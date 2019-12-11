HUNTINGTON — The Ashland Tomcats couldn’t be tamed behind the 3-point line, connecting on 13 triples in a 76-58 win over the Spring Valley Timberwolves in a boys high school basketball game at Spring Valley High School Tuesday evening.
The Tomcats (5-0) used a late bucket to tie the game at 15 late in the first quarter and scored nine of the next 11 points to take a lead they never surrendered.
Spring Valley (0-1) used its size advantage in the first half to stay close. Corbin Page held down the paint and scored six of his 10 points in the first half, while CJ Meredith countered the post play with a trio of 3-pointers before halftime.
Spring Valley trailed 34-29 at the break, but the Tomcats packed an extra man in the post in the second half and forced the Timberwolves to play outside-in.
Ashland was excellent from the free throw line, shooting 19 of 22, and missed just one shot from the charity stripe in 10 second-quarter attempts to help extend the lead.
Ashland coach Jason Mays dialed up the defensive pressure in the second half, relying on his players’ speed and ball awareness to help seal the victory.
The Tomcats capitalized off Spring Valley offensive miscues, turning turnovers into 3-point shots and matching their total from the first half (five) in the opening minutes of the second half. Cole Villars hit their 10th triple with 4:04 left in the third quarter to give Ashland a 53-34 lead.
“We changed our press in the second half and went to some run-and-jump action and that was important. It changed the ballgame,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said. “We started forcing some turnovers and getting open threes off of those turnovers and it was curtains after that.”
The Spring Valley defense wasn’t so fortunate.
In an attempt to curb the perimeter attack, Spring Valley switched out of man defense and into a zone but still struggled to defend shots. Timberwolves coach Cory Maynard said it simply came down to not executing the game plan, which allowed the game to slip out of their hands relatively early in the second half.
“We told them on the scouting report exactly what was going to happen. (Colin) Porter was going to drive, Villars and Hudson were going to spot up if we allowed dribble penetration,” Maynard said, “and that’s exactly what happened. They (Ashland) capitalized on our poor defense.”
Six different Ashland players hit at least one 3-pointer.
It was the fourth time in five games this season Ashland has had three or more players finish with 10 or more points.
Meredith led all scorers with 25 points.
ASHLAND 15 19 27 15 — 76: Porter 18, Villars 18, Hudson 15, Sellers 14, Bradley 6, Adkins 3, Gillum 2.
SVHS 15 14 11 18 — 58: Meredith 25, Page 10, Booth 7, Ellis 6, Livingston 5, Maynard 3, Adkins 2