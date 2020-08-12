ONA — Thomas Bailey remained unbeaten for the season at Ona Speedway Saturday when he won the 20-lap Crazy Compact feature on Geer Brothers Body Shop Night.
Dustin Higginbotham finished second in a close battle. In the final laps, Preston Hysell, 13, battled with Higginbotham for second. Hysell made the pass while Evan Proctor, in his very first race, followed Hysell through into the third spot. Higginbotham placed fourth and Donna Bush fifth.
The night started with Braden Swaney leading all 30 laps of the Sport Mod feature. Chris Jividen was second, J.R. Webb third, Wesley Ennis fourth and Marty Powers fifth.
Corey Steinbrecker, driving for Keaton Motor Sports jumped to the lead in the night’s 25-lap Classic Car feature and never trailed in winning for the first time this season. Rob Morrison was runner-up, followed by Jaff Taylor, Cam McKinney and Brad Cooper.
Kenny Parsons edged Joe Fihe in the 15-lap Late Model feature. Parsons maintained about a half-second lead for most of the race. On the final turn, Fihe was right on the bumper of Parsons as the two drag-raced to the checkers with Parsons taking his second win of the season. Fihe ran second, and defending track champion Greg Sigler was third.
Mike Christy and Kenny Chapman battled side by side to start the night’s 25-lap Hobby Stock feature. Christy then took the lead ahead of a battle for second place between Chapman and Chris Jividen as both cars were sideways through the turns at times. Jividen made the pass to move into second on the eighth lap. On lap nine, seventh-place starter Brett Carey moved into the third position and set his sights on Jividen. The two battled for position until Carey made the pass for second on lap 13.
On lap 16, the race's first caution fell for Clinton Thompson, who spun, setting up for a double-file restart that had Christy and Carey on the front row. On the restart, the two battled side by side for the lead with Carey able to make the pass on the high side to complete lap 17. The following lap, the red flag flew as a major fire erupted on last week’s winner Jason Salmons. Track safety crews quickly extinguished the blaze and Salmons was uninjured.
On the restart, Carey continued with the lead while Christy and Chapman battled for second. Christy was able to hold on to second and set his sights on Carey in the race's closing laps. As the leaders came to the white flag, Christy had caught up to Carey and was right on his bumper. When they went into turn three, Christy put a bump to Carey as they were nose to tail, battling for the win through turns three and four. Carey hung on to take his second win of the season with Christy in second, Chapman third, James Jones fourth and Chris Jividen fifth.
Michael Hughart led to open the night’s 30-lap Contempo Trophy & Award U Car feature. On lap two, second-place runner David Adkins got sideways in front of the field. Marcus Esch and Jared Cassidy were collected in the accident. All drivers were OK. On the restart, Hughart continued to lead with 10th-place starter Joe Workman immediately making his way into second.
Hughart and Workman battled nose to tail, bumper to bumper during the race's early stages with Tim Cassidy third, Keith Watson fourth and Dusty Harding fifth. On lap 15, Workman passed Hughart to take the lead. Keith Watson moved by Hughart to run second and set his sights on Workman.
With four laps to go, Watson got his run on Workman and went to the inside of him going into turn one. Both cars drifted high, battling side by side for the lead and allowed Hughart to pass and regain the lead and take his first win of the season. Fletcher finished second with Watson third, Dusty Harding fourth and Evan Adkins fifth.
The night's 30-lap Modified feature saw Andy Booten pass Scott Pierson to take the lead on the opening lap and go on to victory. Jeremy Cooper finished second, Josh Artis third, J.R. Webb fourth and Greg Chandler fifth.
The final race of the night was the 20-lap Legends Car feature, won by Steve Swan. Cameron Gue placed second, Chad Woodrum third, Scott Martin fourth and Wylie Jeffrey fifth.
Ona Speedway will be back in action Saturday. Pit gates open at 2 p.m. with spectator gates opening at 5 p.m. and racing at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $10 (ages 15 and up), $5 (ages 11-14), and free (ages 10 and under). Pit passes are $30 (ages 15 and up), $15 (ages 11-14), and free (ages 10 and under). The track will also host an open practice from 5 p.m. to dark on Thursday. Pit passes are $5 for practice with a $20 fee per race car.