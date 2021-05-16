HUNTINGTON — Defending champion Pat Carter, Harold Payne and Craig Heinaman are tied for the lead after the first round of the West Virginia Senior Open played Sunday at Guyan and Country Club.
The three each shot even-par 71 on the course that tested the players on how they handled the greens.
“I’ve never seen Guyan play like this,” Carter, former Guyan member who now plays out of Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston, said.
“It’s a demanding course and the whole field will attest to that. It’s as difficult I’ve ever seen Guyan play. Give me 71 on both days if it stays like this.”
David Loggins shot 73 and Jim Grimmett a 74 on a 40-34 day.
He started bogey, double bogey and played even the rest of the way.
Carter’s round featured two birdies and two bogeys.
The second was a disappointing five at the short par-four 17th where he drove into the left fairway bunker and came up short on his approach.
“I hit a bunch of good putts,” Carter said. “You had to be very careful.”
Payne, like Carter a former Marshall University player, had an up-and-down day.
The Sleepy Hollow Golf Club member shot 39 on the front and rallied with 32 on the back with the highlight a birdie on the par-4 18th.
“You had to be in the fairway and for the most part I did,” Payne said. “If you missed (fairway) you paid for it.”
Payne scrambled for par at the par-4 10th and then went on the birdie train thanks to a hot putter.
“I’m very fortunate,” he said.
“I made more putts. I’ve always had success at Guyan.
Heinaman had five birdies and five bogeys on his card.
“Keep the ball below the hole,” he said.
Jim Carpenter shot 76 to lead the Senior Division. Douglas Taylor and David Corbin each posted 77.
The final round Monday starts at 9 a.m