HUNTINGTON — Clayton Thomas shot 35 and Landon Roberts backed him with a 37 Thursday to lift Fairland to a 165-186 victory over Huntington High in boys high school golf at the Guyan Golf & Country Club.
Kyle Slone shot 49 and Jake Seagraves 53 for the Dragons.
Levi Streiter and Austin O’Malley paced the Highlanders, each shooting 43. Adam Hanlon and Josh Nichols each shot 50.
Tennis
IRONTON — Wheelersburg improved to 4-0 with a 4-1 victory over Ironton Wednesday in high school tennis.
Maddie Gill defeated Jaycie Johnson 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Payton Walker topped Lilly Zornes 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 at No. 2, and Isabella Hamilton beat Rachel Gillespiem 6-3, 6-3, to give the Pirates a sweep in singles.
Ironton’s Molly Dutey and Maggie Hackworth defeated Serena Kataria and Maria Nolan, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in No. 1 doubles. Wheelersburg’s Lexy Welch and Hailey Conn toppled Lily Thomas and Kendall Pauley, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 at No. 2 doubles.
Volleyball
NEW BOSTON, Ohio — Shelby Easter made 11 kills to help New Boston (1-1) to a 3-1 victory over Coal Grove.
The Tigers won 25-17, 13-25, 25-15, 25-18.
Addi Dillow led the Hornets with 14 kills. Kaleigh Murphy added 10 kills. Emily Carpenter scored 11 points.
SOUTH POINT 3, SOUTH GALLIA 1: The Pointers overcame an early deficit to defeat the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio.
South Point won 16-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-18, despite 10 points from South Gallia’s Ellen Weaver.
WELLSTON 3, GREEN 1: The Rockets beat the Bobcats 25-19, 24-26, 25-15, 25-20.