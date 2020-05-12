HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has three programs who have shown achievement as student-athletes extends to the classroom setting.
On Tuesday, Marshall had those three programs — women’s golf, swimming and diving and volleyball — acknowledged by the NCAA for finishing in the top 10 percentile within their respective sports in the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate (APR).
“The commitment to excellence in the classroom has always been one of our core principles at Marshall,” Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said in a release. “Our coaches, student-athletes and the hard-working academic advisors in the Buck Harless Student-Athlete Program are worthy of this recognition for a job well done.”
All three of the aforementioned programs earned a perfect rate of 1,000 throughout the course of four years, dating from the 2015-16 year to the 2018-19 school year.
Marshall’s swimming and diving program was the lone member of Conference USA to earn that honor and one of just 49 nationally in the sport to reach the standard.
It was the fourth consecutive year that Marshall’s swimming and diving program has been recognized by the NCAA for being in the top 10 percentile in the APR.
The Academic Progress Rate includes eligibility of athletes, retention and graduation in the calculation, which provides the outlook of a sport’s academic culture.
The measure is used to track the academic progress of each student-athlete to figure into a team’s academic success.
Marshall’s full listing of APRs for each of its Division I teams will be released by the NCAA on May 19.