 and 65-yards. The versatile running back also caught one pass for six yards, which was for a touchdown.
n n Three different players saw action at quarterback for FIU in the season opener. Redshirt freshman Stone Norton came off the bench to throw for 120 yards on 9-for-13 passing, tossing a pair of scores, one to D’Vonte Price and one to redshirt junior WR Bryce Singleton.
n n Senior S Richard Dames, playing in his 40th consecutive game for FIU, turned in a strong showing against Liberty, finishing with eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.
FLORIDA ATLANTIC (1-0, 1-0 C-USA) at SOUTHERN MISS (1-3, 1-1 C-USA)
Saturday, 4 p.m.
Hattiesburg, Mississippi (M.M. Roberts Stadium)
Television: Stadium
Announcers: Chris Vosters (PxP), Max Starks (AN)
All-Time Series: Florida Atlantic leads 2-0
Last Meeting: at Florida Atlantic 34, Southern Miss 17 (Nov. 28, 2019)
FAST FACTS
n n Willie Taggart became the second Florida Atlantic head coach to win his debut game with the Owls with last week’s 21-17 victory over Charlotte. It was FAU’s eighth straight win going back to last October, an active streak that is second only to Air Force (9) among all FBS teams.
n n Senior OLB Leighton McCarthy was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Owls season-opening 21-17 win over Charlotte. McCarthy posted 10 tackles, including four tackles for a loss, and three sacks — all career highs.
n n As a unit, the Owls’ defense had six sacks and 12 tackles for loss, while holding the Charlotte ground game to 82 yards on 41 rushes, exactly two yards per carry.
n n Junior QB Nick Tronti became just the fourth quarterback in Florida Atlantic history to record a victory in his starting debut. Down 10-0 with 8:16 remaining in the third quarter, he led the Owls to 21 points in the final 23 minutes.
n n Florida Atlantic displayed a disciplined effort in the season-opener last week. The Owls did not turn the ball over, did not allow a sack and committed just three penalties.
n n Southern Miss junior WR Jason Brownlee is making an impact in his first season as a Golden Eagle. He has scored in three straight games and has topped the 100-yard mark in back-to-back weeks after catching four passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Golden Eagles’ 41-31 win at North Texas this past Saturday. **Freshman RB Frank Gore Jr., registered his career-high of 130 rushing yards on 23 carries in the win at North Texas. His 130 yards helped Southern Miss record a total of 202 rush yards and 437 total yards.
n Redshirt junior Briggs Bourgeois has handled most of the kicking duties over the first three games, after missing last year with a leg injury. This season, Bourgeois has hit six of eight field goals, 12 extra-point attempts and he followed up a career-long 49-yard field goal against Tulane two weeks ago with a 46-yarder at North Texas.
UTEP (3-1, 0-0 C-USA) at LOUISIANA TECH (2-1, 1-0 C-USA)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Ruston, Louisiana (Joe Aillet Stadium)
Television: ESPN2
Announcers: Dave O’Brien (PxP), Mike Golic, Sr. (AN), Eric Wood (SL)
All-Time Series: Louisiana Tech leads 13-2-1
Last Meeting: Louisiana Tech 42, at UTEP 21 (Oct. 26, 2019)
FAST FACTS
n n Louisiana Tech has won seven straight games in the series, including last year’s 42-21 decision in El Paso. Bulldogs QB J’Mar Smith completed 29-of-35 passes for 331 yards and 3 touchdowns, while UTEP WR Jacob Cowing had a 54-yard scoring reception.
n n UTEP is 3-1 for the first time since 2010 as it opens Conference USA play. The Miners had their bye week last weekend, so the team will be playing its second straight game in North Louisiana following a 31-6 win at Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 26.
n n Sophomore WR Jacob Cowing is averaging 17.1 yards per reception with 22 catches for 377 yards. He has topped the 100-yard mark in three of the first four games. Cowing is the first UTEP player with three 100-yard receiving games in a season since Jordan Leslie had four in 2013.
n n In UTEP’s win at Louisiana-Monroe, Jacob Cowing (102 yards) and Justin Garrett (120 yards) gave the Miners two receivers with 100 yards in the same game for the first time since Nov. 24, 2012 versus Rice, when Jordan Leslie compiled 168 yards and Michael Edwards added 121.
n n The UTEP defense is coming off its best defensive showing in seven years. The Miners held ULM to six points, 193 yards and six first downs — all opponent lows under head coach Dana Dimel. Overall it was the Miners’ top defensive outing since Oct. 25, 2014 at UTSA, when they limited the Roadrunners to 70 yards and two first downs in a 34-0 shutout.
n n Four Louisiana Tech wide receivers have recorded multiple touchdown catches in a single game in junior Griffin Hebert (2 at Southern Miss, Sept. 19), sophomore Wayne Toussant (2 vs. HBU, Sept. 26), senior Isaiah Graham (2 vs. HBU, Sept. 26) and sophomore Smoke Harris (2 at No. 22 BYU, Oct. 2).
n n Sophomore WR Smoke Harris had caught three touchdown receptions this season, (including a 66-yard touchdown catch at No. 22 BYU on Oct. 2), to rank ninth in the nation.
n n Graduate student QB Luke Anthony threw two touchdown passes in the loss at No. 22 and has 10 in his first three games at Louisiana Tech. That ties him for second among all FBS players, trailing only Sam Ehlinger of Texas, who has 14 TD passes this season.
n n Redshirt freshman K/P Jacob Barnes has not missed a field goal (2-of-2) or extra point attempt (15-of-15) this season. He also booted a career-long 50 yard punt at BYU last week.