ASHLAND — Tay Thomas intercepted a pass in the closing seconds to preserve Ashland's 20-14 victory over Russell Friday night in high school football at Putnam Stadium.
LaBryant Strader's 62-yard touchdown pass to Asher Adkins at 3:31 of the third quarter gave the Tomcats (5-4) a lead they never relinquished. Braxton Jennings' 2-yard TD run and Brian Church's extra point staked Ashland to a 7-0 lead 5:20 before halftime, but Nathan Totten returned an interception 81 yards for a score and kicked the point after to tie it with 4:46 left in the third quarter.
Jennings added a 5-yard touchdown scamper at 10:34 of the fourth quarter to make it 20-7. Andre Richardson-Crews countered with a 5-yard run of his own to pull the Red Devils (0-8) within 20-14 with 6:12 to play.
Jennings carried 16 times for 87 yards. Strader was 7 of 20 for 193 yards.
BOYD COUNTY 34, SCOTT 13: Malachi Wheeler ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns as the Lions (6-3) beat the Eagles (4-4) in Taylor Mill, Kentucky.
Rhett Holbrook passed for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Holbrook threw a 25-yard TD pass to Camaron Collins and a 63-yarder to Trey Holbrook as Boyd County bolted to a 14-0 lead. Bennie Hill carried 21 times for 106 yards for Scott.
RACELAND 68, FAIRVIEW 6: The Rams (7-1) scored on all 10 of their possessions in a rout of the Eagles (1-7) in Westwood, Kentucky. Logan Lundy threw for 171 yards and five touchdowns on 10-for-12 passing. Raceland held Fairview to 44 yards and two first downs.
GREENUP COUNTY 21, EAST CARTER 20: The Musketeers (6-2) rallied from a 20-7 deficit to top the Raiders (5-3) in Grayson, Kentucky.
Tyson Sammons scored all three of Greenup County's touchdowns, including the tying score on a 4-yard run with 5:42 to play. Carson Wireman's extra point set the score. Sammons carried 20 times for 145 yards and completed 9 of 16 passes for 102 yards. Eli Estepp completed 10 of 18 passes for 164 yards for East Carter.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 35, BELFRY 21: The Bulldogs (7-1) snapped a 24-game losing streak to the Pirates (4-4) as Dylan Ferguson ran for four touchdowns in Louisa, Kentucky. Ferguson ran for 123 yards as Lawrence County overcame a 14-0 deficit. The loss broke Belfry's 55-game, 12-year district winning streak.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 16, GREEN 0: The Tartans (4-5) held the Bobcats (6-3) to 15 total yards in a playoff-clinching triumph in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Austin Baughman scored on a 16-yard run 1:40 before halftime and Dylan Fitzgerald added a 3-yard TD run with 43 seconds left in the third quarter. Fitzgerald carried 17 times for 78 yards.
