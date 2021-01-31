WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Kylee Thompson made 10 of 14 shots and scored a career-high 26 points to lead Symmes Valley to a 61-48 victory over Green Saturday in high school girls basketball.
Morgan Lyons scored 12 points for Symmes Valley (8-5 overall, 7-1 Southern Ohio Conference). Desiree Simpson grabbed 13 rebounds. Kasey Kimbler led the Bobcats (4-3, 3-2) with 20 points. Kame Sweeney chipped in 10 points.
GREEN 8 12 9 19 — 48: Kimbler 20, Brown 6, Sweeney 10, Blevins 1, Knapp 9, Baldridge 2, Christian 0, Brady 0, Brown 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 16 16 13 16 — 61: Malone 7, Lyons 12, Ellison 2, Simpson 7, Thompson 26, Gothard 3, Klaiber 2, Ross 2.
Boys
IRONTON 50, GALLIA ACADEMY 49: The Fighting Tigers (5-4 overall, 5-4 Ohio Valley Conference) rallied from 16 points down to edge the Blue Devils (6-7, 4-6) in overtime in Centenary, Ohio.
Gallia Academy led 27-11 at halftime, but Ironton chipped away in the second half. The Tigers’ Caleb Hopper’s layup with 38 seconds left in regulation sent the game to overtime tied 44-44. Landen Wilson made a free throw with 2.8 seconds left in overtime to win it.
Cooper Davis’ half-court shot for the Blue Devils at the buzzer bounced off the front of the rim.
Wilson paced Ironton with 17 points. Master scored 12. Isaac Clary led Gallia Academy with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Carson Call scored 11 points.
IRONTON 4 7 17 16 6 — 50: Masters 12, Hopper 5, Barnes 5, Wilson 17, Martin 0, White 0, Pringle 0, Vance 4.
GALLIA ACADEMY 13 14 9 8 5 — 49: Davis 2, Franklin 7, Fellure 7, Call 11, Phillips 2, Saunders 0, Clary 20, Walter 0.
BOWLING GREEN 83, ASHLAND 57: Turner Butrey scored 29 points and the second-ranked Purples (6-0) beat the No. 7 Tomcats in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Ashland led 22-17 after one quarter, but Butrey made all 16 of his free throw attempts as Bowling Green rallied. Isaiah Mason scored 18 points and Willie Wilson 14 for the Purples. Cole Villers led the Tomcats with 15 points. Ethan Sellars scored 12 points and Colin Porter 11.
ASHLAND 22 12 11 12 — 57: Porter 11, Sellars 12, Villers 15, Carter 6, Marcum 3, Atkins 6, Gillum 2, Davis 2, Conway 0, Atkins 0, Freize 0.
BOWLING GREEN 17 27 19 20 — 83: Mason 18, Buttrey 29, Flanary 9, Wilson 14, Cooper 9, Wardlow 2, Banks 0, Dingle 0, Ritter 0.
FRANKLIN COUNTY 47, RUSSELL 43: The Flyers (5-4) jumped to an 18-6 lead and held off the Red Devils (6-3) in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Zac Cox led Franklin County with 18 points. Brady Bell paced Russell with 14 points, Charlie Jachimczuk scored 12 points. Griffin Downs scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
RUSSELL 6 12 11 14 — 43: Bell 14, Downs 11, Jackimczuk 12, Doak 2, Blum 2, Patrick 2, Quinn 0.
FRANKLIN COUNTY 18 6 10 13 — 47: Farrier 5, Mattison 4, Broyles 5, Cox 18, Peiffer 9, Mulder 6, J. Valentine 0, Atkinson 0, Dummitt 0, Taylor 0.
GREEN 69, FAIRVIEW 67: Etahn Huffman scored points and the Bobcats (6-8) made 27 of 34 free throws in beating the Eagles (2-8) in Westwood, Kentucky.
Levi Sampson scored 16 points and Levi Singleton 14 for Green. Jaxon manning paced Fairview with 29 points. Steven Day scored 11.
GREEN 11 21 12 25 — 69: Sampson 16, Huffman 21, Blevins 9, Singleton 14, Sanders 9.
FAIRVIEW 12 17 17 21 — 67: Manning 29, Shannon 7, Johnson 9, Caldwell 7, Tucker 2, Muncy 2, Terry 0, Harper 0, Adams 0.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 43, PORTSMOUTH 42: Noah Coleman and Luke Howard scored 10 points each as the Senators slipped by the Trojans. Miles Shipp paced led Portsmouth with 22 points.