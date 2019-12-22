NORTH CANTON, Ohio -- Huntington High had three wrestlers place and nearly captured a top 10 finish after it completed the North Canton Holiday Tournament this weekend at Hoover High School.
Jaishawn Lyles finished 2nd in the 106-pound weight class with a 4-1 record to earn the Highlanders' highest individual finish. A.J. Dempsey took third in the 170-pound class with 5-1 record. Gabe Dempsey rounded out the individual placers with a seventh place finish in the 145 class with a 5-2 mark.
As a team, Huntington finished 11th out of 32 teams at the tournament.