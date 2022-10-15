The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Tay Thomas intercepted a pass in the closing seconds to preserve Ashland's 20-14 victory over Russell Friday night in high school football at Putnam Stadium.

LaBryant Strader's 62-yard touchdown pass to Asher Adkins at 3:31 of the third quarter gave the Tomcats (5-4) a lead they never relinquished. Braxton Jennings' 2-yard TD run and Brian Church's extra point staked Ashland to a 7-0 lead 5:20 before halftime, but Nathan Totten returned an interception 81 yards for a score and kicked the point after to tie it with 4:46 left in the third quarter.

