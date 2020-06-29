ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Clayton Thomas is adept at putting the ball in the hole, whether on the basketball court or the golf course.
Thomas, a rising senior at Fairland High School, made the final cut for last week's West Virginia Open, outplaying several professional golfers to finish tied for 41st. Thomas, who shot 77-78-74 for a 13-over, 229, qualified for the Open at his home course at the Greenbrier Country Club.
"It was a good experience," Thomas said. "I'd have liked to have played a little better. I had 13 three putts in three days."
Those misses generally are rare for Thomas, who also is regarded as one of the better 3-point shooters in Ohio for Fairland's five-time Ohio Valley Conference champion basketball team. The course at Glade Springs, though, proved a bit tougher than Guyan or the FHS gym.
"Guyan is more difficult than most courses around here, but I play there every day," Thomas said. "At Glade I didn't putt well. My putting was terrible."
Through the first 11 holes, Thomas' putting was quite good. He was at even par and hanging close to eventual winner Kenneth Hess, who finished at 6-under-par, 210.
On No. 12, trouble arose. Thomas hit a wedge within three feet of the hole, but missed the putt. On No. 13, he three putted. Then on No. 14, a dog leg left with hazards on the right, Thomas' caddie Michael Hill advised him to use a 3-wood. Thomas had seen the golfer before him hit an iron and opted against Hill's advice, hitting a driver.
"I hit a block fade right," Thomas said. "I wound up with a three bogey."
Thomas' round had gone south in a hurry, but at least he learned something.
"I hit a 3-wood on that hole the next two days," he said, with a laugh.
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected golf as much as most other sports, leaving Thomas free to play any day that daylong rain doesn't interfere. Keeping in golf shape has been easy. Basketball conditioning, though, has been more of a challenge.
Thomas' family owns a training center, though, so he and brother Luke Thomas, who plays basketball for Marshall University, have been able to work out there.
Fairland's basketball season ended in the Elite Eight when the pandemic canceled the season. The sixth-ranked Dragons were scheduled to face top-ranked Harvest Prep in the regional finals, with the winner advancing to the Final Four of the state tournament.
"It hurt quite a bit," Thomas said of the cancellation. "When I think about it I still get cold chills. They did what they thought was best, and it probably was, but we'd have liked to have had the chance to play that game."
Thomas is a college prospect in both sports, but more so in golf.
"I'd like to coach college basketball some day," Thomas said. "As for playing, I think I'm better suited for golf."