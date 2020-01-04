ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Fairland Dragons took on Gallia Academy at home on Friday night to begin the new year and came away with a 46-31 victory at the Carl York Center.
Fairland’s Clayton Thomas got it going early with four 3-pointers in the first period. The junior guard was 4 for 4 to start the game and hit his last one as the buzzer sounded to push the lead to 16-9 at the end of the quarter.
Gallia Academy started off strong defensively, but struggled to get anything going on the offensive end. Despite the Blue Devils having some size mismatches in the post, Fairland’s Jordan Williams played strong and tallied four blocked shots.
The second period was a stalemate as both teams were only able to score 4 points apiece. Fairland slowed the ball down each possession making several passes before taking an attempt for a basket. Gallia Academy’s Damon Cremeens grabbed 5 rebounds in the second quarter to help hold the Dragons to just 4 points on the period. Fairland went into halftime leading 20-13.
Gallia’s struggles continued in the second half and Fairland got it going again. Aiden Porter and Thomas combined for 14 of the team’s 16 third quarter points. They would outscore the Blue Devils 16-4 in the third quarter to push their lead to 36-17. Thomas was 5 for 9 from 3-point range on the night.
Logan Blouir got hot in the fourth quarter, but it was too late for Gallia. Blouir finished with 13 points and three rebounds. The Blue Devils outscored the Dragons 13-10 in the fourth quarter.
Thomas finished with 20 points, three assists and one rebound, while Porter finished with 11 points, four rebounds, and two assists.
Fairland will play host to rival Chesapeake at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both teams are undefeated in the Ohio Valley Conference. Gallia Academy will also look to take on the Panthers next Friday for their next game at home.