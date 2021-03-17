IRONTON — Jimmy Mahlmeister handled playing three sports among two high school programs, so deciding on what he would play, and where, in college was a challenge.
Mahlmeister opted for soccer at Shawnee State University.
The Flyers senior soccer and basketball standout also was a college-caliber kicker at Ironton High, where he was allowed to play because St. Joe doesn’t field a football team.
“It’s close to home and my family can come support me,” Mahlmeister said of his selection of the Portsmouth, Ohio, college.
Mahlmeister set a school record with 568 saves. Last season, he posted 12 shutouts and permitted just seven goals in earning all-district honors and helping the Flyers to a school-record 17 victories.
“I had a great line in front of me,” Mahlmeister said.
Mahlmeister was a first-team all-Ohio pick in Division V as a kicker after helping the Fighting Tigers to their second consecutive state championship game. In basketball, he was the Southern Ohio Conference defensive player of the year.
“I’d only played football one year and played soccer my entire life,” Mahlmeister said of his decision to play soccer in college.
STEVENS TO RUN AT WILMINGTON: Bella Stevens’ running career has gone to the dogs. And horses, cows and any other critters served by the Wilmington (Ohio) College pre-veterinary program.
The Rock Hill High School senior signed to run cross country at Wilmington, in part, because of the school’s nationally recognized major. She picked the Quakers over Findlay and Ohio Wesleyan, among others.
“They have a top-tier program,” Stevens said of the pre-vet major. “I’ll be able to work with animals every day.”