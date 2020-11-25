HUNTINGTON -- Meigs placed three players, River Valley two and South Gallia one on the All-Tri-Valley Conference high school football first team.
All three Marauders -- Wyatt Hoover, Abe Lundy and Coulter Cleland -- were repeat selections on the TVC Ohio squad. Raiders Michael Conkle and Will Hash were first-time picks. The Rebels' Greg Davis was a first-time choice in the TVC Hocking Division.
The squad was selected by the league's coaches.
Eight players -- Conner Ridenour, Blake Newland, Steven Fitzgerald, William Oldaker, Jake Barber, Hunter Sisson, Jayden Evans and Bryce Newland -- of Eastern-Meigs made the squad. Newland was the conference's offensive player of the year. Oldaker shared defensive player of the year honors with Blake Guffey of Trimble. Pat Newland of Eastern and Phil Faires of Trimble were co-TVC Hocking coaches of the year.
Hunter Smith of Wellston was named the TVC Ohio offensive player of the year. Colton Snyder of Nelsonville-York was defensive player of the year. Mike Smith of Wellston won TVC Ohio coach of the year honors for the second consecutive season. Smith was formerly head coach at Tolsia.
Also making the team were:
From Southern, Lincoln Rose, Josh Stansberry, Chase Bailey and Kyeger Roush;
From Wellston, Hunter Smith, R.J. Kemp, Jeremiah Frisby, Jonathon Garvin, Jarrod Wilbur, Garrett Warnock and Chase Ingalls;
From Nelsonville-York, Snyder, Drew Carter, Ethan Gail, Christian Wiseman, Christopher McDonald and Ethan Douglas;
From Vinton County, Zack Radabaugh, Timmy McManis, Boomer Herrold, Kody Waugh, Zayne Karr and Elijah Williams;
From Athens, Joey Moore, Peyton Gail, Owen Roark, Tanner McCune and Brayden Whiting;
From Alexander, Logan Neal, Drew Harris, Michael Wells and Xander Karagosian;
From Trimble, Bryce Downs, Blake Guffey, Tabor Lackey, Todd Fouts, Austin Wisor, Tucker Dixon, Conner Wooten and Ethan Fullerton;
From Waterford, Joe Pantelidis, Holden Dailey, Haden Offenberger, Cole Miller, Luke Teters, Jude Huffman and Nick Ellis;
From Belpre, Walker Feick, Connor Baker and Cody Daugherty;
From Federal Hocking, Elijah Lucas.