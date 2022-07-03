HUNTINGTON — CJ Davis wasted no time committing to the Thundering Herd football program after making an official visit to Marshall in late June.
Rated by 247Sports as a three-star defensive back, Davis enters his senior season with a clear mind after deciding his collegiate destination prior to the start of his final high school season at Bishop Dwenger (Indiana).
“Went down there this weekend and had a great time getting to know all the coaches, and I felt like they really wanted me there,” Davis, a 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back in the Class of 2023, said. “(Marshall coach Charles Huff) is a great coach. I like his intensity, and I think he really brings a lot to the table to make Marshall a good program.”
Davis spent three seasons at Northrop High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, before enrolling at Bishop Dwenger, a private school, where he’ll wrap up his high school career.
Over the next year, Davis said he’ll focus on improving his game, which he believes he can accomplish by getting bigger, faster and stronger — all things that will help him fulfill his goal of playing college football.
“It’s big,” Davis said of making his decision ahead of the start of football season. “I get to go out there and just play now. (Playing in college) has been a goal for, like, my entire life.”
Davis held offers from Grand Valley State, Penn, Dartmouth, Fordham, Navy, Air Force, Army, Illinois State, Central Michigan, Princeton and Western Michigan.
Davis wasn’t the only commitment Huff and company picked up over the weekend, also bringing in Troy transfer Gabe Elrod as a preferred walk-on.
After announcing his decision to transfer, the defensive lineman held offers from Marshall, Mississippi Prep, Gila River (JUCO), Lincoln University, Texas Wesleyan, College of the Sequoias, Bethany College and Waldorf University.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
