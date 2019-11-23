WEEK 13 C-USA
FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
MARSHALL (7-3, 5-1 in C-USA) at CHARLOTTE (5-5, 3-3)
Saturday, November 23
3:30 p.m. ET
Charlotte, North Carolina (Richardson Stadium)
Television: Stadium on Facebook
FAST FACTS
n The game features a matchup of the two top rushing offenses in Conference USA. Charlotte is first in the league, averaging 202.8 yards per game, while Marshall is second at 201.7 per outing on the ground.
n Marshall sophomore RB Brenden Knox has become the 17th player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. He leads C-USA with 1,046 yards through the first 10 games and has also rushed for 10 touchdowns. Knox has been even better against league foes, averaging 125.0 yards against C-USA competition with six scores in six games.
n Senior WR Obi Obialo, who hadn’t played since last December’s Gasparilla Bowl and was thought to possibly be out for the season, made a triumphant return in the Thundering Herd’s win over LA Tech, setting career-highs in receptions (eight) and yards (146).
n Marshall has now won 12 consecutive games when leading at the half, including a 6-0 mark this season.
n Charlotte has won three straight C-USA games for the first time since joining the league in 2015. In the current three-game win streak, Charlotte has scored 13 touchdowns and averaged 504.0 yards per game of total offense.
n Charlotte is 5-5 for the first time in its brief history and has scored 25 or more points in all five of its victories.
LOUISIANA TECH (8-2, 5-1 in C-USA) at UAB (7-3, 4-2 in C-USA)
Saturday, November 23
3:30 p.m. ET
Birmingham, Alabama (Legion Field)
Television: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n Last season in Ruston, Spencer Brown rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns and UAB scored 21 unanswered second-half points to post a 28-7 victory.
n The Louisiana Tech offense ranks in the upper echelon in C-USA in scoring offense (1st — 35.3 PPG), rushing offense (5th — 175.0 YPG), total offense (1st — 457.3 YPG), pass offense (4th — 282.3 YPG) and first downs (1st — 246).
n LA Tech junior RB Justin Henderson has been a scoring machine in his first season as a Bulldog. He has scored in seven consecutive games and posted six multiple touchdown games. Henderson has a league-high 15 rushing scores on the season (tied for sixth nationally). He ranks sixth in C-USA with 799 rushing yards and averages 6.15 yards per carry (third in the league).
n UAB comes into the game with a 17-game home winning streak, the fourth-longest active streak in the FBS. The Blazers have not lost at Legion Field since the program resumed action in 2017 and have outscored their opponents by a grand total of 583-248 during that stretch (34.1-14.6). This season has been no exception as UAB has defeated its opponents by an average of 33.8-13.4. A UAB victory will allow them to tie the Conference USA record for most consecutive home wins at 18. Houston holds the record after the Cougars won 18 in a row at Robertson Stadium from Oct. 13, 2007 to Sept. 25, 2010.
n UAB has held all 10 of its opponents under 400 yards of total offense this season. The only school that has a longer active streak is Clemson at 11.
NORTH TEXAS (4-6, 3-3 in C-USA) at RICE (1-9, 1-5 in C-USA)
Saturday, November 23
3:30 p.m. ET
Houston, Texas (Rice Stadium)
Broadcast: NFL Network
FAST FACTS
n Senior QB Mason Fine threw his program record 1,000th career completion in the Mean Green’s last game at Louisiana Tech. He also has a UNT-record 12,047 passing yards and 91 passing touchdowns (both figures rank seventh in C-USA history). Fine leads C-USA and is tied for 11th nationally with 27 TD passes this season, while averaging 265.7 yards per game through the air.
n Mean Green WR Jyaire Shorter leads all FBS freshmen in yards per reception at 21.35 (20 catches for 427 yards). Of his 20 receptions, eight have gone for touchdowns.
n Junior WR Jaelen Darden has a league-high 11 touchdown receptions on the season, which includes a pair of three-TD games. He has caught at least five passes in six consecutive games and 65 receptions on the year. Darden had six receptions at LA Tech to move him to sixth on the all-time receptions list at North Texas with 145.
WKU (6-4, 4-2) at SOUTHERN MISS (7-3, 5-1 in C-USA)
Saturday, November 23
3:30 p.m. ET
Hattiesburg, Mississippi (M.M. Roberts Stadium)
Television: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n WKU graduate senior QB Ty Storey was named the Manning Award National QB of the Week for his performance in WKU’s 45-19 win at Arkansas on Nov. 9. Storey made his return to Fayetteville, where he started for Arkansas last season, a highly successful one. He was 22-of-32 for 213 yards and one passing touchdown, while rushing for 77 yards and two scores. Storey also led the Hilltoppers to four 4th down conversions on their first three drives and five total as WKU rolled up a season-high 478 yards of total offense.
n Over the past four games, senior WR Lucky Jackson has combined for 37 receptions for 576 yards and two touchdowns. He had 25 receptions for 263 yards and 0 touchdowns in the first six games of the season. For his career, Jackson has moved into third on the all-time Hilltopper charts in both receptions (177) and yards (2,386).
n WKU is ranked second in C-USA in scoring defense (20.5 points per game) and total defense (320.0 yards per game). This represents a significant improvement from last season, when the Hilltoppers allowed 27.8 points and 421.6 yards per game.
n WKU defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Clayton White is listed as one of 41 nominees for the Broyles Award, recognizing the top assistant coach out of approximately 1,500 in 130 FBS programs across the country.
n Southern Miss junior WR Quez Watkins averages a league-high 115.1 receiving yards per game (tied for fifth in the FBS), having posted four 100-yard games in eight played. He also averages 20.9 yards per catch (10th nationally) with 44 receptions for 921 yards and five touchdowns. Watkins has the most plays from scrimmage of 30+ yards (11), 40+ yards (7), 50+ yards (5) and 60+ yards (4) in C-USA.
* In 19 career games, junior QB Jack Abraham has thrown for 5,271 yards after collecting 290 yards in the air against UTSA last week. His career passing total puts him in seventh place on the Golden Eagle chart, while his current career completion percentage of 71.3 percent ranks first at the school.
n The Golden Eagles defense limited the Roadrunners to 97 yards rushing, holding its opponent under the century mark rushing for the third-straight game and fifth time this season. Over the last three games, the USM defense is limiting its opponents to 58.3 yards on the ground.
UTEP (1-9, 0-7 in C-USA) at NEW MEXICO STATE (1-9)
Saturday, November 23
4 p.m. ET
Las Cruces, New Mexico (Aggie Memorial Stadium)
Television: Flo Sports
FAST FACTS
n UTEP and New Mexico State will play in the 97th meeting between the two programs, making it the Miners longest-running series. NM State has won the last two meetings after UTEP had won eight consecutive games from 2009 to 2016.
n Through 10 games, UTEP has proven to be one of the nation’s best teams when it comes to fourth down success. Entering the week, the Miners are ranked 13th nationally in fourth down conversion percentage (.727) after successfully converting 16 of 22 fourth-down attempts. UTEP’s fourth down percentage is also the second-best among Conference USA teams.
n Senior RB Treyvon Hughes currently leads the Miners in touchdowns with 11 rushing scores in 10 games, which ranks second in C-USA and 19th nationally. Hughes has scored a touchdown in all but three games this season, including scoring in five of the last six games.
OLD DOMINION (1-9, 0-6) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE (3-7, 2-4)
Saturday, November 23
4:30 p.m. ET
Murfreesboro, Tennessee (Floyd Stadium)
Broadcast: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n Last year, Middle Tennessee posted a 41-17 victory as QB Brent Stockstill accounted for three touchdowns, while S Reed Blankenship would earn National Defensive Player of the week honors after posting 17 tackles with one sack and a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.
n Redshirt freshman RB Lala Davis scored four touchdowns last year as a true freshman, but only played in four games and redshirted. This year, he has three touchdowns and leads ODU with 312 rushing yards. Davis is one of six players in the FBS to score a touchdown this year and last year as a freshman.
n Junior LB Lawrence Garner recorded his sixth double-digit tackle game of the year with 12 tackles against UTSA on Nov. 9. Garner leads Conference USA and is 20th in the FBS with 9.4 tackles per game.
n MT has won seven straight regular season home finales and stands 10-3 under Rick Stockstill.
n Sophomore QB Asher O’Hara needs 164 more rushing yards to reach 1,000 on the season. He would be just the second QB in school history to reach 1,000 yards (Dwight Dasher 2009) and the third in C-USA annals. O’Hara has led the Blue Raiders in rushing in nine of 10 games this season. Against C-USA opponents, O’Hara is averaging 100.2 yards per game with eight touchdowns.
FLORIDA ATLANTIC (7-3, 5-1) at UTSA (4-6, 3-3 in C-USA)
Saturday, November 23
6 p.m. ET
San Antonio, Texas (Alamodome)
Broadcast: ESPN+
FAST FACTS
n UTSA head coach Frank Wilson spent the 2009 season as an assistant coach for Tennessee under head coach Lane Kiffin. Wilson tutored the wide receivers in his only year in Knoxville, helping the Volunteers to a 7-6 record and Chick-fil-A Bowl appearance. Additionally, Lane’s father, Monte, who currently serves as a defensive analyst for Florida Atlantic, also was on that Tennessee staff as the defensive coordinator that fall.
n Florida Atlantic senior TE Harrison Bryant has been named one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate tight end. Bryant ranks fourth in Conference USA in receiving with 48 catches for 708 yards and two touchdowns. His reception total and yardage leads all of the FBS tight ends. Bryant has posted multiple catches in each game and five games with five or more grabs.
n Florida Atlantic ranks third nationally in passes intercepted (14) and in turnovers gained (21). The Owls are currently tied for third in the FBS in turnover margin by forcing 13 more turnovers than they’ve committed. This represents a dramatic turnaround from last season when FAU finished -7 in turnover margin.
n UTSA sophomore QB Lowell Narcisse turned in his first career 300-yard passing game against Southern Miss last Saturday. He completed 21-of-40 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns to register the seventh 300-yard game in UTSA’s short history.
MIAMI (6-4, 4-3 in ACC) at FIU (5-5, 3-4 in C-USA)
Saturday, November 23
7 p.m. ET
Miami, Florida (Marlins Park)
Broadcast: CBS Sports Network
FAST FACTS
n This will be the first regular season game played at Marlins Park. The stadium is located on the location of the former Orange Bowl Stadium, site of numerous legendary college and football games that was razed in 2007.
n Senior RB Napoleon Maxwell has matched his career-high with seven rushing touchdowns this season (seventh in C-USA). His last TD run was a 75-yarder at Florida Atlantic on Nov. 9, the longest rush by a Panther since 2010 and fifth-longest in school history. Maxwell has rushed for 554 yards on the season.
n Saturday is expected to be the 22nd game in a Panthers uniform for graduate senior QB James Morgan. Despite playing in just 21 games, Morgan is now six touchdown passes away from tying the school’s all-time mark of 42, set by Josh Padrick from 2002-06.
n FIU head coach Butch Davis served as head coach at Miami from 1995 to 2000. He posted a 51-20 (.718) record with four bowl victories, including a Sugar Bowl win his final season that culminated an 11-1 campaign.