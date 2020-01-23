HUNTINGTON — Jim Morgan might not have cared for the fanfare, but likely would have loved the competition.
The late coach of a variety of teams in Cabell County is the namesake of the Coach Jim Morgan Sr. Memorial Classic boys basketball event Saturday at Huntington High School.
The Classic begins at 3:30 p.m. with the Huntington Middle boys taking on Horace Mann. At 5:45 p.m., the junior varsity teams from Huntington High and Spring Valley will play, followed at 7:30 p.m. by the Highlanders and Timberwolves varsity squads.
“I just want to thank (Huntington High coach Ty Holmes) for making this happen,” said Morgan’s son Jimmie Morgan, who is the clock operator at Huntington High. “Dad touched so many lives and now we can repay him for all his sacrifices. This is a great school honoring a great man.”
Jimmie Morgan said he looks forward to the event becoming a regular on the calendars of basketball fans.
“We want it to grow in the future,” Morgan said. “Maybe bring in some out of town teams, maybe even out of state teams.”
Morgan, 83, died Feb. 26, 2019, at his residence after a lengthy illness. Morgan was a fixture at Marshall University football and basketball games, where he served a variety of roles, including operating the game clock.
After a stint in the U.S. Air Force, Morgan graduated from Marshall in 1961 with a degree in secondary education. Morgan immediately began teaching in Cabell County Schools, spending time at Meadowfield Elementary, Geneva Kent Elementary and Lincoln Elementary before settling at Lincoln Junior High, where he spent 23 years. While at Lincoln Junior High he coached football, basketball, bowling and track, winning county championships in football in 1967, 1976, 1985 and 1986; in basketball in 1967 and 1980; and in bowling in 1976, 1977 and 1978.
Morgan was the official timekeeper at Veterans Memorial Field House for Marshall and high school games from 1977 through 2012. He was the timekeeper for football at Fairfield Stadium for MU and high schools from 1977 through 1990 before moving to Huntington High and to Joan C. Edwards Stadium and Cam Henderson Center at Marshall.
Morgan worked 317 Marshall football and 1,093 Thundering Herd basketball games.