HUNTINGTON - Gary Fridley, Jeff Wiseman and Tim White rolled honor scores in league play at Strike Zone Bowling Center.
Fridley recorded a perfect game in the Monte' Alban Mexican Restaurant League. The 300 is the first of the season in the Huntington USBC.
Wiseman shot 299 in the Storm Eastern Heights Men's League. In game two, he got the first 11 strikes, then left a 10-pin on his final shot.
Tim White fired a 290 in the Jacks & Jills/Industrial Management League. After a mark in the first frame, he ran off 11 straight strikes on the way to a 702 series.